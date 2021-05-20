Toolin’ Around Town: Member of prominent Petaluma family donates artifacts to museum

Harlan Osborne

As a child, Barbara Webster didn’t pay much attention to her great-grandfather’s wood-working projects, or his handcrafted inlaid wood jewelry boxes or pieces of fine furniture.

“All I can remember of him is that he smoked cigars,” said Webster, recalling what she can of Charles Wadsworth Lewis, who died in 1942 when she was 8.

In the decades since his death, Webster has learned much more of her great-grandfather’s place in Petaluma’s history and the family legacy reaching back to the Gold Rush. That story begins with the 1849 arrival in San Francisco of her great-great-grandfather John Bacon Lewis, in San Francisco. As a descendant of two pioneering families, one that bought a ranch in the Lakeville district in 1857 and another that made Petaluma its home in 1902, Webster is steeped in Petaluma’s rich and colorful history.

Bright and unassuming, the 87-year-old former Pacific Telephone long-distance operator — whose interests include history, genealogy and collecting family heirlooms — has accumulated an impressive array of handmade items, rarely seen photographs, correspondence and memorabilia linked to Petaluma’s past.

Recently, when Webster offered to give those items, many of them meticulously labeled and identified, to the Petaluma History Museum and Historical Library, Collections Manager Solange Russek eagerly accepted the large donation of ephemera and digital items.

“I had so much stuff, I couldn’t believe it,” said Webster. “I’m delighted the museum is willing to accept it. I felt obligated to save it.”

Although Webster traces her genealogy to pre-1620, when three ancestors arrived on the Mayflower, her ties to local history began with her great-great grandfather, J.B. Lewis, who moved with his wife Elizabeth from Connecticut to San Francisco and established the city’s first drayage business, it being the transportation of heavy items on low-slung carts often pulled by oxen. In 1856, he and his brother-in-law, C.A. Bodwell, purchased a Lakeville dairy and cattle ranch from General Mariano Vallejo.

In 1864, Lewis bought out Bodwell’s half-interest and Bodwell bought another ranch along the Petaluma River. That property became the Merrill ranch, where the late Prince Phillip stayed during his 1962 visit to the Bay Area.

Lewis’ son, Charles Wadsworth Lewis, was born in 1853. He was raised and schooled in Lakeville before moving to Connecticut where he attended Stamford Military Academy, and learned the machinists trade. He and his wife Julia returned to the ranch in 1875.

Well-known in social circles, J.B. Lewis hosted events at his ranch and showed off his museum, which housed his own collection of prehistoric, Native American and other curios. In 1900, he moved into Petaluma and set up a curiosity shop, the Dime Museum, on Washington Street.

An item in the July 23, 1884 edition of the Petaluma Courier stated that J.B. Lewis, along with incubator inventors Lyman Byce and Dr. I.L. Dias, and two others, went hunting in Mendocino County for two weeks. Remarkably, the story said, none of the hunting party used tobacco or drank a drop of liquor the entire time. Three days later, the Weekly Argus called the story a strange yarn, but believed the men did hunt and catch fish.

C.W. Lewis, one of Petaluma’s most prominent citizens, moved into town with his wife and four children in 1890. An early advocate of bicycles, he opened a bicycle and furniture repair shop in 1901, in a two-story building he owned on Washington Street. The all-purpose shop sharpened saws, shears and lawnmowers, made keys, fixed umbrellas, cut stencils and sold, repaired and rented guns.

The home at No. 5 English Street was built for Lewis, and an old barn on the property was converted into a woodshop where he turned out precisely crafted dressers, chests, chairs, writing desks, and inlaid work made of redwood, oak, ash and mahogany. Methodical and punctual, it was said he never got tired and at 83 was turning out a day’s work that would make a younger man weary.

On Webster’s paternal side, her great-grandparents John and Ida Mae Wallace moved to the Victorian home at 328 Bodega Ave., in 1902, with their son, Leon.

Leon Wallace, who married Elizabeth Lewis, the daughter of C.W. and Julia, owned the property on Bodega Avenue, which later became Wallace Court. He worked at Hill Plaza Garage and built 316 Bodega Avenue, where he and Elizabeth raised their children, Charles and Leona Wallace.

Leona Wallace graduated from Petaluma High in 1927 and married Ralph Millet, an employee of Ascherman’s Market, in 1930. Millet was said to have had a beautiful singing voice and Leona, an accomplished pianist, played the organ at St. John’s Lutheran Church for many years. Barbara Jean was the second of their four children.

The Millet family moved to Sacramento, where Ralph worked for the WPA during World War II, before returning to Petaluma in 1945.

“I was happy to be back in Petaluma,” said Webster, who graduated from PHS in 1951 and immediately took a job with the telephone company. Together with her husband Charles, a career phone company employee, they raised two daughters, Elizabeth and Wendy.

Along with the historically valuable photographs, documents and business transactions, Webster’s gift to the museum of her ancestral heritage is punctuated with heartwarming and often quirky tales such as J.B. Lewis being cited, at age 78, for riding his velocipede (a bicycle with large front wheel and pedals on the front axle) on the Western Avenue sidewalk in 1903.

He was fined $5.

Another tale explained the circumstances behind C.W. and Julia Lewis being married for 25 years, divorcing in 1898, and remarrying 30 years later, after each of their second spouses had died.

At a time when she needed to find an appreciative home for her historical collection, Webster is more than pleased with the results.

Thank you to historians John Sheehy and Katherine Rinehart for providing information for this column.

