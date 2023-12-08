Looking forward to retirement can be exhilarating or daunting--depending on how you approach it. For retired boat-building brothers Jeff and Don Millerick, it was an opportunity to tackle a once-in-a-lifetime project and fulfill their desire to preserve railroad history.

Their interest in history and railroads inspired a gargantuan rehabilitation project — to restore a century-old steam locomotive purchased new, in 1921, by the Mount Tamalpais and Muir Woods Railway and used to haul passenger cars from Mill Valley to the summit of Mount Tam and back again.

Engine No. 9 — the last steam engine acquired by the railway that operated from 1896-1930 — is the only surviving piece of stock from the “Crookedest Railroad in the World.”

“We’ve always had an interest in local history and railroads, so we decided to make this one our retirement project,” said Jeff.

While this isn’t the first historical preservation project for Jeff, 83, and Don, 79, it’s perhaps the most significant. The Mill Valley and Mount Tamalpais Scenic Railway, as it was known until 1913, was one of the first steam-powered trains that carried visitors to remote scenic locations. Its engines pushed passenger cars and towed the famous gravity cars up 8.2 miles of winding tracks to the grand Tavern of Tamalpais for dining, dancing and unparalleled views of San Francisco, the Sierra and the Pacific Ocean.

Engine No. 9, an all-wheel drive locomotive similar to those used in coal mining and logging, spent four years on Mount Tam before being sold to a logging company. Since 1950, it was on display in Scotia, where rain and harsh weather caused severe deterioration before it was eventually hauled to a siding near Sonoma.

“Because of our background, we were approached by Fred Runner from the nonprofit, Friends of No. 9,” said Don. “It was in one piece, but it was in very poor condition, a solid ball of rust, with lots of missing parts. We disassembled it and started making new parts, rebuilding the cab and restoring the tender. We’ve had to repair almost everything.”

Long before Engine No. 9 became their retirement project, the brothers built fishing boats, sailing vessels, oyster barges and other watercraft at their construction yard near Sebastopol. Born in Petaluma, the boys grew up in Cotati and graduated from Petaluma High School.

Their ancestors immigrated from Ireland at the turn of the 20th century, and Millerick family members lived in Petaluma and Schellville, where they operated the rodeo grounds. Millerick Lane is named for them.

In the early 1900s their great-uncles, Mike and Ed Millerick, ran Millerick Bros. Horseshoers at 213 Western Ave. Their grandparents, Jim and Anna Millerick, lived on a Corona Road ranch, where their father Theodore (Ted), a 1939 graduate of St. Vincent’s high School, was raised.

In 1946, when the Academy Award-winning film “The Farmer’s Daughter” (with Loretta Young and Joseph Cotton) was being filmed in and around Petaluma, Ted Millerick was asked by the filmmakers if they could rent his 1936 Ford convertible for the movie. He used the proceeds to make a down payment on a Payran Street home.

After he graduated in 1960, Jeff bought a 10-wheel dump truck, which he sold before taking a job at Van Bebber Bros., where he worked for seven years as a machinist. Don was employed at Jensen’s Iron Works, where he learned blacksmithing and welding, then worked for auto body repairman Hank Pacciorini before becoming a sheet metal apprentice in Santa Rosa.

By 1970, the brothers were fabricating metal parts for dune buggies and had started their own business, Millerick Brothers Ornamental Iron, producing products for several east Petaluma developers.

“There was a huge demand for ornamental iron,” said Don. “We built much of the metal work and pre-cast staircases on the east side.”

Later, the brothers decided they wanted to build steel-hulled fishing boats. Their first boat, built in a rented barn, was a 38-foot fishing boat, was followed by the “Merry Jane,” a 46-foot party fishing boat.

“We knew we wanted to build boats so we sold our ornamental ironworks business and bought a warehouse,” said Don. “We’ve never advertised. All our business is by word of mouth. People heard about us and we got very busy.”

They built the 64-foot “Ruby,” which today is the longest running charter boat on San Francisco Bay. Construction took between six to eight months, then someone else did the outfitting. Boats intended for passengers were Coast Guard-inspected throughout the process.

Their largest boat was the 66-foot, 100-ton “Alicia Dawn,” which, after the wheelhouse was removed, was transported by truck to its launching behind Van Bebber Bros. They also built the side-wheeler “Tule Princess,” which once brought Santa Claus to town and appeared at the Petaluma River Festival.