Toolin’ Around Town: Petaluma businessman not slowing down

Harlan Osborne

Like most reliable employees, Ernie Cabral shows up for work on time each day, a routine he established early in life and has continued since opening his motorcycle shop, Cycle West, in 1969. While it’s not essential that the 80-year-old businessman reports to work daily, it is a reflection of his deeply rooted work ethic, and one of the reasons Cycle West has thrived for 52 years.

While running a successful business for more than half a century is noteworthy, for Cabral it’s just another chapter of a modern-day success story. One that began when he was an immigrant youth, new to America and unable to speak English, and led to him overcoming life’s obstacles by seizing every opportunity to learn and grow.

A native of the Azores Islands, Cabral was just 5 when he arrived in Philadelphia after crossing the Atlantic Ocean by ship with his mother, Deolinda Cabral, in July 1945. A train ride brought them to Oakland where they met Cabral’s father, Manuel, who’d immigrated earlier, buying a dairy ranch in Ignacio, across from Hamilton Field. The move was difficult for Ernie, as he started school unable to speak English.

“I had a hard time,” Cabral said. “I was treated terribly. I suffered discrimination, but I was starting to pick up English.”

In the early 1950s, the family moved to Penngrove, where his uncle, John Reposa, owned a dairy.

“That’s where I learned how to drive,” said Cabral. “I fed the cows from the back of an old Dodge flatbed that had no brakes, and we had a tractor. My dad had a 1940 Ford pickup that I drove on the road. I learned a lot about machinery.”

Later, at Petaluma High, said Cabral, “I had a difficult time with some classes, but I was a cool kid. I was popular. I really don’t know how I learned English as well as I did.”

After graduating in 1958, he offered to work for free while learning the ropes at Lehnard’s Shell Service, but was hired to work Sundays. That’s where he learned about working on cars.

Following that, he landed a job as a warehouseman at Hunt & Behrens, where he operated a forklift and learned to mix feeds. The well-paying job was a nice fit for Cabral and his wife, Margie, a Tomales native, who he married in 1960.

“We were living in an apartment, but I’d always thought renting was a waste of money,” he said. “My family believed in buying, not renting. That’s the way I grew up. So we bought a house. Then I got a bug to run my own business.”

At the time, Shell Oil was advertising for an owner for a new station in Petaluma.

“I was accepted, and after several weeks of training, I started Cabral’s Shell Service on Petaluma Boulevard North,” he said. “At the time, my wife and I each had Argus-Courier car routes, which covered 100 miles each. I bought two Volkswagens and quickly learned about metrics to maintain them. Our sons, Ted, and twins Jeff and Jerry, helped roll and deliver the papers.”

After being introduced to motorcycles by his brother-in-law, Cabral bought a Honda dirt bike and began competing in “enduros,” long distance cross-country competitions.

“People were starting to buy small dirt bikes and motorcycles,” he explained. “I’d thought about opening my own shop, so I called BSA and Suzuki. They came here and signed me up right then. I didn’t even have a location yet.”

When Cabral opened his shop April 1, 1969, on Petaluma Boulevard North, the new business was still without a name.

“When I saw the Cal-West Rentals sign, I said ‘Cycle West’ and that was it,” he recalled. “At the time, motocross — a form of motorcycle racing held on enclosed circuits — was starting to open up. My sons grew up helping out. That was our background, learning on the job.”

The evolution of motorcycles, dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles was just beginning then, along with off-road dirt-bike events. Noisy, two-stroke engines were being phased out and mufflers and spark arrestors were being added.

“We were the first to put mufflers on dirt bikes,” said Cabral. “Ted grew up installing mufflers and spark arrestors. It spread statewide from Sonoma County.”

When former Gov. Jerry Brown created an Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Commission in 2013, he appointed Ted Cabral as chairman of the Sonoma County flood zone advisory committee, where he’s worked on environmental issues, and provides oversight for standalone parks (aka State Vehicular Recreation Areas) for off-highway recreation.

“All this stuff was seat-of-the-pants learning,” Cabral said. “Back in the 1970s, a good part of our business was dirt bikes and motocross. Then Honda came out with a three-wheeler that could go where the ground was wet and ranchers started buying them. Suzuki was the first with ATVs, but initially the front wheels were too close together.”

When Suzuki sent three engineers from Japan, Cabral presented his suggestion that they install wider front wheels and add front brakes to their ATVs,.

“I knew they’d work on ranches,” he said. “When we moved to Industrial Avenue in 1990, we bought the Honda shop and started selling Honda and Suzuki ATVs. The first year we sold 100 of them. A good portion of our business is with ranches and vineyards.”

Throughout his long career, Cabral has competed in, supported and promoted all forms of motorcycle racing. He’s still rides his Suzuki 250cc in the Sierra Old Timers 80-plus masters class.

Movie fans will recognize scenes from the locally made film, “Bennett’s War,” co-starring Petaluma’s Ali Afshar, that were shot at Cycle West.

“We’ve been fortunate,” said Cabral. “Thanks to our paper routes, gas stations, people I went to school with and my wife’s family heritage that dates to the late 1800s, we know a lot of people. We’re family-owned and we do business the old-fashioned way.”

Harlan Osborne’s “Toolin’ Around Town” runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. You can reach him at harlan@sonic.net.