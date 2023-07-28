Toolin’ Around Town: Petaluma electrician prepares for retirement

Harlan Osborne

One of the biggest challenges that retirees face is figuring out what to do with the spare time on our hands. We imagine filling our free time with travel, tackling long-delayed projects or just puttering around the yard and smelling the roses. Reality tells us it’s best to have a plan because sitting around staring at our feet (or video screens) is not usually associated with optimum health.

After 31 years of operating his namesake electrical contracting business – a one-man shop that captured nine Argus-Courier People’s Choice Awards as Electrician of the Year – native Petaluman Gary Hansen is teetering on the brink of retirement.

He’s busy figuring out what comes next, along with exploring serendipitous adventures with his wife Terilyn – like fly fishing in Northern California’s lakes, rivers and streams and hiking the trails of Point Reyes National Seashore. A lifelong nature lover, he relished sitting behind his parents’ home on Purrington Road observing birds, especially red-tailed hawks.

“I know the nesting habits and sounds of most of the birds in our area,” he said.

Since advice comes without a price tag, I’m offering Hansen a suggestion, one that’s supported by nearly everyone I’ve mentioned it to, and one he’s eminently qualified for. He should become a Petaluma storyteller, a teller of tales highlighting his childhood experiences and the people he encountered growing up and working in small town Petaluma, tales lathered with his homespun humorous anecdotes.

As a Petaluma history raconteur, Hansen has an amusing style and keen ability to recreate the events, characters and quirkiness of the town he feels fortunate to have been raised in, a descendant of Danish immigrants who built the historic Hansen House on North McDowell Boulevard in 1906.

“I want everyone to know how blessed I am to have grown up around so many wonderful people,” he said. “I love bringing up stories of my life.”

The oldest of three children born to Jack and Lydia Hansen, Gary said his father is best known as the congenial manager of the Purity Store, located at Western Avenue and Keller Street, now the site of Petaluma Market. An accomplished athlete, Jack played baseball and football at Petaluma High and was center fielder for Moch Lucchesi’s elite, traveling baseball team and also the Petaluma Leghorns. Lydia Hansen worked as a bookkeeper for O’Neill Drug Store and volunteered at St. Vincent’s Church and Alphabet Soup.

“My dad led by example, “said Gary. “He wouldn’t give anyone a job he wouldn’t do himself.”

Coincidentally, Gary worked at some of the same jobs his father did, but years apart. Both delivered prescription medicine for Tuttle Drug Store, Jack on his bicycle, Gary driving a 1972 Ford Pinto. Jack was paid $1 per round for caddying at Petaluma Golf & Country Club and Gary worked overnight watering the fairways for $2 an hour. And both worked in the grocery business.

One of the biggest gifts Jack passed on to his sons was his athletic prowess. Gary spent many years playing competitive baseball and softball and his late brother David was a star runner on coach Doug Johnson’s 1974 North Bay League championship cross-country team at Petaluma High.

Gary’s athletic career, which ended just two years ago, began with Little League. He flourished as the shortstop on Roy Lattimore’s PHS “dream team,” the NBL champions in 1972. Later, he switched to slow-pitch softball, first playing for the “Winos.” There he became a legend for his prodigious hitting, which earned him the nickname Hackman.

“I played city league softball for 25 years,” recalled Hansen. “I was a hired gun known for my hitting. I could swing a bat like chopping wood. I played about 90 games a year. I got back into hardball playing in the men’s over-40 Redwood Empire Baseball League when I was 47. We made it to the over-40 World Series in Arizona in 2001.”

Hansen worked through a series of jobs on which way to finding his niche as an electrician. He first began at 18 as an apprentice grocery clerk, and became a journeyman earning top wages of $450 a week at 19. After a couple of years, he landed a warehouseman’s job at Mike Hudson Distributing, then went back into groceries when his father became manager of Prairie Market.

More job changes were on the horizon as Hansen transitioned from being a produce manager to working on an erection crew building electrical towers for PG&E. A stint as a plumber’s apprentice came next, then carpentry work. At nearly every stop he’s found interesting people willing to share their stories of local life.

“I was fixing squeaky floors in east Petaluma when electrical contractor Walter Maus offered to teach me the trade,” Hansen said, breaking into a smile. “It changed my life. I got my contractor’s license in 1992 and never looked back. I’ve worked commercial, residential and new construction on my own. I’ve established a good reputation. Everything’s been word of mouth, I’ve never advertised.”

But the job has taken its toll on his body. He doesn’t like to climb ladders anymore and lingering ailments sometimes interfere with job performance.

“I know it’s time to slow down, but when you’re a tradesman in Petaluma, it’s for life,” he said. “People call me because they need help and I’ll try to help them for as long as I can. I go into people’s homes and they tell me the most amazing stories. I’ve worked in houses for guys that flew B-17s. I don’t even want to charge them.”

Hansen is clearly thankful for all the incredible people he’s met throughout his life an career.

“The best thing you can do in this world is to be a giver,” he said. “I’ve never been a taker. The only job I ever had that didn’t work out was being an altar boy,” he added, with a wry smile. “I kept ringing the bell too much, so they fired me after the first day.”

Here’s hoping that, as he eases into retirement, Hansen takes full advantage of his storytelling abilities and finds the time to share them with the people of Petaluma.

Harlan Osborne's "Toolin' Around Town" runs the second and fourth Friday of the month in the Argus-Courier.