Toolin’ Around Town: Petaluma Speedway all about having fun

After 23 seasons working at Petaluma Speedway, I’ve gained insight into what it means to those who’ve kept the thrilling three-eighths-mile adobe racetrack energized and exciting for more than 60 years.

The superlatives come easily.

Petaluma Speedway is all about having fun. Fun for the spectators, fun for the drivers and pit crews – and fun for the community that supports America’s fascination with auto racing.

Currently facing a critical juncture in its future, track promoter Rick Faeth has been negotiating with the City of Petaluma over extending the speedway’s lease. It would allow him to invest in infrastructure upgrades, improved maintenance and potentially expand the range of events held at the facility.

“With a new contract,” said the 56-year-old Faeth, who’s been promoting races at the speedway since 2012, “I feel we’ll be able to expand into a broader series of events showcasing a more diverse use of the property, such as go-kart racing, a BMX track, radio-controlled cars and a concert series, while primarily remaining a speedway.”

Long before venturing into promoting, Faeth was a die-hard racing fan. A native of Los Gatos, he started out scraping racetrack mud off his neighbor’s race car at Baylands Raceway Park as a 15-year-old. He began racing with the Bay Cities Racing Association’s Midget class in 1996.

“I was just a grass-roots racer out having fun. Someone’s got to finish seventh,” he quipped.

In 2007, Faeth left his job as a process engineer in the bio-tech industry to become the promoter of Shasta Speedway, a three-eighths-mile paved track in Anderson (Shasta County), where he stayed five years, until taking over Petaluma Speedway from Jim and Karen Soares.

“I felt I could do more with a dirt track,” he said, “so I took over the promoting and concession business from the family. Jim Soares, known as Dr. Dirt, was a tremendously talented dirt track builder who taught me the nuances of building and shaping Petaluma’s heavy clay track.”

Automobile racing is deeply woven into the fabric of Petaluma’s blue-collar heritage and has been a popular sport here for more than 80 years. When the city created Kenilworth Park in 1910 on the site of Harry Stover’s horse ranch, it was acknowledged that auto racing could be in its future. But it wasn’t until 1936 that the first official race was held at the old one-mile horse-racing track that extended nearly to East Washington Street.

That initial race, four score and seven years ago, was sponsored by Petaluma Post, American Legion. According to the Argus-Courier, the inaugural event was attended by “more than a thousand speed-minded Petalumans, who jammed the grandstand and lined the track.” Reaching speeds of 90 miles per hour, the 30-lap (30 mile) race marked the first-ever victory by Petaluma racing legend Ed Normi, whose racing prowess gained him membership into the BCRA’s Hall of Fame. His 56 victories rank fifth-best all-time. In 1951, Normi, nicknamed the Petaluma Peach, was the Pacific Coast Indoor Midget Champion.

Hardtop racing began on a quarter-mile flat track around 1951. Bob Barkheimer Associates is believed to be the first promoter, with John Soares joining him in 1961. Soares also promoted Antioch Speedway and, in the mid-1970s, focused exclusively on that track while Corky Swadley promoted Petaluma.

Soares was a racing legend, competing in roadsters, midgets and stock cars. A former BCRA champion and early day NASCAR driver, he’s in the Hall of Fame of the BCRA, Motor Sports Press Association and West Coast Stock Cars. After taking over sole ownership of the track in 1976, he and his wife Gladys made major improvements to the facility, including converting it into a three-eighths mile banked oval.

Soares is credited with introducing the dirt modified class to the west coast in the early 1990s. Instrumental in bringing in specialty acts, he featured daredevil drivers, jet cars, a 400-pound motorcycle jumper from Kansas, rollover contests, giveaways and discounts.

Soares’ son Jim and his wife Karen took over promoting the racetrack in 2002 and ran it until 2012, when Faeth was found to be a perfect fit for the operation.

“Racing is an escape valve from everyday life. It’s stimulating,” said Faeth, of the alluring, emotionally charged sport. “It’s like living a dream.”

Once the gates open, Faeth oversees about 25 track personnel who keep the action and the concession stands functioning smoothly. That’s on top of many hours of track preparation including ripping it up, grading and shaping, watering, more grading and wheel packing. It’s Faeth’s job to keep everything running like a fine watch, coordinating heat races and main events for four racing classes and assuring everything wraps up by the 10 p.m. curfew.