Toolin’ Around Town: Petaluma’s Christian Science Church building turns 100

Harlan Osborne

Amid the hoopla surrounding the holidays – the air of cheerfulness, festive parties and rejoicing – we’re frequently reminded: ‘Tis the season to be jolly. So, let’s rip that last page off the 2022 calendar and begin a New Year, one filled with optimism and promise.

While many Petalumans will be kicking up their heels and seeking kisses under the mistletoe, a historically significant event will take place Saturday, Dec. 24, when members of the First Church of Christ, Scientist commemorate the 100th anniversary of their ornate church building, which opened its doors Christmas Eve, 1922.

In keeping with church tradition, the celebration is expected to be a simple, dignified observance, together with a short history of the church.

“Everything inside is original. We don’t change things,” said church member Rayne Wolfe. “It’s a spiritual base. There’s something about the sanctuary that is very anchoring.”

The century-old edifice is the fourth-oldest active church building in Petaluma, following Elim Lutheran Church, which was the original St. Vincent’s church, built in 1876, and moved to Baker and Stanley streets in 1925. St. John’s Episcopal was constructed in 1890, and the Unitarian Universalists of Petaluma, originally the First Congregational Church, at Fifth and B streets, opened in 1901. The Jewish Community Center was completed in 1925 and St Vincent de Paul celebrated its first Mass, December 24, 1927.

Additional historic church buildings now serving a new use include the former Grace Evangelical Church on Keller Street, built in the 1890s, now law offices; Christian Church of Petaluma, now the Polly Klaas Community Theater, built in 1911 and St. John’s Lutheran, at Fifth and F streets, built 1911 and now a private residence.

Mary Baker Eddy was a religious leader and author who founded the Christian Science in 1879 after a miraculous near-death recovery. The church considers Eddy’s “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” together with the Bible, its pastor. Church members conduct the meetings and volunteer to be readers.

“We’re all equal members,” said Wolfe. “It has to be a good fit for a person. We’re quiet and we read a lot.”

The first meeting of the Christian Science service in Petaluma is believed to be in 1906. It soon became a story of growth and expansion. In 1908, the group organized into the Christian Science Society and moved to a D Street location for its meetings and reading room. In 1916, the Society rented a hall in the new McNear Building on Main Street. They incorporated in May, 1917, becoming the First Church of Christ, Scientist, in Petaluma.

That same year the Society purchased the Andrew J. Show residence at the corner of Sixth and B streets, next to the Petaluma Woman’s Club, for $5,500. Considered one of the finest homes in the city, the two-story, 12-room mansion was commissioned in 1875 for Show, one of Petaluma’s pioneer dry-goods merchants. A remodeling included tearing out the lower story partitions to create a splendid meeting hall.

The Society hired well-known San Francisco architect Edward G. Bolles to design a new church. In April, 1922, he presented plans for the building, projected to be one of the most beautiful in the county, at a cost of $25,000.

Before his introduction to Petaluma, Bolles was a married father of four children, including John Savage Bolles, who went on to become a prominent Bay Area architect, remembered for designing Candlestick Park and the Santa Rosa Mall. An article in the Dec. 19, 1911, San Francisco Chronicle was headlined “Architect Has Many Affinities - Wife, in Suit for Divorce, Objects to Scope of Husband’s Affections.” He later married prominent attorney Suzanne Vervin, who was admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court, an advisor to the British Consul and the first woman to represent a foreign government legally in this country.

Work on the new building, designed to hold 325 persons, was set to begin after the house was sold and the lot was cleared by new owner John Workman, a Cinnabar district rancher who razed the structure and used the materials to build chicken houses. The windows, doors and casings, were sold separately.

Morton Builders and Contractors of San Francisco, was hired to build the new church. Electrical work, including an electric steam radiator heating system, was contracted to Cornick and Evans of Petaluma while the plumbing contract was awarded to Ernest Hobbie of Rex Mercantile. The lathing contract went to Charles Munson, a San Francisco company who had recently completed the lathing job at the new Petaluma Junior High School and gymnasium on Fair Street.

MacRorie-McLaren of San Francisco received the landscaping contract. The firm’s co-owner Daniel McLaren was the son of renowned horticulturist John McLaren, who served as Superintendent of Golden Gate Park for 56 years.

The Austin pipe organ, described as one of the finest in Northern California, was manufactured in Hartford, Conn. It consists of 10 stops, more than 800 pipes and a full set of Deegan chimes. The pews were delivered to Petaluma aboard the Steamer Gold.

When opened, the Spanish Revival-style building, with its stucco walls, curved windows and Spanish tile roof was greeted with overwhelming approval. The interior featured soft gray-toned pews that blended with the deep cream walls and ivory woodwork. Taupe carpeting covered the floors. The entire appearance was one of comfort and completeness.

In 1936, Bolles submitted drawings for alterations to the heating and cooling. In 1938, he designed the Temple of Religion and Christian Science Monitor Building for the Golden Gate International Exposition on Treasure Island.

Now a centerpiece of the A Street Historic District, the church, painted in historic colors, is a century-old reminder of the subtle beauty of another time.

Harlan Osborne’s “Toolin’ Around Town” runs the second and fourth Fridays of the month in the Argus-Courier. He can be contacted at harlan@sonic.net. Osborne wishes to to extend his heartiest thanks to historian Katherine Rinehart, author of “Petaluma: A History in Architecture,” for her extensive research and contribution to this story.