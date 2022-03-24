Toolin’ Around Town: Ross Parkerson, the man who drew Petaluma

Since its incorporation 164 years ago, Petaluma has been enriched through a spectrum of volunteer organizations, clubs and nonprofits. Civic pride is one of the city’s achievements. One of the most memorable and respected volunteers in more modern history is Ross Parkerson. The 90-year-old former resident relocated to Corvallis, Oregon, 20 years ago to be near his family.

Parkerson’s wide-range of interests while living here included Heritage Homes, Petaluma Museum Association, the Petaluma Tree Advisory Committee, Petaluma Tree Planters and the Petaluma Kitchen. His commitment to public service included working on the city’s General Plan, two terms on the Planning Commission and in 1994, an appointment to the City Council. After serving on the council, he was appointed to the Site Plan and Architectural Review Committee.

“Petaluma is such an interesting little town,” said the recently turned 90-year-old. “It has such a fascinating history. It’s like living in another time. That’s what makes it so special.”

The recipient of Petaluma’s Good Egg award in 1997, Parkerson recalled, “That was just a wonderful day. It was an absolute honor. Unique to Petaluma.” After retiring at the age of 56, in 1988, he became even more engaged in the Petaluma community.

Parkerson may be most remembered for his artistic talents. Standing out are the pen and ink sketches and illustrations of the city’s historical residences and buildings, many made into distinctive note cards.

“I like to draw and I like interesting houses and homes,” said Parkerson, who was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and grew up in New Orleans and Chicago. He became interested in architecture and design at University of Chicago before transferring to Southern Illinois University where he studied environmental design with famed architect Buckminster Fuller.

“I’m interested in history, architecture and politics,” he said. “I’m a very visual person. I have a need to observe places and people and the details of buildings and houses.”

With his first wife and two sons, Parkerson moved to California in 1965 when he was hired as a senior planner for Marin County. Living in Fairfax, he became involved in community life and was appointed to the town’s planning commission. Later he was elected to the City Council where he served a term as mayor.

“Coming to California was the turning point for me,” Parkerson once said. “There’s so much to learn, so many different kinds of people to meet, such an amazing climate, and such an open society. California changed my life.”

He and his second wife Margaret, a librarian for the Marin County Library, married in 1975. Shortly thereafter, he was hired as a senior planner for the City of Santa Rosa and after a few years of commuting, they moved to Petaluma. Former Petaluma Historical Library and Museum president Debi Riddle, whose likeness is painted on the utility box in Steve Della Maggiora’s downtown mural, said of Parkerson: “The museum was the absolute perfect place to sell Ross’s gift cards and note cards.”

Heritage Homes, founded in 1967, had a tradition of running drawings of one of Petaluma’s “Lost Treasures,” buildings that had been torn down, on the cover of its biennial tour booklet and featuring photos of homes selected for the tour on the inside. Parkerson’s first cover, the Meacham residence, appeared in 1994. His illustration of the Lippett home was highlighted in 1996, and in 1998, his rendering of the First Baptist Church that once graced Kentucky Street across from Penry Park, was shown.

In 1998, Parkerson’s sketches of Petaluma’s residential and commercial historic districts replaced the photographs. Among his drawings on that tour were the Petaluma Woman’s Club, the Historical Library and Museum, the Brainerd Jones-designed Arts and Crafts-style home at 609 C Street, and the stately home at 1197 East Washington St. He also did a series of illustrations of the different architectural styles and interesting mix of cottages and Victorians found in the rectangle bordered by D, I, Fourth and Eighth streets.

“That is such a nice way to be remembered,” Parkerson said.

When the palm tree in the A Street parking lot was threatened with removal, Parkerson became involved in saving the city’s heritage trees. Others he wished to protect included the towering oak tree behind the Petaluma Museum, the gingko biloba in Wickersham Park, and the catalpa tree in front of 306 Howard St. which, Parkerson said “is quite a majestic tree.”

With Don Waxman and Don Bennett, Parkerson founded the Petaluma Tree Planters, responsible for planting more than 1,000 trees along our boulevards, in our parks and at our schools.

“We wanted to keep the town as natural as possible, to keep it original,” said Parkerson. “We were all of the same mind.”

In addition to his other projects, he created brochures which detailed nine different walking tours of historic Petaluma trees — Parkerson thinks of them as our “urban forest” — and offered details on more than 50 species of trees. In recognition of their work, Petaluma was designated a Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation, in 2000.

He also sketched a series of historic Santa Rosa homes to illustrate a calendar put out by the Cultural Arts Council.

“I’m a very lucky fellow,” said Parkerson. “Petaluma was very special to me. I have wonderful memories of that town.”

