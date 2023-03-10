Toolin’ Around Town: Rotary Club celebrates a century in Petaluma

Harlan Osborne

With the anticipation of warmer weather, and with springtime awakening our desire to get outdoors to enjoy the greening of the surrounding hillsides and the budding, blossoming new growth everywhere, now is a good time to look around and appreciate some of what we take for granted in our unique corner of the world.

Petaluma’s plentiful public parks are a great place to start, not just for the fabulous fauna, but for the modern, safe and up-to-date playground equipment the kids play on. There are drinking fountains strategically placed downtown. The Plaza at the Petaluma campus of SRJC is a nice place to relax.

And the recent restoration of the Polly Klaas Community Theater is a sight to behold.

The aforementioned places are linked, all or in part, to the generosity of the Rotary Club of Petaluma, whose members have been helping Petaluma build a better community for 100 years. To celebrate this historic milestone, the club is hosting a 100th anniversary gala Saturday, March 11, at the Elks Club Lodge. Along with the requisite speeches, dinner and dancing, the sold-out event will recognize the men and women, the past presidents and the achievements of the dedicated people who’ve shared the club’s ideals of fellowship, understanding and community involvement.

According to Rotary Club transcripts, a proposal to form a Rotary Club in Petaluma was first presented in the fall of 1922, by Homer W. Wood, then editor and publisher of the Petaluma Courier, who had founded the San Francisco Rotary Club and served as its first president. On February 8, 1923, a group of 25 businessmen began their regular Thursday luncheon meetings at the American Café in the American Hotel (now Putnam Plaza). They included names rich in Petaluma’s history: Art Agnew, Dolph Hill, Brainerd Jones, George P. McNear, John Olmstead, Gildo Mattei and A.F. Tomasini.

Two weeks later four more businessmen joined the group and it was these 29 original members who became charter members of the Rotary Club of Petaluma.

After holding the required number of preliminary meetings, the group, under the sponsorship of the Santa Rosa Rotary Club, petitioned Rotary International for a charter, which was granted March 30, 1923. The Rotary Club of Petaluma became Club No. 1397. The charter was officially presented at an evening gala on May 22, 1923.

The original meeting place was the American Hotel, then Foster’s Candy Shop (Della Fattoria), followed by the Petaluma Woman’s Club. After that the club transferred its meetings to the upstairs dining room at the newly completed Hotel Petaluma, before moving to the downstairs Redwood Room. After that, meetings shifted to the Petaluma Golf & Country Club. The Veterans Memorial Building has also been used for meetings.

“I remember watching a wave of businessmen head up Kentucky Street towards the Hotel Petaluma on meeting days,” said past-president John Dado, who, along with past-president Onita Pellegrini, co-chairs the 100th anniversary committee. It was during Dado’s term as president, 1988-89, that women were admitted.

Petaluma Rotary’s first major endeavor was the construction of the tennis court at McNear Park in 1931. Another project, in 1948, was sending 80 CARE packages, valued at $800, to England. For several years, the club maintained a vocational bookshelf at the public library and, since 1999 - after joining forces with the Sonoma County Literacy Coalition - it has distributed dictionaries to every third-grader in town. That service will terminate this year due to the availability of the internet.

Another popular event, discontinued in 2005, was the All-Day Breakfast that began in 1955. Funds from the breakfast were used to buy playground equipment for four local parks: Kenilworth, McDowell, Walnut and La Tercera.

The official Rotary emblem was originally designed as a wagon wheel in motion. In 1923, it was changed to a gear wheel with 24 cogs and six spokes. A keyway was later added. Petaluma Rotary’s unofficial logo shows a Leghorn chicken overlapping the gear wheel.

Initially, when Rotary was formed, it allowed only one member from each profession, but later adopted less restrictive rules. There is one custom that hasn’t changed in the 100-year history of the Petaluma Club - each president has served just one term in office.

Although weekly meetings are still routine, they’ve evolved from meeting only for luncheons into taking occasional field trips.

There are few needy causes, groups, or organizations which haven’t benefited from the Rotary’s altruism. It’s one of the sparkling reasons Petaluma casts such a desirable image in every season.

Harlan Osborne’s “Toolin’ Around Town’ runs the second and third Friday of the month in the Argus-Courier. Harlan can be contacted at harlan@sonic.net.