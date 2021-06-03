Toolin’ Around Town: Storybook romance fueled autobody shop’s longevity

Mounted on a steel rod protruding from the top of the Petaluma Auto Body sign on Petaluma Boulevard North is a round, red disc about 6-inches wide. It appears to be an anomaly, but the disc was intentionally placed there by sign-maker Lew Barber — to draw attention to the sign, and the firm — Barber told Hank Pacciorini, after attaching it in November of 1955.

No one is sure if the artist’s trick was successful in attracting customers, but after 65 years at its current location, and nearly 78 years after Hank started the business, Petaluma Auto Body is not only the oldest auto body repair shop in town, it’s among our oldest businesses.

Owner Roz Pacciorini, daughter-in-law of its founder, was thrust into carrying on the family business after her husband, Jim Pacciorini, died in 1993. Over the past 28 years, she’s guided the firm through myriad changes as the industry transformed itself into a specialized trade dependent on technicians, following rigid environmental and air quality regulations.

“I’m very pleased that we’ve lasted as long as we have,” said Pacciorini of the business that’s been named a Petaluma People’s Choice Award winner for three years running. “A lot of that reflects on Hank’s reputation. Just keeping it going was the best thing I ever could have done.”

Before Jim’s unexpected death from an infection at age 49, Roz never imagined she’d be running the body shop her husband took over from his father a decade earlier. Fortunately, she inherited an experienced team of dependable employees to help her navigate the changes.

“There was definitely a period of transition,” said Pacciorini. “When Jim died, we didn’t even have a computer. But we became computerized, and we’ve adapted to the new rules and regulations. I’m really grateful for Brian Daniels, who Jim hired as a painter in 1986. He’s been a godsend. He loves cars and he can do everything.”

Roz and Jim had been married for 29 storybook years before his death. Classmates at Petaluma High, they began dating after graduating in 1962.

Tom and Ruth Paul, with their children Roz and Sam, moved to Petaluma, in 1954. Tom took over as manager of the Greyhound Lines bus depot at Fourth and C streets. Roz helped out there doing small chores such as refilling candy boxes in the depot’s waiting room — an area that included a pinball machine, and sold magazines, comic books and used 45 rpm records. In high school, she worked for Dan Tocchini, selling tickets at the State Theater.

Pacciorini was athletic, a unifying thread in shaping her family’s lifestyle during her marriage. At 14, she entered and completed Argus-Courier columnist Bill Soberanes’ annual Sonoma-to-Petaluma Walkathon. In a time before Title IX, she participated in Girls Athletic Association activities such as tennis, bowling and basketball at Petaluma High School.

Meanwhile, Jim, a member of Petaluma High’s Athletic Hall of Fame, was known as a spunky ball control expert who led the Trojans to the brink of a North Bay League basketball championship in 1961-62. He was named to the all-league all-star team and the all-tournament five, at the Redwood Empire Invitational Basketball Tournament. In addition, he was Player of the Year at PHS and an honorable selection to the Wigwam All-American team, qualifying him to wear the Prep All-America emblem. His legacy lives on through a Petaluma Educational Foundation memorial scholarship in his name.

Hank Pacciorini entered the auto body trade in 1936, working at Pete’s Auto Top Shop on East Washington Street, alongside Pete Torliatt’s son, Ken. Like Hank, Ken opened his own body shop. Years later, Hank’s son Jim would take over his father’s business while Ken’s son Larry operated Larry’s Auto Body.

Pacciorini opened Petaluma Auto Body Shop at 308 Washington St. in 1943. That shop was destroyed in 1955 by a fire that caused more than $10,000 in damage. Fortunately, William Riley, who’d been in the auto body business at 704 North Main St. (Petaluma Boulevard North) for 25 years, was ready to retire. After Barber Sign Company installed his new sign, Pacciorini began to expand the business, adding an upholstery shop and a towing service.

“Hank was such a hard worker,” said Roz. “Someone once broke down on Christmas Day and he went out to try and get them back in the road. That’s the way he was.”

Added Larry Torliatt, “He was just a hardworking, relentless businessman who’d do whatever it took to succeed.”

Jim Pacciorini briefly attended the University of San Francisco before joining his father at the body shop. He and Roz, an employee of State Farm Insurance since 1962, were married in September 1964. She quit her job when their son, Jimmy, was born in 1974. Son Jeff was born two years later.

“Jim and I played competitive tennis together. We were athletically active as a family,” said Roz. “We snow skied, and we had a place in Lake County where we boated and water skied. We participated in the boys’ lives.”

Jimmy played basketball and golf at Petaluma High and Jeff played football and basketball. Jimmy has since etched his name into the record book at Petaluma Golf & Country Club, where he is just one of four players to record a double-eagle, which he did in stylish fashion by scoring a hole-in-one on a par four hole.

Hank Pacciorini retired in the early 1980s and Roz joined the staff at PAB after taking time to raise her family. After Jim’s death, Hank came out of retirement to help out and the community enveloped Roz with kindness.

“We had lots of friends that took my kids under their skin,” said Roz.” That’s what this town is all about.”

Carrying on with Jim’s reputation as a talented athlete, his cousin Donna Bell started a scholarship fund in his name. Fundraising ideas blossomed into golf and tennis tournaments, a live auction and a sit-down dinner. Money poured in from donors and participants, allowing the Jim Pacciorini Memorial Scholarship — managed by the Petaluma Educational Foundation — to distribute three annual $1,000 scholarship awards. The award is ongoing and will continue for decades.

These days, Roz Pacciorini is assisted at work by her son Jeff, “who can do everything around here in the office and in the shop.”

Carrying on the family name has been important to Roz.

“It’s all about keeping those memories alive,” she said. “In October, we’ll celebrate our 78th year in business.”

