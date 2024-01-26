Toolin’ Around Town: Students could always count on Frank and Sherry Wright

In 1969, not long after Frank Wright graduated from Chico State College, he noticed an opening for a math teacher at Kenilworth Junior High. He’d never been to Petaluma and decided to check it out. Impressed with what he saw, he telephoned his wife, Sherry, also a new graduate from Chico State.

Wright recalled telling her, “I like this town.” In 1969, math teachers were in demand. “We decided we’d give it a try for a few years and then move on,” he said.

That was 54 years ago and the only move the Wrights made was into a historical west side home, built in 1926, where they raised their children, Jason and Merideth.

Wright was a star baseball player at Shasta High School, in Redding, a talent he carried to San Jose State College, Shasta Junior College and Chico State, where he was named Most Valuable Player in his junior year.

“At first, I placed baseball over academics and did well at both,” he said. “I started out majoring in engineering, but math classes were easier to get, so I became a math major. Somewhere along the way, I decided I wanted to become a teacher.”

He and Sherry met at a high school dance and went to a drive-in movie on their first date. She was a year younger than him and was raised in Redondo Beach, before moving to Redding as a high school sophomore. At Shasta JC, she edited the school newspaper.

“We decided she should come to Chico State, where she majored in English and journalism and then we decided to get married. I was 21 and she was 20,” said Frank.

When they first came to Petaluma, Wright was pleased to recognize that this was a baseball town.

“Our timing couldn’t have been better,” he said. “We really had no idea what a terrific athletic community we had stumbled into.”

Frank played fast-pitch softball for the talent-rich Grayview Farms and had his first taste of coaching as an assistant for Kenilworth’s ninth-grade football team and head coach for baseball. He moved over to Petaluma High when ninth-graders became a part of the high school. At PHS, where he coached freshman and JV baseball, he became friends with Trojan baseball coach Roy Lattimore, whom Frank described during his Petaluma High School Sports Hall of Fame induction speech in 1995 as, “A classy gentleman who consistently ran a classy program, treating people and the game of baseball with respect.”

When Frank took over the celebrated Petaluma High baseball program from Lattimore in 1980, he was following a legend. A social studies and world history teacher for 32 years at PHS, Lattimore’s 18-year tenure as head coach resulted in seven league championships and 224 victories, including a 17-4 record in 1965 and 17-3 in 1967. He later coached boys B-league basketball and girls JV basketball for five years each.

Five North Bay League and one Sonoma County League championship pennants hang in the PHS gymnasium representing the powerhouse Trojans under Wright’s guidance. The 1980 team, which Frank regards as, “arguably the best baseball team in the storied history of PHS,” was the only Sonoma County team to win the prestigious North Coast Section AAA championship. “We were loaded that year,” he recalled. “That was a real special time for me.”

Another highlight was coaching against Dan Lutz, his former ninth-grade math student and standout freshman pitcher, when Lutz was Casa Grande’s baseball coach. The two are close friends and worked together for many years as members of the North Bay Officials Association, Lutz as a football umpire and Wright as the referee.

Although he gained a stellar reputation as a coach, Wright stayed dedicated to the classroom.

“While it’s hard to pick what’s more rewarding, teaching or coaching,” he said, “I never lost sight that I was a math teacher first.”

In 1988, Wright began teaching remedial math two nights a week at the Petaluma campus of Santa Rosa Junior College.

“I had total job security,” he said.

On the days his baseball team played late or had a road game, Sherry came in to get his class started.

Frank isn’t the only educator, or athlete, in the family, but rather one of four. Sherry’s devoted the past half-century to teaching at Liberty School, while Jason enjoyed a fine baseball career at PHS and U.C. Davis, where he’s in UCD’s Sports Hall of Fame. Jason’s been teaching third grade at Meadow School for 27 years. Merideth starred in softball and volleyball at Petaluma High and started out teaching at Meadow School before becoming a school administrator in Napa.

In 1974, Sherry began teaching ESL classes at rural Liberty School, which has been in operation since 1857. She became a fourth-grade teacher in 1976, a position she held for 30 years before leaving the classroom ‒ but not the school.

At Liberty she was known as the “field trip specialist” who planned a curriculum on a specific topic and resulted in an end-of-year field trip. Following her retirement, she was coaxed back to the school as a special research coordinator, where she and the staff developed a study plan relevant to each grade, with the whole school focusing on one topic. The plan culminated in a day-long field trip for the entire school of 200 students to such places as the tide pools at Schoolhouse Beach, Spring Lake, Helen Putnam Park, the Oakland Zoo, Jack London Park, the De Young Museum, and many others.

“I was destined to be a field trip person,” Sherry said. “That’s where the real learning takes place. It’s a huge job. You could never do it and teach at the same time. We’ve had so much fun. Liberty is just a wonderful place to work. It’s such a caring school.”

Although Frank and Sherry taught students of different ages, they found a way to combine their teaching into an event called Math Day. At the end of the year, Frank had his advanced calculus students prepare mathematics activities and problems, which they shared with the younger students in an outdoor setting at Liberty School.

“Sherry is the one who makes this story,” said Frank. “She’s really the teacher in the family. There’s no question she worked very hard to create Math Day.”

One of the great joys in life — for both teachers and students — is thanking our former teachers for illuminating our lives, so if you spot a car around town with the license plate, WE LRNM, stop and say “Hello” to the Wrights.

They’ll appreciate it.

Harlan Osborne’s “Toolin’ Around Town” runs the second and fourth Friday of the month in the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Contact him at harlan@sonic.net.