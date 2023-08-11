Toolin’ Around Town: Sue Keller’s family printed its name on Petaluma

Harlan Osborne

The name Keller has long been associated with Petaluma history.

George H. Keller is regarded as this town’s founder, having plotted the original grid for our city streets. His son, Garrett W. Keller, was Petaluma’s first postmaster. Keller Street carries the family name.

Although the name is not uncommon, there are other Kellers who’ve made significant contributions to this community, notably, Edward A. Keller, who, in 1925, founded the Petaluma Printing Company. The company, through family members – and just one ownership change outside the family – operated for 76 years, 50 of them at the same location.

Edward Keller had been in the printing business since 1904 owning the Excelsior Press in Ukiah, which used a small letter press operated by foot treadle power. For a short time, he published Northern Crown Magazine, founded by his mother-in-law Anna Morrison Reed – known as a charismatic poet and journalist and one of California’s leading suffragists. Married to successful miner John Smith Reed, they lived in Ukiah, where he was one of Mendocino County’s largest land-owners and founder of the Bank of Ukiah.

After a severe financial setback, Anna Reed worked at the Ukiah newspaper and joined the California Women’s Press Association. She continued to publish Northern Crown, reporting on the people, politics, arts and travel of Northern California. She moved the publication to Petaluma in 1908, teaming with Ed Keller to start Keller & Reed Company. In 1909, they founded the Sonoma County Independent newspaper.

Several more moves between Petaluma and Ukiah – involving both family and printing equipment – transpired before Reed returned to Ukiah in 1916, remaining there until her death in 1921.

In 1925, Anna’s son, Jack Reed, partnered with Keller to open Petaluma Printing Company at 136 Kentucky Street. Reed soon left the business and Don Keller, who’d started out as an apprentice called a printer’s devil, joined his uncle in the trade. Fifteen years later he took control of the firm.

In 1951, Don purchased 212 Second Street from Potter Rug Works. The one-story front of the 50-by-60-foot building was made of concrete blocks and its two-story rear section is covered with galvanized steel. A prominent citizen, Don was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Rotary Club, Elks Club and the Knights of Pythias. His son Robert became a partner after graduating from San Jose State College with a degree in business administration. Like his uncle Ed, who directed the Petaluma Municipal Band, Robert had an interest in music and played trombone in the band.

In 1968, Don sold the business to four of his employees, who changed its name to Petaluma Printing and Lithograph Co. Over time, several partners left the business, but it continued to operate until 2001, when it became the location of Petaluma Coffee & Tea Co.

But that’s only half the story.

Sue Keller, daughter of Don and Virginia Keller – in the tradition of her family’s intense work ethic and trailblazing exploits – left an indelible imprint at St. Vincent’s High School for her legendary accomplishments in elevating the school’s athletic program and muti-sport playing facility to elite status during her 39-year teaching career.

Raised by her mother following a divorce, Sue – a 1973 graduate of Petaluma High – holds many fond memories of visiting the printing plant.

“I just love that building. I can remember the smell of ink,” she said,, adding, “The printer’s ink is no longer the aroma. Now it’s the coffee.”

For Sue, there were no tough career decisions to make. She’d known since junior high that she wanted to be a physical education teacher, even though interscholastic sports for girls did not exist when she attended PHS. She did play badminton in college, which became her favorite game.

“I love badminton because it’s like playing a chess match on the court,” she said. “It’s a very mental game.”

Keller pursued becoming a PE teacher because she wanted to be involved in sports for the rest of her life.

“I started at St. Vincent’s in the fall of 1980,” she said. “When I arrived, they gave me cheerleading, basketball and softball to coach. I introduced the volleyball program in 1981. St. Vincent’s High School became home, it became family and it became the perfect spot for me.”

Keller admits that as a coach she often displayed a lot of intensity.

“One thing you don’t want to do is approach a coach immediately after a game,” she warned.

While she coached many successful sports teams at St. Vincent’s, her league and North Coast Section achievements in volleyball are legendary. From 1988 though 1991, her teams won 102 matches and lost just 14, capturing four NCS banners.

“I tried to teach appreciation of the sport, as well as the physicality,” she explained. “I also tried to adapt my instruction for various skill levels.”

One of the biggest challenges her team faced was the travel.

“It was brutal,” she said. “Before we built the DeCarli gymnasium and the sports fields with all-weather playing surfaces, our boys’ basketball teams played at the old Kenilworth Junior High, our girls’ basketball and volleyball teams played at the Two Rock Coast Guard training center and boys’ baseball played at McNear Park.”

At St. Vincent’s, she fulfilled a myriad of tasks in addition to teaching, coaching and athletic director duties. She retired as athletic director in 2017, staying on as a teacher until 2021.

In retirement, she stays fit by walking every day and playing Ultimate Frisbee, explaining, “If you rest, you rust.”

Harlan Osborne’s “Toolin’ Around Town” runs the second and fourth Friday of the month in the Petaluma Argus-Courier. COntact him at harlan@sonic.net.