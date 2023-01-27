Toolin’ Around Town: Susan Villa dresses up Petaluma

Harlan Osborne

On my front porch sits a large terracotta planter that’s home to a thriving jade plant sprouting glossy, bright green leaves with red-tinged edges. The stout-trunked plant, which never fails to catch my eye, originated from cuttings from Sybil Sullivan’s garden, provided to guests at Sullivan’s memorial by Susan Villa, in 2016.

The plant is a living reminder of Sullivan, a long-time Petaluma Garden Club member and Petaluma Visitors Center volunteer who died in 2016 at the age of 98. She’d been my third-grade teacher at McKinley School, and left a lasting impression on me.

The jade plant also represents the numerous contributions Villa has shared with the community over the years.

“When I first joined the Garden Club in the 1980s, they had a table of chrysanthemum and fuchsia cuttings and many old-style plants you don’t see very often,” said Villa. “That was my introduction.”

Her Garden Club experience provided fertile ground for Villa’s ideas and projects for improving and enhancing community activities. Among her contributions were drawing participants from throughout Sonoma County to the club’s flower shows and creating the Petaluma Horticultural Society, which took field trips to regional events.

Villa was a founding member of the Art & Garden Festival. As president of the Petaluma Museum Association, she coordinated the use of the museum as an information center. Events, such as the Heritage Homes Holiday House Tours and the Interfaith Luncheon have benefited from Villa’s flower arrangements, as has the Petaluma Museum. Recently, she was among the volunteers pruning the roses at the Visitors Center.

A Petaluma resident since 1979, Villa was born in London. In 1963, when she was 4, her family came to California.

“We were typical immigrants,” said Villa. “My father was a typesetter who got a job at the San Francisco Chronicle and Examiner soon after they merged. I lived in Santa Venetia and, after my parents divorced, Novato. I worked at a bakery in Ignacio, learning to make many of the English pastries that became my specialty.”

In the 1980s, she and her husband Rich lived in and remodeled a Victorian house before running out of space and moving to ranch property west of town. It was where Villa and her mother hosted gatherings to bring attention to the Petaluma River.

“My first love is the water,” said Villa. “To me, the river seemed dirty and unused. I envisioned expanding its use. My mom and I entered the KTOB River Regatta and won our class. We helped create the River Festival, which coincided with the Old Adobe Festival. Money from the Festival helped pay for the floating docks in the Turning Basin. Drawing from my experience with Heritage Homes of Petaluma, I learned there’s nothing better than being in costume. People pay more attention to someone in costume. At the River Festival I dressed as a mermaid.

“My second love is cowboys and Western life,” she continued. “I’d met Bill Soberanes at Volpi’s. I learned a lot of Petaluma history by listening to Bill and Silvio Piccinotti reminisce on our weekly horse-drawn wagon rides.”

Villa’s long-time involvement with the Petaluma Museum Association led to substantial improvements, beginning with improving museum membership. Bolstered with a Horticultural Society degree and experience in leading annual garden tours in England, Villa helped organize, publicize and promote the museum’s annual “Through the Garden Gate” garden tour, which became a major fundraiser. She was also involved in the museum’s Christmas Victorian Tea fundraiser.

As President of the Museum Association, she supervised the restoration and preservation of the museum building, its contents and artifacts and oversaw the design and construction of the Garden Court, behind the building.

“I convinced several of my construction worker connections to pitch in with the Garden Court,” said Villa, who was also responsible for upgrading the Victorian parlor, the research library and raising money for a new roof, replacing the carpet with floating flooring and upgrading the entryway.

For these and other achievements, Villa was selected as Petaluma’s “Good Egg” in 2003.

In the 1980s, Villa’s mother Maria Warren and Gretta McGovern opened the British-themed Oliver Twist Restaurant in the Alpha Beta shopping center. The scones, biscuits, cookies, English trifles, lemon curd and other desserts were made by Villa. Later, when Warren opened her tea room (aka The Palms) at the corner of Sixth and A streets, Villa again provided the baked goods.

As if simultaneously wearing multiple hats weren’t enough, Villa also penned a travel column for the Petaluma Post and for 15 years contributed expertise to Cruisin’ the Boulevard’s annual Salute to American Graffiti, wearing her fashionable poodle skirt and playing oldies on XERB, the event’s radio station. Colorful and curious, with unbounding energy, she’s volunteered at virtually every outdoor event in town.

Harlan Osborne’s “Toolin’ Around Town” runs the second and fourth Fridays of the month in the Argus-Courier. He can be reached at harlan@sonic.net.