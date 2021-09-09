Toolin’ Around Town: The life and times of Stephen Collins, world-traveled educator

Harlan Osborne

When Stephen and Judy Collins bought a former egg ranch in rural Petaluma in 1980, they expected it would be their home for years to come. The commute to San Rafael High School, where he was the principal, wasn’t bad and Judy was happy to have space for her Peruvian Paso horses.

If the move seemed tenuous at first it’s because Collins had a history of taking teaching and administrative assignments in faraway places, where he and his family lived for lengthy periods before relocating. In 1990, after he accepted the job of Assistant Superintendent of Petaluma City Schools, responsible for curriculum and instruction for grades seven through 12, their decision to remain in Petaluma was cemented.

“In the course of my work, I had many opportunities to travel,” said Collins, of his assignments and the countries he visited before finding a permanent home here.

During the early years of their marriage, while rearing three sons, the family enjoyed the excitement, adventure and culture of living in Japan, Korea and Germany, where Steve taught and served as principal at schools for children of military personnel.

“In Petaluma, I was in charge of staff development, instructional materials, the elementary music program, school libraries, the important bilingual education program, and more,” said Collins. “Because I was in charge of the bilingual program, I decided that for credibility I would take classes in Spanish. I took all the classes that SRJC offered and also took summer classes in Costa Rica, Oaxaca, San Miguel de Allende and in Spain.”

His commitment to the bilingual education program was so successful that upon his retirement in 2000 he was given the North Coast Bilingual Educator of the Year award and honored by the establishment of the Stephen Collins Scholarship for English Language Learners, rewarding three graduating seniors $750 each. Since its inception, more than 50 scholarships have been awarded to students from at least 10 different countries.

Collins’ circuitous route to Petaluma was a result of his ongoing desire for higher education and pursuit of his doctorate in education. Surprisingly, it was not the career he’d envisioned while growing up in Spring Valley, Minnesota, where he was student body president and co-captain of its undefeated football team.

After graduating high school in 1955 and working a summer job at a hospital, he took pre-med courses at St. Thomas College. But on a three-month trip to Europe with a college group, he changed his plans from attending dental school to studying to become a Catholic priest.

Enrolled at St. Mary’s College as a seminarian, he found the classes intellectually stimulating, the teaching outstanding and the spiritual preparation fulfilling. He transferred to Catholic University in Washington, D.C., to study theology and pursue a master’s degree in educational administration. But, changing his mind again, he decided to leave the seminary and applied to University of Minnesota, seeking his master’s in education.

He was teaching at Anoka High School (alma mater of Garrison Keillor) and married to Judy when he received an offer to teach with the Overseas Dependents Schools at the U.S. Army Base at Zama, Japan.

They moved to Japan in 1962, planning to stay for two years, but extended their plans after Steve became assistant principal. He’d studied Latin and Greek in college and decided to learn Japanese, which he studied for five years.

“As a result, I think I was able to communicate better than most Americans. I’m pretty proud of that,” said Collins.

His memories of the country include watching Zama High football games on sunny days, with Mount Fuji in the background, and the time a school group hired a boat for a cruise on Tokyo Bay. He also ventured to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

In 1967, Collins and his family transferred to Pusan, Korea, where at 29, he became a high school principal with a salary equivalent to an Army major. “It was exciting,” he said. “I met a lot of brilliant and motivated people.”

While there, the most frightening experience of his career occurred, the capture of the USS Pueblo by North Korea.

“We were told to be ready to evacuate on an hour’s notice. I was not to be concerned about my family as the Army would see to their transfer.”

After one year there he transferred to Seoul American High School and was there when the Pueblo captives were released.

In 1970, he transferred to Nurnberg, Germany, where he became principal of a combined middle school and high school.

“This was in a beautiful part of Bavaria, which allowed us great opportunities to travel,” said Collins. “We were just a short drive from Munich and on winter weekends we’d go to Austria to ski. In summer we’d drive to Lake Como, Italy. Longer trips included Holland, England, Ireland and France.”

In Germany, Collins began to pursue his doctorate in education from the University of Southern California and in 1975 went Los Angeles to fulfill its graduation requirements.

After earning his Ed.D, he had a choice of job offers — as a teacher in Minneapolis or principal of San Rafael High. The Marin County choice prompted the family to buy property in Petaluma. Their well-crafted 1920s–era home was featured on the 1996 Heritage Homes tour.

Judy Collins, who died in 2019, was a leader in civic involvement, with a deep interest in feeding people. She grew herbs and flowers and raised rabbits, which she sold at farmers markets, before becoming instrumental in founding the Petaluma Farmers Market in 1987. She helped low-income seniors in PEP housing receive donated fruits and vegetables and was a board member of Petaluma Bounty. In 2009 she connected with Pastor Tim Kellgren to provide food to the West Side Food Pantry. The community recognized her dedicated leadership by naming her Citizen of the Year in 2010.

“When you’re a school principal, it’s a full-time job,” said Collins. “I was always attending meetings or sporting events. I was so busy I didn’t do much in the way of hobbies. But living on the ranch I learned electricity, plumbing and how to fix things.”

Collins retired in 2000, but since then has taken up offers to write school charters and/or serve as interim superintendent or principal of no fewer than seven schools. He meets regularly with two coffee/chat groups, one of which keeps to one topic of discussion and another that’s “free-wheeling, no agenda and no assignments.”

