Toolin’ Around Town: Welcome to the machine

Harlan Osborne

It’s not just the big things that capture a visitor’s curiosity while browsing around Steve and Nancy Phillips’ intriguing Penngrove Power and Implement Museum.

Although the massive Allis-Chalmers HD 41 bulldozer, the towering 1930s Bucyrus-Erie crane and the huge, six-cylinder Fairbanks-Morse generator are unavoidable attention grabbers, many other unique items — a belt-driven printing press, antique outboard motors, a braiding machine from Sunset Line & Twine, treadle-powered sewing machines and a military display — also await inspection in Phillips’ time-capsule collection of late 19th- and early 20th-century historical relics.

But the larger machinery, such as the fully operational 30-inch narrow gauge railroad that surrounds the property, the airplane in the loft of the historic barn, or the rare, 28-cylinder, 3,000 horsepower Pratt & Whitney aircraft engine from Howard Hughes’ famed Spruce Goose, are what leave visitors wide-eyed and slack-jawed.

“I’ve always been a motor head.” said Stephen Phillips. “When I turned 11, my parents gave me an old Crosley automobile to work on. And as a teenager I had a Farmall Cub tractor with a mower that I pulled around and mowed my neighbors’ lots with.”

The Penngrove Power and Implement Museum occupies the front portion of a former 50-acre chicken ranch and Grade B dairy purchased by Phillips’ parents, J. Howard and Nita Phillips and his mother’s sister and her husband in 1945. The ranch was later broken up into one-acre parcels, called Phillips Acres.

The parcels sold for $1,500 each.

When Steve and Nancy took over the property in 1994, they refurbished the turn-of-the-century hay barn and began filling it with historical artifacts they’d saved for years. What began as a hobby — collecting farm implements, power equipment and old-fashioned machines — grew into an impressive array of rustic agricultural, industrial and household memorabilia needing to be displayed.

First opened in 1997, the museum became a fountain of youth for relics. After Steve’s career working on all types of power equipment, it was his ambition to restore the machinery to its original condition.

“We’re not just a parking lot,” he said. “If we acquire something that doesn’t run, we make it run. Then we make it pretty.”

Self-supporting, the nonprofit museum holds a yearly fundraiser, on the second Saturday in July, called “Power Up,” where all the motorized equipment is started up and operating. The vintage machines, with their visual — and audible — allure, provide a powerful educational experience.

An absolute crowd-pleaser, the Fairbanks-Morse “Big Six” power generator emits billowing smoke rings as it warms up. Phillips found the machine at an auction in the Humboldt County town of Orleans, where it was used to operate a plywood mill. The 1913 New Huber steam traction engine, acquired in 2010, takes three and a half hours to build up steam.

Another attraction is a mammoth, one-cylinder Fairbanks Morse 75-horsepower irrigation pump that used to run continuously, three months of the year, in the Salinas Valley.

“By the time I graduated Petaluma High in 1963, I was already heavy into machines,” said Steve, recalling a time in 9th grade when Kenilworth Junior High metal shop teacher Charles King permitted his class build a go-kart, then allowed them to drive it on the blacktop at the school.

He worked at the old Penngrove Auto wreckers and the Cotati Steel Mill Supply, where he loaded scrap steel onto railroad cars destined for steel mills. In 1965, Steve and Nancy were married, just before he took a job with a San Francisco drayage company, where he kept the mechanics shop running smoothly until he began hauling loads off the waterfront docks.

“That was a great job,” he said. “I learned so much. I use that knowledge every day.”

Nancy, an integral part of the museum, attended St. Francis Nursing School and has worked at Sebastopol Specialty Center since 1972. She enjoys owning and running the museum as well.

“It’s Steve’s passion and I’ve found a way to have fun with it,” she said.

In 1970, Steve opened Phillips Arco, one of six gas stations located in the Denman Flat area.

“That was a good move for me,” he said. “Everybody knew me and we kept gas prices a few cents lower than everyone else. We had two tow trucks and I was still working on trucks from San Francisco. We were always having power outages so I put a generator in the garbage corral to run the signs and canopy lights. That’s when I started selling generators to gas stations.”

He opened Phillips Garage, on Corona Road, doing truck repair and selling generators before buying the Riebli Building in Penngrove, which he sold in 1976, when he went to work for Old Adobe School District. In 1994, he formed S.C. Phillips Enterprises, building his own line of generators and selling them to dairies, ranches and growers.

Among the museum’s jewels is the Penngrove Shoreline Railroad that encircles the property with 750 feet of track. The narrow-gauge railroad, similar to those used in coal mines, lumber mills and sugar plantations, came from Napa, where it hauled salt. Leslie Salt Company donated the Milwaukee engine, two flat cars, two gondola cars and the track.

Penngrove Power and Implement Museum has been self-supporting since 2015.

“We survive on donations and volunteer help,” Steve said. “Our volunteers are such a blessing. It’s a pleasure watching the men working on something they understand. I’m so grateful.”

Next July, the museum will honor “Power Up” day with a 25th anniversary celebration, but you don’t have to wait until then to visit. It’s open to the public on the first Saturday of each month.

Reminded Phillips, “There’s something here for everyone.”