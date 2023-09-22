Toolin’ Around Town: ‘You’d better have a good reputation’

Harlan Osborne

To passersby, the Ernie Nunes ranch on Walker Road looks like many of the other agricultural endeavors west of Petaluma, where dairy farms, sheep ranches, a duck farm and cattle ranches preserve a timeless rural landscape. His property includes barns, pens, fenced pastureland and farm equipment with flocks of sheep and herds of goats that can’t possibly appreciate their scenic hillside views overlooking picturesque Two Rock Valley.

It's here that Nunes and his wife, Judy, produce market lambs and goats that become prize-winning projects for 4-H and Future Farmers of America members to raise and show at local fairs, where they’re auctioned off for prestige and top dollar.

What you don’t see are the old-school methods Nunes uses to keep his business strong. Just as long-ago merchants relied on verbal agreements and handshakes to seal a deal, Nunes has built a trustworthy reputation for producing championship stock. In his business, where many breeders compete for customers, it always comes down to a breeder’s reputation, which takes years to develop.

“In this business you’ve got to maintain an exceptional quality animal, or you’re out of the picture,” said Nunes. “Marketing is a big issue.”

Born into a ranching family, Nunes, 73, has lived on ranches his entire life, giving him a foothold on building his reputation from the ground up. His father, Tony Nunes, was 13 when he immigrated with his parents from the Azore Islands to a Lohrman Lane chicken ranch, around 1930.

Ernie’s grandparents had an agreement with their children, Tony, Johnny, Joe and Marie, that when they married each child would get a piece of the ranch. Planning for his future, Tony bought a John Deere tractor before going into the service, making payments with his military pay. He did farm work with the tractor for years before becoming a journeyman plumber with Forman Plumbing.

“When I was little,” said Nunes, “my grandpa took me to town to go shopping at Volpi’s Grocery. I’d sit in the truck while he went into the store. I didn’t know there was a bar in the back.”

An only child, Nunes attended Wilson School until his parents bought a 20-acre property on Hessel Road, which they converted to a sheep ranch.

His first experience at the Sonoma County Fair was showing steers with the Cotati 4-H. The couple’s fondness for the organization led them to becoming 4-H leaders for more than 40 years, starting with Canfield, then at Two Rock.

Nunes’ motivation for sheep ranching took a positive turn when he joined Analy High School’s FFA program.

“My major influence for what I’m doing today came from my Ag teacher, Glen Ament,” said Nunes. “He was a great mentor who leaned toward sheep breeding.”

He was a high school sophomore when he bought his first flock of 10 registered Hampshire ewes to start a breeding program. The money he earned at the Sonoma-Marin, Sonoma County and California State fairs, helped pay his way through Cal-Poly San Louis Obispo, graduating with a degree in animal science.

“After college,” he went on, “I went to work as a lamb buyer for Sebastopol Meats and became a livestock judge attending competitions and fairs in California and Arizona. I was a sheep judge for about 20 years. Along the way, I got the notion to go into farming and agriculture on my own. Besides growing silage and hay, I also do custom farming, like baling hay, for other ranchers. We’re 100% organic farming.”

Nunes’ primary markets around here are 4-H and FFA projects to show at the fair.

“At one time we had 250 ewes and over 600 lambs, which we sold all over the state,” he said. “We strive to bring in new genetics. I’d buy lambs from Iowa to improve my group in some way.”

Competition at local fairs can sometimes pit family members against each other, which helps build the excitement.

“My stepson, Mike, was the first 4-H member to win supreme champion lamb for three straight years at the Sonoma County Fair,” recalled Nunes. “One year, he had the 4-H Grand Champion and went up against my daughter, Karen, who had the FFA Grand Champion, competing for Supreme Champion. Karen won. Many people still recall when Petaluma Market and G&G Market engaged in playful but competitive bidding for the supreme champion.”

His knowledge and success influenced others to get started, including his cousin, Art Azevedo, Jr., whose sons, Michael and Brian captured top awards at the fairs.

“We’ve been breeding goats for nearly 15 years,” he added. “They’ve got a whole different disposition than sheep. They surround you. Our mainstay is the 4-H and FFA members who’ve captured supreme champion honors at the state fair, and numerous supreme champions at the county fair. The goats are my wife’s pride and joy. She works really hard at it.

“There are numerous breeds, that’s why marketing is so important,” he went on. “We’re now seeing the children of the people who bought from us years ago. That’s pretty rewarding. You’d better have a good reputation.”

The Nuneses enjoy going to the local fairs to see their animals being shown.

“It’s rewarding to see the younger generation still following tradition,” he said. “If we’re lucky, these areas will stay agricultural forever.”

