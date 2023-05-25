NOTE: This is the transcript of Rick Roberts’ winning story selected by a live audience from out of 10 randomly selected storytellers during this month’s in-person West Side Stories show. The theme of the show was Unstoppable.

About 10 years ago I had my DNA analyzed, and surprisingly, I found out that I am 1% Yakut.

The first thing then was to find out who the Yakuts are. Well, they’re a Turkic-Mongolian tribe indigenous to the land around Lake Baikul, which is south of Siberia and north of Mongolia. They’ve been there for many centuries.

It was obvious that my Yakut blood came from my father, who was Ukrainian, and not my mom, whose family came from the British Isles.

But Lake Baikul is a couple of thousand miles away from Ukraine, so how did that DNA end up in my father?

I figured the next step in looking for my Yakut ancestor was to figure out approximately when their blood entered my Dad’s lineage.

So, I opened up an excel spreadsheet, and I mathematically regressed the generations, from me, backwards in time, until the Yakut and non-Yakut DNA reached 50% each, because that would have been the child of my Yakut ancestor, and non-Yakut ancestor.

That brought me to somewhere around 1700.

Was anything of note happening to the Yakuts around then? Why, yes! Peter the Great’s army invaded their homeland, killed many of the men, and raped and enslaved many of the women.

So, I am likely here today because of a Yakut woman who lived through hell 300 years ago.

And I think her Yakut blood is what made my father unstoppable.

My dad left Ukraine, on his own, at the age of 16. He came to America and worked in the Pennsylvania coal mines, the garment district in New York, became a union organizer, and joined the American Communist Party. In the ‘50s, J. Edgar Hoover tried to put him in jail for life, charging him with being part of a seditious conspiracy to overthrow the government.

Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

It took five years before the case was thrown out of court due to “Trumped” up evidence. Later in his life, even Alzheimer’s couldn’t stop my dad. He lived on with it for 20 more years.

I left home when I was 16, like my dad. People have called me brave for doing that. But I wasn’t brave. I simply felt that I had no choice due to the circumstances of my home life at the time. In fact, I was very scared inside. I had gone through the years as a kid when my dad could have been put in prison. I was run over by a car when I was six. And like my Yakut ancestor, I too endured a brutal sexual assault.

But when I left home I didn’t join the society that had persecuted my dad. I joined the hippies in San Francisco, where I was insulated from “reality.” It’s true that I seemed brave, or capable, at some things. Like if we were all on L.S.D. and someone had to drive a car for some reason, it was always me. I knew that the first rule of the road is to stay in your lane, between those white lines, and ignore all the other stuff out there.

I could drive a car on acid simply because I was so cautious.

So, I grew up cautious, and I am still very cautious. This has saved my life on a couple of occasions, but in many other instances my caution turns into inaction. And when faced with a fight or flight situation, I worry that I will freeze. And that’s the last thing you should do … freeze … because the second rule of the road, after staying in your lane, is to keep moving, or otherwise the bad stuff will overtake you.

So, I am amazed at the teachers, who, when confronted by a shooter, run towards the shooter to stop him, or cover up the children with their own bodies to save them. I hope I would be able to do the same. I’ve lived a long, and mostly happy life, and those kids deserve the same.

Would I? Or would I remain frozen, 50% calling me to action, 50% of me not.

And this isn’t just about me. I know that many of you here tonight have experienced as much, or more trauma in your lives as I have, and you might wonder how you would respond. And it’s not just an academic question either. One in 20 Americans now own assault rifles. There are three guys on the block where we live in Novato that I’d bet my bottom dollar own one, or more.

Perhaps my 1% Yakut blood would turn the tide.

Or perhaps I … we … could find that 1% we needed here, closer to home.

Perhaps we could find it in each other.

I’ll show you my 1%, if you show me yours.

And we’ll all be unstoppable.