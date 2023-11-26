Transcendence aims for intimate but dazzling holiday show

The past year has been a challenging one for Sonoma County’s Transcendence Theatre Company, complicated by unavoidable venue changes. But now the troupe is set to stage its annual holiday show at Hanna Center in Sonoma, the same site it used last year.

“I’m really excited about this holiday show,” said the company’s executive director and co-founder, Brad Surosky. “There are going to be a lot of traditional songs and there are going to be some new songs.”

The complications Transcendence faced this year stem from a long dispute between an association of park rangers and Jack London Park Partners, the nonprofit that manages the Glen Ellen state historic park, which has served as home base for the company’s annual outdoor summer performances since 2012.

In a 2019 lawsuit, the California State Park Rangers Association challenged the use of park facilities for theater productions. The judge in that case stipulated that the California Department of Parks and Recreation — more commonly known as State Parks — would have to perform an environmental review before any future shows could be staged at Jack London.

The ruling has so far produced a state of limbo for Transcendence which forced the company to find other venues for its “Broadway Under the Stars” shows this past summer — first at the Belos Cavalos equestrian facility in Kenwood and then at Beltane Ranch in Glen Ellen.

In the meantime, Transcendence has put its advance ticket sales for next summer’s shows on hold, pending a resolution of the situation at Jack London Park.

“Right now, our focus has been on the holiday show,” Surosky said. “We have six vocalists who are new to Transcendence who are really going to command the stage.”

The annual Transcendence holiday shows, introduced in 2015 at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, also were subsequently presented at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater in Yountville and Belos Cavalos before landing last year at Hanna Center.

The center’s theater, with 250 seats, provides a contrast with the outdoor setting at Jack London Park.

“We’ve made the holiday show more intimate and added more shows,” Surosky said.

Titled “Broadway Holiday,” the two-hour production will be presented Dec. 1-10, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 and 6 p.m. Sundays.

“We have more big numbers this year,” said Director Colin Campbell McAdoo, who also conceived and directed last year’s Transcendence holiday show at Hanna Center.

McAdoo conceived this year’s show with Matt Smart and Music Director Zachary Kellogg.

“We all put our heads together, thinking about what the holidays mean,” McAdoo said in an interview. “As we get older, the holidays can be isolating for some people. It’s a stressful time, so we want to make sure everybody feels seen and has a place. We can make space for everybody.”

In the company’s public announcement of the show, McAdoo summed up his approach: “We are so excited to present this show that will take the audience on a journey of reflection, comedy, stillness, rock and roll, holiday traditions and connection,” he said.