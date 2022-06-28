Transcendence show features Luis Antonio Vilchez Vargas

Among the many musical highlights people are talking about — after catching Transcendence Theatre Company’s “Let’s Dance” at Kenwood’s Jack London State Historic Park — are the show’s jaw-dropping performances by singer-dancer-percussionist Luis Antonio Vilchez Vargas. An internationally renowned artist, Vargas is a choreographer, musician and educator from Peru. In 2017, at a ceremony in Dusseldorf, Germany, he was introduced as “the future of tap,” a style that is one radiant display during the musical revue that concludes its three-weekend run this Sunday evening. Perhaps the most riveting of Vargas’ contributions to the show comes at the start of the second act, with a drum solo performance titled “ A Welcome Back Improvisation.” In the piece, Vargas dances and drums on a variety of percussion instruments, charmingly teasing the audience with some playful mimicry, and then produces a Peruvian Cajita Creole Box, an attractive wooden instrument the Vargas wears on a strap around his neck, and plays with a wooden stick and the lid of the box itself, which he mellifluously opens and shuts, alternating the lid’s resonant rhythms with the jubilant tap-tap-taps from the stick on the side of the drum. It’s kind of hard to describe, but in person, especially as demonstrated by the brilliant Vargas, once seen it’s impossible to forget. Show times are Friday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m. For information visit TranscendenceTheatre.org.