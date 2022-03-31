Transcendence Theatre announces 2022 season

Sonoma County’s Transcendence Theatre Company has announced a slightly streamlined 2022 season, with three shows running this summer instead of the four it presented pre-COVID-19.

While the Fantastical Family show the company presented for several seasons is officially gone from the lineup, the shows announced at a March 25 launch party in Sonoma sound like the entire company is going all-out to put the pandemic shutdown years behind it.

The season will begin with Let’s Dance,“ running three weekends from June 17 to July 3. Described as a ”non-stop evening of high kicks, foot stomps and powerhouse vocals,“ ”Let’s Dance will present reimagined version of some of Broadway’s best showstoppers. The show will feature songs from “42nd Street,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Wicked,” “Company” and others.

Then, from July 29 to August 14, it’s “Hooray for Hollywood,” a journey back through the music of movies we love. Featuring 15 performers and a full band, performing songs from such Tinseltown classics as “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Greatest Showman” and others.

The season will conclude with The Gala, running Sept. 9-18. Transcendence’s annual “touchstone event,” “the Gala” is generally a high-emotion surprise pack of songs from numerous genres, presented, as are all the other shows, under the open sky at Jack London State Historical Park.

For information and tickets visit TranscendenceTheatre.org.