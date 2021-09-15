Transcendence’s ‘Gala’ embraces change

Can you believe that Transcendence Theatre Company has officially been a part of our community for 10 years? That’s 10 years of community engagement, 10 years of inspiring kids through theater education, and of course, 10 years of Transcendence’s award-winning Broadway Under the Stars summer shows.

Best known for these annual musical reviews - serenading audiences with Broadway quality performances while immersed in the outdoor beauty of Jack London State Park - Transcendence Theatre Company closes out its summer season with The Gala, celebrating the company’s anniversary. Running through Sept. 19th, The Gala, directed by Luis Salgado, goes in a refreshing and more vulnerable direction, interspersing short stories from the performers on what Transcendence and the arts mean to them, with a wide range of powerful songs from new and classic musicals.

Part of Salgado's vision, according to his director's notes, is to make the show “an exercise for the new...a way to re-calibrate our souls and become one with the universe, each other, and with you.”

After seeing last Sunday evening's performance, I can’t say that my soul feels re-calibrated, but I definitely was sucked into it and felt myself connecting with more performances than with any other Broadway Under the Stars show I’ve seen.

Not only was the ensemble full of new company members, this the most diverse bunch - both racially and in gender expression - I've seen on that stage. I feel that there's no doubt that if you see someone who looks like you on stage, someone you can relate to in some way, you are going to feel more connected and immersed in the performance.

Also, most of these new artists brought a performance style grounded more in genuine in-the-moment passion, compared to Transcendence’s usual contrived and exaggerated elation typical of traditional musical theater. You know, that thing where actors automatically beam while looking wistfully off in random directions to fill the time? Or grin in unison while nothing happy is happening?

Ensembles always lose me when they all grin like that, like there's a stage mom screaming to “smile or else” from the wings, or that their Botox was too effective or something. Seeing someone fake happy is, um, kind of unnerving.

But during numbers such as “Carnival” from “In The Heights,” “Hey Kid” from “If/Then” and even the Genie’s charming “Friend Like Me” from “Aladdin,” there was genuine emotion, passion, and energy. You get that by embracing the song’s original context, and then just letting those performers sing the hell out it.

The team’s interpretation of “Waving Through a Window” from “Dear Evan Hansen” left me in tears and gave me goosebumps, because otherwise smiley Kyle Kemph was able to commit authentically, backed up by innovative choreography brilliantly utilizing the night's darkness with handheld lights representing Evan’s chaotic struggle with anxiety. They totally smashed it out of the park.

There are some pieces in the show that feel like the same old Transcendence, like “The Impossible Dream” from “Man of La Mancha,” with a few returning performers belting out re-interpreted Broadway classics that match their theme of how wonderful Transcendence is, but at least It’s balanced.

I totally get that what I love and want from musicals is very different from what fans of the Golden Age of Broadway want. I don’t value fake smiles, on-the-surface gimmicks and being dazzled with sexy ladies and handsome men. What I want from theater is to be moved, not purely entertained. That's what puppies and playing Candy Crush on my phone is for.

Theater and music are powerful forces. I genuinely hope this newness and diversity is not merely a temporary exercise, and that future shows don’t step back into the white-washed, non-genuine musical theater style of the past, and instead continue to embrace this refreshing and genuinely moving change.