Traveling the Midwest with backpack bacon

While readying myself for a 24-hour business trip to the Midwest, I am clearing out my regular laptop backpack to reorganize and repack it with just the essentials. If I can pack everything into this one backpack, I will not have to check a bag, which may be a make-or-break factor of this very quick back and forth trip.

My general practice is to completely empty my backpack and then repack what is necessary and put the rest into a box to repack after my return. Part of the process is to unpack the “emergency” food I store in a dedicated pocket, deep inside the pack, and possibly update or rotate it. Along with some energy bars, a package of peanuts, and some Bud’s Meats beef jerky, I pull out a package of the Zoe's Meats Fully Cooked Applewood Smoked Uncured Bacon.

“What is going on here? Do you have meat in your backpack!?" she asks, half curious and half disgusted, although not really surprised in the least.

I guess she blocked out the fact that I carry bacon with me, both in my pack and my car. This is possibly because she discourages road-side food stand stops due to her being squeamish over unknown food quality, which is where I tend to utilize my backpack bacon most.

“Backpack bacon!" I exclaim, and stuff it back into its dedicated pocket. "If there were ever a time to be carrying emergency bacon, it's on a one-day fly-in/fly-out trip to the Midwest!"

I fly out mid-afternoon, and after a layover, a connecting flight and several hours of driving, arrive at my final destination around midnight. My meeting is set for early the next morning and should only be a few hours, so I am hoping to be done in time to grab lunch on my way to the airport.

Sure enough, everything goes as planned and I finish up around noon and with five hours to make a three-hour drive back to catch my flight home, I figure I can slip in a quick lunch stop. As I start my drive, I come across a strategically placed hand-painted sign, teetering back and forth, in front of a putt-putt golf course on the side of the highway. “Burgers & shakes" says it all for me. Not the most attractive of siren songs, but easily meets the minimum threshold for I am a true foodie, who enjoys everything from pan-seared Spam to haute cuisine.

"This looks promising,” I say out loud, to no one at all.

I pull into an empty parking lot, but I can see smoke wafting up from the exhaust fan of the small burger hut, so am not concerned. I walk over to the snack shack, peruse the menu, and seeing only a scant “burger” and “cheeseburger” listed, ask if they can make mine a bacon cheeseburger.

The owner/server/cook is sad to inform me that they only have a freezer, for the burgers and fries, but no fridge, so no bacon. It is no surprise that they are not about farm-delivered, grass-fed patties, so I am not fazed by the frozen burgers. In recent years, frozen patties are much improved compared to what they once were, although still nowhere near our Stemple Creek Ranch burgers.

As with most things, the silver lining to this fridge shortage is that they also do not offer lettuce, tomatoes or onions — all items I banned from my burgers decades ago. Here, I can order a burger with “everything” without fear. The other reason she has a freezer is for ice cream (and shakes), so other than the lack of bacon, things are looking bright for the sole “sit-down” meal I enjoyed on this trip.

When she informs me of the lack of bacon, I brush it off with a simple, "No worries, I carry my own."

I explain that there is bacon you do not need to refrigerate. I watch her ponder this for a moment while looking around her cramped quarters, before a big smile beams across her face. "So, I could offer bacon cheeseburgers without having to find room in here for a fridge?,” she asks.

"Yup, and I’m sure your customers would thank you for it," I reply.

Once at the table with my burger and shake, I pull out my package of backpack bacon, peel off a couple of slices and “fix” my burger. Even without the bacon, it is fine, but with the bacon, it's a genuine joy of a lunch. Had I be traveling with more than just carryon, I would have had my pocket knife to help me mince up some bacon to add to my shake, but alas, it is not meant to be this time around.

She comes out to check on me, and surely to see the bacon. I did not have the outer package to show her but tell her that this particular brand is produced local to my home county, but that if she wants top quality shelf-stable bacon, this is the way to go. Although I used to carry Oscar Meyer, once I discovered Zoe’s Meats shelf-stable bacon at Penngrove Market, I converted.

Although not normally a big seller, Penngrove Market has agreed to order more Zoe’s Meats Fully Cooked Applewood Smoked Uncured Bacon and should have it within a day or two of this writing. Zoey’s Meats was founded in Petaluma back in the mid-2000s, when one of the co-owner/founders wanted to make sure his daughter, Zoe, had quality meats. We have been fans ever since first sampling Zoe’s during the Taste of Petaluma event, at the urging of little Zoe herself, and always choose Zoe’s when given the option, whether it is the salami, hot dogs, meat sticks or deli counter meats, which Petaluma Market carries regularly.

But back to the Midwest.

"I'm going to do it!" she confirms of her future with bacon burgers.

"Maybe offer maple-bacon milkshakes, too?" I suggest.

Her eyes just about pop out of her head and with a childish grin and a farewell as she rushed back to the kitchen to help the next customer.