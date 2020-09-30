Treating Petaluma to a ghostly game

Cost : A “Boo Kit,” containing a lawn sign, three ghost stickers and a printed sheet of instructions and “boo” ideas, costs $20. Purchases can be made on line, and the first “Boo Kits” will be distributed on Saturday Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Petaluma Community Center at Lucchesi Park. Other distributions will be scheduled, and will be announced as they are added.

Halloween is a month away.

Though we count on it being at least a little scary, with concerns still high about viral spread from congregating in large groups, many families are planning on skipping the trick-or-treating and finding ways to be scared (and safe) closer to home. But as Halloween 2020 shapes up to be all trick and no treat, one Petaluma mom has devised an upbeat scheme to bring some fun and creativity — and a whole lot of community spirit — to the Halloween Season.

“Halloween isn’t just a kids holiday,” says Kinyatta Reynolds, an artist, mother and all around community organizer. “It’s a holiday we all look forward to, and it just didn;t feel right that so many were going to have to miss out just to say safe.”

Her idea was inspired, in part, by those ubiquitous yard signs that have, of late, made the leap from merely spreading election candidates’ slogans to expressing artistry and positive messages. Reynolds picked up some experience in creating and distributing yard signs while coordinating the transformation of the Black Lives Matter mural at the Petaluma Library into 300 such signs, almost all of which have been claimed by local residents.

“I was already in production with those, and I had a guy who was pretty quick at it, so I started thinking, ‘What could we do with yard signs that would be fun for Halloween?’” explains Reynolds. “On some of the local Facebook groups, a lot of people were asking about whether there was going to be trick-or-treating this year, because of the pandemic, and asking what we could do for the kids if that doesn’t happen.”

On of three ghost stickers affixed to the lawn sign once you’ve received a boo.

She recognized that whatever was offered as an alternative would have to be A. no contact, B. fun for kids and families, and C. not too time consuming for the parents.

“Because nobody wants to do unnecessary extra work right now, right?” she laughs.

What she came up with was Petaluma Boo.

A citywide game, of sorts, it revolves around participants anonymously delivering Halloween-themed treats (not necessarily edible ones) to the porches and front steps of participating families, who will be identified by a lawn sign declaring “We’ve been Boo’d!” Each sign contains three circles, and every time that family receives a “boo”— which could be a small gift, a bag or basket with inexpensive but fun items, a book or other treat — they will place a ghost sticker (which are included with the sign) inside one of the circles. Once a family has received three “boos,” treat-givers are asked to seek out other families who’ve yet to be similarly surprised.

To make it easier to locate participants, Reynolds has established a website, PetalumaPrograms.com, where an interactive map shows the locations and addresses of participants.

“I’ve done versions of this where someone drops off a gift with a note saying that now you have to keep it going, which is sort of like a chain letter, and isn’t always that much fun if you don’t want to or if you can’t keep it going for some reason,” Reynolds says. “This way, only people who sign up to play will get a boo on their porch. It’s intended to build up more of a sense of community, and bring some fun to the kids and families of Petaluma.”

This is more like a Halloween-themed “Secret Santa” gift exchange, and Reynolds points out that the boos can be simple, and should not be expensive.

It all begins with the purchase of a Boo Kit, which includes the sign and the ghost stickers, designed by Chase Overhult. once ordered online, residents can pick up the Boo Kits this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, October 3 and 4, between 9 a.m. and noon at Lucchesi Park’s Petaluma Community Center. While pre-ordering assures you have a kit waiting, Reynolds says she will have some available for those who want to swing by and purchase one on site.

The ghost stickers demonstrate a bit of diversity.

Over 100 have already been ordered, and the charming little ghost stickers have already become immensely popular with people visiting the site to take a closer look.

“I wanted the ghosts to be inclusive of everybody,” Reynolds says. “There’s a ghost that’s black, with a rainbow pail, and there’s a boy ghost and a girl ghost. I wanted to make sure they were fun and playful, but also respectful of everybody.”

Recognizing that some families in our community cannot afford to participate, Reynolds has added a section of the website where families can sign up anyway, and they will be matched with others to make sure that family who wants to play along will get to. Reynolds says that special arrangements for delivery to such families can be made through the website.