Rotary Club Drive-thru BBQ Fundraiser

Benefit for the Petaluma Valley Rotary Club

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Petaluma Valley Rotary Club will be hosting a drive-thru tri-tip barbecue event from 3-5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, at St. John’s Episcopal Church (40 5th St.) For $89, you get dinner for four that includes one whole tri-tip roast, potato salad, Caesar salad, beans, rolls and triple chocolate brownies.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Money raised from this event will go to support a number of local causes. Last year’s barbecue event raised cash to support mini-grants for Petaluma school teachers, holiday gifts for homeless children and seniors in convalescent homes, scholarships for high school students, tree plantings in Miwok Park, and the refurbishment of a reading patio Loma Vista School.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To purchase a ticket for the drive-thru barbecue, visit PetalumaValleyRotary.org.

Boy Scout BBQ Fundraiser

Benefit for the Petaluma’s BSA Scout Troop 9

WHAT’S HAPPENING? There is more than one tri-trip drive-thru event this weekend, though this one requires a reservation by Wednesday, May 8. Once that’s done, plan to drive by Elim Lutheran Church, 220 Stanley, to pick up one whole, marinated and seasoned, barbecue grilled tri-tip roast, plus a baguette, a salad kit, a quart of cowboy beans and chocolate chip cookies. The cost for this meal, which feeds four, is $80, but additional donations will be gratefully accepted.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Money raised from this event will go to send local boy scouts to summer camp.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To purchase a ticket, click the link here.

Letter Carrier Food Drive

USPS annual campaign asks for donations

WHAT’S HAPPENING? On Saturday, May 11 ‒ the second Saturday in May, a tradition of sorts ‒ letter carriers will be picking up donations of canned and packaged food while going about their postal deliveries all day long.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The food collected will be distributed to those in need by local food banks.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Just put your nonperishable food items in a bag near your mailbox, and your postal worker will take care of the rest.

Jessemy’s Support Squad GoFundMe campaign

Campaign to raise caregiver funds for local woman with ALS

What’s Happening? Those who know Petaluma native Jessemy Hudson Harris, and her husband Dave Harris, know them to be among the kindest people anywhere. Today, those who’ve known her best and longest are working to help the Harris family – Jessemy, Dave and their two college-aged children – in a time of hardship and grief. In March of 2023, Jessemy was diagnosed with ALS. Nothing could have prepared her or her friends the challenges that have followed. She no longer has use of her arms, hands or legs, and requires 24-hour care. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to assist with the family’s needs.

Who does it help? “Despite having good insurance, home care is not covered and it is estimated that Jessemy’s care needs may be over $300,000 this year,” states the GoFUndMe page. “In the immediate, the greatest need is for funding that will allow for up to two additional caregivers to rotate into the support process, which will be immensely helpful for both Dave and Jessemy.”

What else should we know? To donate to the online fundraiser and join “Jessemy’s Extended Support Squad” (JESS), go to gofund.me/417ae4f3.

Volunteer for Petaluma’s Una Vida Food pantry events

Regular food distribution operation depends on volunteers

What’s Happening? Una Vida depends on a dedicated group of volunteers to help with the Saturday and Tuesday Food Pantry events, pick up food donations, be a food support driver, help with projects that can be accomplished at your home, and help with the twice-annual clothing giveaway. The organizers at Una Vida believe that everyone has something to contribute. Some have time, some have skills, and others have resources like clothes or food to share. Others can contribute financially. All help is welcome and gratefully received.

Who does it help? Una Vida’s mission is to build community, share resources and lovingly serve others in Petaluma, California and beyond.

What else should we know? To inquire about volunteering or making a donation, visit Una-Vida.org.