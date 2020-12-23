True colors of Christmas

Oliver Graves

I really like colors.

I think that might come off as shocking, as a person that tends to wear all black. But I clearly also like red, as I sport that color a lot. I do also enjoy green, especially neon green with black?

Makes for a popping cyber-goth look.

Two of my favorite colors are red and green. If you ever tell people that, they often feel a need to point out those are Christmas colors.

Thanks. I know.

At some point, holidays got locked into various colors.

Pastels went to Easter, browns to Thanksgiving, red, white and blue to the Fourth of July. Halloween got Orange and Black.

In the Bay Area, of course, it can be hard to determine, especially in October, who is a die hard Halloween fan or who is a Giants fan.

Green and red? They went to Christmas.

Why?

Because watermelons, hummingbirds, traffic lights and the car from Jurassic Park are all red and green and those are very much associated with Christmas ... right?

Of course not.

My point is that lots of things are red and green. That pairing of colors is very common in plant or animal life. It's not as if red and green combinations only show up in winter. They're around all year.

So why does Christmas get all the credit?

A dark red and a sickly green, that's not a Christmas color, that's a year round decoration, or (I suppose) a Halloween one, for you more stand-offish folks. The film “Mars Attacks” features scorched skeletons that are red and green, though this was done because of close proximity release to Christmas.

Guess that makes "Mars Attacks“ a Christmas movie?

My point is, Christmas really doesn't own this particular color combo. It's basically RGB without the B. Which reminds me. Christmas is now starting to do blue too! That used to be a New Years thing, but now I see more decorations using blue and white. This wintry glow, which, as a native of California — where snow is seen as a sign of the apocalypse — I find to be a very odd connection.

I've seen plenty of gold-related Christmasy type things, too.

Christmas doesn't really know what colors it is.

Christmas is not a color.

I hear people talk about the “war on Christmas.” What color would the uniform be for the Christmas army? It's got too many colors right now, since it's trying to appeal to everyone.

I feel like Christmas thinks it can have whatever it wants and early on in our relationship, I might have gone for that, but I'm older now.

I need some colors of my own, Christmas.

So, for me, red and green is not about Christmas. It's just a really solid combo. You going to tell me cheeseburgers are Christmas colored ’cause they got lettuce and ketchup on them?!

This year, don't put lights and a tree up. Spare no expense, get the green and red Ford explorer from Jurassic Park. Very festive.

Send me pics too.

Wrapping this up, I've learned to just live with it and own it. When people see some art or things I've made and it's in red and green, and they say "Oh! Christmas colors!" I just think to myself, “For now, perhaps ... but the war ... it's not over.”

(Oliver Graves is a stand-up comic who can be followed on Instagram and Facebook, or through his website OliverGraves.com. “Oliver’s World“ runs every-other-week in the Argus-Courier.)