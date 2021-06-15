Subscribe

True Delicious cookies for Father’s Day

HOUSTON PORTER
ARGUS-COURIER COLUMNIST
June 15, 2021, 4:00PM

I have been meaning to write about True Delicious’ line of cookies ever since visiting Chef Tony Russo for the Mother’s Day cannoli pick-up. (If you haven’t had Chef Tony’s cannoli, you’ll want to get on his email list because they are only available for certain holidays, sell out quickly and are heavenly.) I have written a lot about True Delicious’ line of biscotti, which are the best we’ve ever had, which is less surprising once you learn that Chef Tony Russo is not only a full-blooded Italian (with the Roman good looks, and “caio bella” accent, to boot), but has a serious baking pedigree. These are available online and at local stores, such as Petaluma Market and have become a repeated gift request from our family and friends. And if you think Father’s Day isn’t a cookie holiday, you haven’t gifted your dad some sweets from True Delicious.

During my Mother’s Day visit, Chef Tony shared some samples of the rest of his ever-expanding cookie line and wow is it impressive, both to look at and to eat. We have long enjoyed the walnut, pistachio and coconut shortbread cookies and were eager to see what these new cookies were all about. The new cookies were mini hazelnut cookies, Italian thumbprints and baci di dama, which all exceed our expectations. (Baci di dama means “lady’s kisses” and are mini milk chocolate hazelnut cookie sandwiches.) In checking his website, it appears the Italian thumbprints have bloomed into something more artistic and are now called Fruit Blossoms, which are Italian thumbprint cookies shaped like a flower so that their center can hold more delicious jam.

“True” because of his commitment to quality ingredients and “delicious” because that is the best way to describe his cookies, it is no surprise that Chef Tony’s baked goods are now being carried at specialty grocers all over the West and will soon expand across the country. You can see all Chef Tony’s offerings on his very-well-put-together website at truedelicious.com.

Pop-up markets

Summer is here and what with the opening of gathers and socializing, Petaluma is all abuzz with pop-up markets. That said, let’s still all be vigilant and respectful of our food industry workers. You can still catch and pass the virus even if you are vaccinated and the last thing any of us want is to infect an unvaccinated person or be the cause of another shutdown.

Petaluma GAP Marketplace

The Petaluma GAP Marketplace’s announced a move from the hot and dusty digs out at Pronzini Farms to the new and air-conditioned spot in the ballroom at Hotel Petaluma. This month’s event is Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Far too long to post here, the vendor count usually exceeds two dozen with tons of great food, clothing and art to choose from.

DJ Val Richman spins the beats at the Mail Depot pop up market. (VICTORIA WEBB/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)
DJ Val Richman spins the beats at the Mail Depot pop up market. (VICTORIA WEBB/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)

Mail Depot pop-up

The Mail Depot’s pop-up market is this Saturday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., where you’ll find all sorts of great vendors, from quilts to clothing to skincare to art, plus a taco truck and sweets from Scone Rollin’. There will also be live music, which is becoming a bit of a thing at Mail Depot. DJ Val (local legend on many levels, Val Richman) was spinning tunes for some open-air dancing this past Saturday night, so if you drove by and wondered, that’s what was going on. Here’s to hoping for more over the summer. During the rest of the week, Divine Mother Tea n’ Coffee is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for those that want to meet and catch up at this great community hub. With Hotel Petaluma and the Mail Depot only being four blocks from each other, with nothing but beautiful downtown between them, I highly recommend visiting both of this weekend’s downtown pop-ups.

Adopt a Senior

Going back to the Mail Depot, owner Maureen McGuigan wrote the post below recently on social media, bringing to light how community matters, and how our Petaluma food scene can play an important role.

“This is a long post and not exactly food related but it did originally come from my participation in this group. Last year I joined a Facebook group called ‘Adopt a Senior.’ I joined because I am a senior (citizen) and I thought that someone might adopt me and bring me lunch sometime. Ha! It turned out to be an adopt a senior in high school group. I thought that I would do that but after looking through all the seniors I decided to reach out to Petaluma schools and look for a graduating senior who maybe didn't have anyone celebrating them. I called San Antonio High School and adopted five seniors. Each one of them had incredibly difficult challenges to overcome in order to graduate high school — homelessness, foster care, a few were the first in their families to graduate high school, abuse, language barriers and substance abuse within their families.

Houston Porter and his sidekick Drea Pierotti jumped right in to help as well as some of my customers at the Mail Depot. Houston Porter brought in Nick Gordon of Petaluma Food Taxi to help. We were able to give each graduate gift certificates plus cash and a book. Paige Green took photos of each kid and we had them framed for them.

This year was a little harder as we didn't get the kids names until last week. Nick Gordon of Petaluma Taxi jumped right in to help as did Houston and Drea, who also got some help from the Petaluma Sunrise Rotary Club. We were able to give the graduates some great gift certificates to local restaurants and some cash.

Please continue to support our local restaurants who help with so many fundraisers like these throughout the year. And a giant shout out of thanks to Nick Gordon and his crew at Petaluma Food Taxi! Keep it local!”

Thank you to “Mo” for being such a great community mom and to Petaluma Food Taxi owners Nick Gordon and Kiko Rodriguez for treating connection to our community as more than just a business. And for anyone who reads her post and wants to get on the list to help out next year, I’m collecting contacts for Maureen at houston@avantlard.com.

Beware: Fake food websites

This is as good a time as any to thank Petaluma Foodies member Ashley Rader for her heads-up post about a fake food ordering website she stumbled across and accidently got caught up in. It’s members like Ashley that help make our Petaluma community such a connected and positive place to live (and eat).

This could have happened to anyone, so we thank Ashley for sharing her story. She was looking to order food from a particular restaurant, which we’ll simply call Rader’s Diner, to protect the innocent. She did a simple internet search of “Rader’s Diner order” and one of the lead listings that popped up stated, “Order online at Rader’s Diner.” The site seemed to have the diner’s full menu and so she placed her order, and paid. It was only upon arriving to pick up the food that she learned the diner had not been paid yet. Not only that, but the actual bill was considerably higher than the online order and payment she had already made. Of course, she paid the restaurant directly and then contacted her credit card company, which will surely reverse the charges.

Rader’s Diner had not participated in, contract with, nor had any idea they were listed on this particular website. This type of online ordering business was supposed to have been outlawed by recent legislation but regulating online businesses is a tricky process. This particular website was bringmethat.com, which has a lot of online complaints lodged against it, but when this one is gone, another will surely pop up, so it is more about using a reputable local (like Petaluma Food Taxi) or well-known national brand delivery service than specifically avoiding this particular site.

Jupiter Foods sells fresh produce in downtown Petaluma. (HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)
Jupiter Foods sells fresh produce in downtown Petaluma. (HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)

Fruit and nuts

Although our grocery stores have gotten better at carrying good fruit, for the most part, they are set up for volume because profit margins tend to be razor thin in the grocery business. However, for those of us that grew up eating warm fruit straight from the trees, that simply does not cut it. This is where Jupiter Foods comes into play for us. Owner Daniel Bleakney-Formby caters to selective palettes by purchasing small batches of real, tree-ripened fruit, which makes a huge flavor difference. We were actually just stopping by to pick up some almonds (more on that later) but with two of my favorite fruits just coming in season, could not resist grabbing a single apricot and nectarine for the walk back to the car (more on that later). I tend to prefer very firm fruit, because if I have to choose between two evils, I’d rather end up with a firm flavorless fruit than a mealy tasty one. However, as soon as I picked one of the apricots, I could tell it was going to taste great, even though it was not particularly firm. Sure enough, it juiced up my hand pretty good, but what a great flavor!

And the almonds. For the record, almond growers pronounce it “am-mund,” as I learned while getting my boots shined a while back in Reno, when I was joined at the shoeshine stand by an almond grower attending an almond growers convention. (Oddly, and quite a disappointment to me, he had no free samples on him, but was entertained by my request.) Pronounce it as the growers do and you will irk your friends and family to no end, if that’s your thing. But I digress. A while back, Howard, Dan’s partner, gifted me a pound of raw almonds. I didn’t really think much about it, other than that they were fairly pricey for something I can pick up at the grocery store fairly cheap. I should have known better. Not a big fan of raw almonds, I never tasted them straight but once my mother roasted them up, they were little slices of heaven. Everyone went nuts for them. As a good frugal will do, we were sure we could replicate the results with cheaper store-bought almonds but could not have been more wrong. We’ve tried half a dozen different raw and roasted almonds, even the brands we used to love, and nothing compares to the flavor and texture of these almonds, once roasted. No, I don’t remember what they are called, but when I called this past week to see if they had any, the response I got to my first mention of almonds was, “ah, the almonds,” so rest assured they will know what you are asking for.

The Holly and Tali Show

While visiting with Dan at Jupiter, he inquired whether I had been out to the Casino Bar and Grill in the town of Bodega to try the Holly and Tali Show pop-ups happening Monday through Thursday. Chef Jodie Rubin, my eyes and ears out in Bodega Bay, had just messaged me that I needed to give them a try. Dan confirmed that the food is great and of course, when served in a classic back-country dive bar like the Casino, makes for a wonderfully unique experience. I guess we’ll be heading to the town of Bodega soon. Check out thehollyandtalishow.com for more info.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette