True Delicious cookies for Father’s Day
I have been meaning to write about True Delicious’ line of cookies ever since visiting Chef Tony Russo for the Mother’s Day cannoli pick-up. (If you haven’t had Chef Tony’s cannoli, you’ll want to get on his email list because they are only available for certain holidays, sell out quickly and are heavenly.) I have written a lot about True Delicious’ line of biscotti, which are the best we’ve ever had, which is less surprising once you learn that Chef Tony Russo is not only a full-blooded Italian (with the Roman good looks, and “caio bella” accent, to boot), but has a serious baking pedigree. These are available online and at local stores, such as Petaluma Market and have become a repeated gift request from our family and friends. And if you think Father’s Day isn’t a cookie holiday, you haven’t gifted your dad some sweets from True Delicious.
During my Mother’s Day visit, Chef Tony shared some samples of the rest of his ever-expanding cookie line and wow is it impressive, both to look at and to eat. We have long enjoyed the walnut, pistachio and coconut shortbread cookies and were eager to see what these new cookies were all about. The new cookies were mini hazelnut cookies, Italian thumbprints and baci di dama, which all exceed our expectations. (Baci di dama means “lady’s kisses” and are mini milk chocolate hazelnut cookie sandwiches.) In checking his website, it appears the Italian thumbprints have bloomed into something more artistic and are now called Fruit Blossoms, which are Italian thumbprint cookies shaped like a flower so that their center can hold more delicious jam.
“True” because of his commitment to quality ingredients and “delicious” because that is the best way to describe his cookies, it is no surprise that Chef Tony’s baked goods are now being carried at specialty grocers all over the West and will soon expand across the country. You can see all Chef Tony’s offerings on his very-well-put-together website at truedelicious.com.
Pop-up markets
Summer is here and what with the opening of gathers and socializing, Petaluma is all abuzz with pop-up markets. That said, let’s still all be vigilant and respectful of our food industry workers. You can still catch and pass the virus even if you are vaccinated and the last thing any of us want is to infect an unvaccinated person or be the cause of another shutdown.
Petaluma GAP Marketplace
The Petaluma GAP Marketplace’s announced a move from the hot and dusty digs out at Pronzini Farms to the new and air-conditioned spot in the ballroom at Hotel Petaluma. This month’s event is Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Far too long to post here, the vendor count usually exceeds two dozen with tons of great food, clothing and art to choose from.
Mail Depot pop-up
The Mail Depot’s pop-up market is this Saturday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., where you’ll find all sorts of great vendors, from quilts to clothing to skincare to art, plus a taco truck and sweets from Scone Rollin’. There will also be live music, which is becoming a bit of a thing at Mail Depot. DJ Val (local legend on many levels, Val Richman) was spinning tunes for some open-air dancing this past Saturday night, so if you drove by and wondered, that’s what was going on. Here’s to hoping for more over the summer. During the rest of the week, Divine Mother Tea n’ Coffee is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for those that want to meet and catch up at this great community hub. With Hotel Petaluma and the Mail Depot only being four blocks from each other, with nothing but beautiful downtown between them, I highly recommend visiting both of this weekend’s downtown pop-ups.
Adopt a Senior
Going back to the Mail Depot, owner Maureen McGuigan wrote the post below recently on social media, bringing to light how community matters, and how our Petaluma food scene can play an important role.
“This is a long post and not exactly food related but it did originally come from my participation in this group. Last year I joined a Facebook group called ‘Adopt a Senior.’ I joined because I am a senior (citizen) and I thought that someone might adopt me and bring me lunch sometime. Ha! It turned out to be an adopt a senior in high school group. I thought that I would do that but after looking through all the seniors I decided to reach out to Petaluma schools and look for a graduating senior who maybe didn't have anyone celebrating them. I called San Antonio High School and adopted five seniors. Each one of them had incredibly difficult challenges to overcome in order to graduate high school — homelessness, foster care, a few were the first in their families to graduate high school, abuse, language barriers and substance abuse within their families.
