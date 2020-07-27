Trump, Kendi repeat top spots, Bolton returns

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of July 20 - July 26, 2020

Mary Trump’s clinically scathing analysis of her uncle Donald, whom she ultimately diagnoses as “the most dangerous man in the world,” is the No. 1 book in Petaluma for the second week in a row, returning to the top of the local Fiction and Nonfiction Bestsellers list. The book many critics are calling scathing, some are calling hilarious, others are calling terrifying – and the New York Times called “surprisingly empathetic” – is followed in the No. 2 spot by Ibram X Kendi’s “How to Be an Antiracist,” also repeating last week’s position on the list. In No. 3, jumping up two spots, is Brit Bennett’s critically-lauded sophomore novel “The Vanishing Half.”

John Bolton’s White House memoir “The Room Where it Happened,” which claimed the top spot in its debut two week’s ago then dropped off the list entirely last week, is back in the No. 4 spot, followed by another surprise returnee (from a lot further back) in the 2003 page-turner “How to Read Literature Like a Professor” by Thomas Foster.

(Read the full Top 10 list below).

Meanwhile, on the Kids and Young Adults Bestsellers list, last week’s No. 1, “Antiracist Baby” (another timely book by Ibram L. Kendi) drops to No. 2, making room for Ann M. Martin’s “Babysitters’ Little Sister: Karen’s Roller Skates,” a graphic novel continuing the bestselling series. Appearing at No. 3 is Portland author-illustrator Breena Bard’s recent mystery “Trespassers,” followed by a pair of books from the super hot Mac Barnett: “Jack: Too Many Jacks” (No. 4) and “Mac B. , Kid Spy: Mac Cracks the Code” (No. 5).

(The full list is below).

FICTION & NONFICTION

1.‘Too Much and Never Enough,’ by Mary Trump

2.‘How to Be an Antiracist,’ by Ibram X. Kendi

3.‘The Vanishing Half,’ by Brit Bennett

4.‘The Room Where It Happened,’ by John Bolton

5.‘How to Read Literature Like a Professor,’ by Thomas Foster

6.‘Normal People,’ by Sally Rooney

7.‘Hamnet,’ by Maggie O'Farrell

8.‘White Fragility,’ by Robin Diangelo

9.‘The Adventure Zone: Petals to the Metal, by Clint McElroy and others

10.‘My Grandmother's Hands,’ by Resmaa Menakem

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1.‘Babysitters Little Sister: Karen’s Roller Skates,’ by Ann M. Martin

2.‘Antiracist Baby,’ by Ibram X. Kendi

3.‘Trespassers,’ by Breena Bard

4.‘Jack: Too Many Jacks,’ by Mac Barnett

5.‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Mac Cracks the Code,’ by Mac Barnett

6.‘Stepping Stones,’ by Lucy Knisley

7.‘Wild Robot,’ by Peter Brown

8.‘From the Desk of Zoe Washington,’ by Janae Marks

9.‘Dog Man: Fetch,’ by Dav Pilkey

10.‘Okay Witch,’ by Emma Steinkellner

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma)