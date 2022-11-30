If I was rich, I don't know what hobbies I'd want to have.

I’m talking about being just insanely rich, like to the point where I could own a boat. That's something I've heard used as a metaphor for some rich people, as in people rich enough to own a business, which’ll supposedly provide income for the not-so-rich. Then they'll have something that's big and expensive to maintain, that provides no revenue – like a boat. Owning a boat is a money sink, but at least then you have a boat, and you get to do boat things. Some rich people don't literally have boats. They have other big expensive things, like a business that's a loss, or a restaurant that makes no money but is a cool hang out spot.

That's their "boat.“

Anyway, no boat or restaurant for me. I really wouldn’t want one.

I also wouldn't want Twitter.

That is Elon Musks latest hobby. It’s his new boat. That's my theory anyway, as it doesn't seem he bought Twitter to be a part of his business plan to keep money coming in. It feels very much like he simply has Twitter just for the fun of it.

Which he does seem to be having.

I've never cared for Twitter myself. I am fairly active on social media, and I do have a twitter, but the interface, the type of interactions are just not for me. Not that I dislike arguing with people on the internet. Actually I rather enjoy it. It's a great exploratory exercise in writing as well just, part of my mischievous nature as a person to stir things around.

What does anyone really get out of trolling and flame-wars on social media? I got a writing position at the Argus-Courier, thanks to a talented team noticing my Facebook antics. But that’s just me.

That's what Twitter has always felt like though, that part of the internet. Other social media have leaned into sharing images and videos. It's a way to highlight a variety of content. Fashion, humor, movies, sports, things that are seen as a visual medium or require moving pictures.

Twitter is so strictly focused on the text and character limits. You can share images there, but its whole focus is the conversation and the dialogue. As a writer, you'd think I would appreciate it. It's the negativity that drives the algorithms though.

And that's what Twitter provides, but it's just entertainment then. Watching people fight and being able to join in – and Elon Musk gets to win any argument now.

That again, seems to be Musk's agenda.

Musk is like me, in a way, in that he seems to like to stir things up. It's possible he has a political agenda too, banning Kathy Griffin for her using Twitter to share her humor while un-banning Donald Trump for using Twitter to incite a resurrection.

Not that these events happened in relation to each other, but those two people also have a rocky history when it comes to free speech and disagreements. It doesn't feel like a vacuum or a neutral approach here.

I find it utterly hilarious that someone made a fake pharmaceutical account and claimed insulin would be free. Stock prices dropped. This the internet I grew up with, the wild west don't-trust-anything internet.

As for Musk’s Twitter, it's not any more free than it was before. It's just protecting businesses more than lives now. This is all a good conversation to be had, but it’s not happening on Twitter, where decisions are being made to just, I don;t know, make decision. And it’s all happening rather quickly. The poll to un-ban Trump lasted less than 24 hours.

Surely if Musk was confident in the results, it could have stayed up longer?

Musk’s Twitter is pretty much just a huge, public display of a multi-billionaire using their money to push their beliefs. It’s proof that to Musk, inciting rioters to storm the U.S. capital is less of an issue than some basement comedian making Elon Musk parody accounts. There's a clear bias to these decisions he’s making, despite the claims otherwise.

Come on, Elon. Let it all happen or none of it. Stop cherry-picking your free speech – or at least be honest and stop calling it that.

We get this sort of thing locally as wel, like when competing millionaires were throwing money to put SMART train initiatives on the ballot, aggressively pushing ads to get people to vote over half a percent tax. Though I’d say that when someone owns real estate in the area it's less as a hobby and more as an investment.

None of the Twitter antics feel like an investment.

At least it's lower stakes, though. Public transit provides for people in their day-to-day lives. What does Twitter do? Twitter felt like it could have done more.

Alerting people to tsunami or earthquakes and other emergency is a great service.

How about doing more with the mascot?

Twitter could promote scientific knowledge on birds. That would fit with the name, at least. In Papua New Guinea researchers had been trying to document a bird not properly observed in over 140 years, and they succeeded. We now have footage of the black-naped pheasant-pigeon. There's not an easy hashtag to promote the discovery with.

If I owned Twitter, I’d make that the top story. I'd have new icons made in a homage to the bird. Make the twitter logo orange and black like the pheasant-pigeon.

All of this takes explaining beyond a one-word hashtag, but if you owned Twitter, you could just link or tag information. Still, in spite of these ideas, I still wouldn't want to own Twitter.

But what if it was essentially the price of a candy bar and I impulse bought it?

Whoops, well yeah, maybe I’d buy it then, but I’d treat it like boat.

I'd let it sink – and that seems to be exactly what Musk is doing.

Oliver Graves is an award-winning columnist and stand-up comic. His column, Oliver’s World, runs the first and third Fridays of the month in the Argus-Courier. He can be followed at OliverGraves.com or on Facebook.