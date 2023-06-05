The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum is constantly coming up with innovative ways to interact with the community, and often has hidden gems of food and drink events going on either inside their historic (and beautiful) Carnegie Library or outside in the back under their gigantic oak tree.

The latest in their food and drink series is an upcoming wine-paired fundraiser on Sunday, June 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. Leghorn Wine Company owner, Nick Hess, will be pairing each glass of his wines with a culinary creation that he believes brings out the best in both the food and the wine. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased by visiting www.petalumamuseum.com, but you will also want to bring some cash along with you to partake in the raffle – and possibly join the museum.

By the way, while on their events page, don’t miss the weekly downtown historic walking tour schedule, and the Sunday, June 4 performance by world-renowned pianist Jura Margulis, who for the past five years has been professor of piano at the Music and Art University in Vienna, Austria. I don’t get to write a lot about things other than food, but it’s hard not to rave about the incredible sound quality and caliber of performers that the Petaluma Historical Library brings to this town.

Pop-up kosher deli

The Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma will host another of their delicious pop-up kosher deli meals this Sunday, June 11, starting at 5 p.m. However, you need to act fast to place your order because the deadline is looming. Visit www.jewishpetaluma.com by Friday, June 9, for either your dine-in or take-out order.

The menu includes pastrami and corned beef sandwiches, potato knishes, chicken matzah ball soup, rugelach (rolled dough filled with chocolate) and Dr. Brown Sodas. Those choosing to dine in can enjoy their food while listening to Klezmer music!