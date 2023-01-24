Superburger (www.originalsuperburger.com) has been open for a few months now, but in a prudent move, wanted to wait on their grand opening until they had gotten their feet firmly planted underneath them. As mentioned in prior columns, we dined at Petaluma’s Superburger within days of their opening and felt they were doing a great job, especially considering how new they were and how slammed they were with eager guests, but I still commend their self-imposed delay.

That said, this weekend, from Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 29, in celebration of their grand Petaluma opening, Superburger will add a free order of fries, onion rings, tater tots or sweet potato fries to all burger orders. We have had all four of those sides and can attest to them being excellent, in large part because Superburger pays close attention to their oil, changing it regularly. Superburger is located at 229 N. McDowell Blvd. in the Trader Joe’s shopping center.

Meanwhile, as noted last week, Kapu tiki bar and restaurant (www.kapubar.com) at 132 Keller St. held their grand opening last Friday night – and although I was not able to attend, my fellow Petaluma Foodie Laura Porter (no relation, other than being my friend and office manager) was invited in my stead by management, and gladly accepted.

“When we walked up, we were greeted by two very friendly bouncer/doormen and immediately upon walking in, it felt like we were entering an exclusive bar,” Laura reported. When she arrived at roughly 6:30 p.m., there were about a dozen people waiting in line for non-reserved tables, however that like would grow significantly as the night wore on.

“The decor was amazing, with so much detail everywhere, from unique light fixtures to interesting statues to vintage pinball tables,” she said. “The restaurant is clearly focused on the bar, which sits in the center of the main room. Surrounding the bar are intimate tiki booths which can fit a half-dozen or so guests. And then there were lots of nooks and crannies for standing and hanging out. The back room is now divided into three rooms, with pinball machines in one, more seating in the second and another bar in the third. There was ample seating and lots of incredibly friendly and helpful staff.”

She continued, “As part of the festivities, they were walking around offering some of their dishes in appetizer form. They had poke nachos, with fresh poke and avocado on a triangle wonton chip, which were killer, as well as delicious braised beef skewer with onion and jalapeño. They even had tofu skewers for those wanting to skip the meat. We also tried the Gau Gee, which is a classic Hawaiian dish of pork and shrimp stuffed fried wantons. We loved the food and can’t wait to go for dinner!”

Kapu’s chef, Mike Lutz, has put together an impressive menu, and clearly the bar manager has done the same, as the cocktail menu is quite detailed, with many of the drinks having upwards of 10 ingredients. (Laura snapped a couple pics of both menus, offering an early peek at what’s available, although it’s possible those items could change as Kapu adjusts.)

When Laura left roughly an hour later, the line of waiting guests had grown to over 100 people and had wrapped around the back and into the alley behind the parking garage. However, in true Petaluma fashion, those in line were festive, not frustrated. Many posted about their experience to social media, with one even saying they waited so long in line that they placed an order at Mi Pueblo in order to tide them over until they got in. But even the hungriest tiki fans expressed how excited they were to get in on opening night, and how much they enjoyed the experience once inside.

Seeds of exchange

Petaluma Bounty will hold their annual seed exchange and giveaway this upcoming Saturday, Jan. 28 at their Petaluma Bounty Farm, located at 55 Shasta Ave., which is across the Boulevard from the police station and then down Shasta a bit. For community groups such as schools, church groups and nonprofits, the gates open at 9 a.m., and for the general public, they open at 11 a.m. and stay open until 12:30 p.m.

“The seed exchange can be a great way to try new seeds, and to make sure all seeds get used in a timely manner. It will also be a great way to connect with other gardening lovers, new and seasoned,” organizers say. For information, including a list of available seeds, visit Petaluma Bounty’s website at www.petalumabounty.org/seed-exchange/ or email education@petalumabounty.org with questions.

Matanca do Porco

Although down the road a bit in Novato, the Lusitania Band of the North Bay is holding their drive-worthy “Matanca do Porco” pork dinner on Jan. 28, with dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. and – as with most Portuguese festivities – music and dancing going from 8:30 p.m. until midnight. Tickets are $40 for general admission and $15 for kids 6-12. For information on how to purchase tickets, email the club at lusitaniaband95@gmail.com. This event will be held at Novato’s Portuguese Hall, located at 901 Sweetser Ave. in Novato.

Name that ice cream

While on a trip to the Big Apple, MariaPilar Ice Creamery owner Pilar Mcgoldrick Bernard tasted some new flavors of ice cream, brought home some ideas, and as a result, has created a new ice cream with Biscoff biscuits. Biscoff is advertised as “a biscuit with a surprisingly crunchy bite and distinctive flavour,” though most Americans would probably know this delicious cookie from traveling on airlines such as Air France. Not wanting to get into any kind of trademark infringement suit with Lotus, the maker of Biscoff, Pilar has posted to the Petaluma Foodies Facebook group asking for naming recommendations for her new chocolate-coated Biscoff cookie ice cream. What do you think?

Email questions or comments to houston@avantlard.com.