Two new Jan. 6 books among Petaluma’s bestselling books

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Oct. 10-Oct. 16, 2022

This week’s bestseller list shows a fairly even range of interests among Petaluma readers and book-buyers, with a few self-help books – including Asia Suler’s No. 1 title, “Mirrors in the Earth” – plus several new-and-not-so-new novels, two books about Trump’s attempted insurrection, and a gentle fable about a robot and its best buddy, who happens to be a monk.

Following Suler’s “Mirrors,” which examines the ways that nature promotes healing, the No. 2 book this week is “Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray, a novel about a trans surgeon working in a Greek refugee camp.

In the No. 3 slot is New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America,” a disturbing indictment of what the author describes as the ex-president’s failed (but intentional) Jan. 6 coup attempt and how Trump’s expanding lies, rising rage and unchecked self-absorption could fuel a second try at side-stepping or flat-out abolishing the U.S. Constitution.

That one pairs nicely with this week’s No. 5 book, “Hold the Line,” former law enforcement officer Michael Fanone’s breath-takingly profane and (sometimes) weirdly hilarious memoir recounting the details of what occurred on Jan. 6 at the capitol, as told from the front lines of a chaotic hand-to-hand battle he is still suffering the physical, emotional and professional effects of.

Here are the Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Mirrors in the Earth,’ by Asia Suler: As is evident from the subtitle, “Reflections on Self-Healing from the Living World,” this collection of 12 essays from herbalist Asia Suler explores ways the earth and nature can help humans heal.

2. ‘Personal Librarian,’ by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray – An unsettling but gripping novel about a surgeon, once rejected from her Lebanese family for being trans, who volunteers at a Greek refugee camp, where the people she meets change her life.

3. ‘Confidence Man,’ by Maggie Haberman – Subtitled “The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America,” the latest book about the Trump-era White House explores the unsettling costs and dangers to American Democracy in the wake of what the author, a New York Times reporter, calls Trump’s still-rising narcissism, self-absorption, rage and megalomania.

4. ‘The Court of Thorns and Roses,’ by Sarah J. Maas – A “Beauty and the Beast”-inspired fantasy series exploring the extended family of the fairytale’s iconic characters.

5. ‘Hold the Line,’ by Michael Fanone – This entertaining and riveting memoir, from colorful, angry, F-bomb-dropping former Washington D.C. law enforcement officer Michael Fanone, is a first-hand, I-was-there description of the violent Jan. 6 insurrection and riot-fueled attempted thwarting of the constitution, during which the author was beaten and electrocuted by insurrectionists.

6. ‘The Untethered Soul: The Journey Beyond Yourself,’ by Michael Singer – This 2008 bestselling self-helper offers straightforwardly simple suggestions about how to free yourself from self-imposed limitations.

7. ‘April in Spain,’ by John Banville – The acclaimed Irish author of “Athena,” “Ghosts,” “The Book of Evidence” and others brings a mystery about a not-so-happy couple and a serial killer whose paths cross in Spain.

8. ‘The Postmistress of Paris,’ by Meg Waite Clayton – A gripping and atmospheric novel set during WWII, following an American heiress who becomes an underground courier, delivering messages as part of an effort to smuggles hundreds of targeted artists and intellectuals out of Nazi-controlled France.

9. ‘A Prayer for the Crown Shy,’ by Becky Chambers – The latest in Hugo-award-winning author Beck Chamber’s series of gentle fables about a monk and robot exploring their small moon and the people who live there, the new one offers a deeper examination of the power of hope and acceptance in a complicated world.

10. ‘Carnival of Snackery,’ by David Sedaris – The second volume of diary entries from one of literature’s most acerbic and entertaining essayists.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘The Three Billy Goats Gruff,’ by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen – The troll-battling goats are back in a lush new illustrated picture book with laughs and luscious, darkly detailed imagery.

2. ‘Creepy Crayon!,’ by Aaron Reynolds, illustrated by Peter Brown – The team that delivered “Creepy Carrots!” and “Creepy Pair of Underwear!” go big with “Creepy Crayon!” in which Jasper Rabbit finds a magical crayon (purple, of course) and things start to get really weird.

3. ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix - Illustrated Edition,’ by J.K. Rowling – Same story, new pictures, two more to go in the series.

4. ‘Construction Site Gets a Fright,’ by Sherri Rinker – This enjoyable lift-the-flap book for young readers takes us back to the setting of the “Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site” books, now set at Halloween.

5. ‘If You Laugh I’m Starting This Book Over,’ by Chris Harris, illustrated by Serge Bloch – Sure to inspire plenty of laughter, this delightful picture book asks those listening to it to stifle their giggles until the end, which they won’t.

6. ‘I’m a Little Pumpkin,’ by Hannah Eliot, illustrated by Anna Daviscourt – This giddy little picture book is like “I’m a Little Teapot,” only about a pumpkin, and yes. It rhymes.

7. ‘Enemies,’ by Svetlana Chmakova – The latest in the popular graphic novel series about Berrybrook Middle School and the various friends and enemies who go there.

8. ‘Room on the Broom,’ by Julia Donaldson – A slightly grumpy witch finds that her flying broomstick is becoming increasingly crowded in this delightful picture book.

9. ‘Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories,’ by Jeff Kinney – Spooky tales, more funny than scary, and totally awesome.

10. ‘Scythe,’ by Neal Shusterman – The first in the “Arc of a Scythe” series about a world in which people are selected and trained to take the souls of others.

Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Book.