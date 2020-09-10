Ultimate soccer mom

In the early 1940s, Petaluma was a small town community of 8,000 whose boundaries blended with dairies and chicken ranches. East Petaluma was mostly industrial, with only a few blocks of residential housing, and it would be years before widespread development transformed it into suburbia.

On the Giacomini ranch, near the corner of Madison and Ellis streets, Fred Giacomini helped his father, Tobias, and Tobias’s cousins, Ottavio Giacomini and Lawrence Cerletti, build a bridge across Lynch Creek, using iron from the downtown renovation of The Leader store.

Originally a 30-plus acre peninsula bordering Washington Creek, Lynch Creek and the Petaluma River, the property was acquired and divided into three ranches by the cousins in 1912, after Tobias and Ottavio returned from the Alaskan gold fields.

Fred, who worked at Tomasini Hardware for 19 years, was raised there. In 1945, he bought a 110-acre ranch on Adobe Road from his uncle, Henry Corda, where he and his wife Liz, raised their children Tom, Cathy, Jon and Joan.

Cathy Giacomini was 4-years-old when her family moved to the Adobe Road property, within walking distance of the two-room Waugh School, which she attended until third grade, when she transferred to St. Vincent’s.

“The ranch was a great place to grow up and run wild,” she said. “One of the first things I learned to do was hoe the thistles and sometimes I’d bring in the cows, but my dad didn’t make us work. We played in the old tank house and had a big eucalyptus grove. My brothers were very athletic and loved competing in sports. All the ball sports. We were always playing something.”

At St. Vincent’s, she rooted for the school’s sports teams, but interscholastic leagues were not yet established for girls, so she played basketball in a school program. She also learned the number one goal of St. Vincent’s sports: “BEAT TOMALES,” the small coastal school that’s SV’s biggest rival.

In 1958, Cathy enrolled at Mount Carmel Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, in Dubuque, Iowa, teaching for six years and developing an unwavering love of the Kansas City Chiefs. She taught in Chicago for one year before deciding to leave the order and return to Petaluma in 1968, to enroll at Sonoma State and take a job at Tuttle Drug Co.

“I felt it was time for me to come home,” she said. “I met my future husband, Jim Giovando, while working at Tuttle’s. He was friends with pharmacist Jim Bettinelli. On Christmas Eve, 1969, when I told Jim it would be my last night working at Tuttle’s, he asked me out. We were married July 11, 1970.”

Jim, who died in 2017, was the valedictorian for the St. Vincent’s Class of ’51. He taught trigonometry, physics and chemistry at Petaluma High for 38 years. His proudest achievement was the opportunity to teach each of his four daughters - Mary, Lucy, Lizzy and Caroline.

“Jim’s former students would always remember the grade he gave them,” said Cathy. “What other class do you remember which grade you got?”

After receiving her California teaching credential she substituted briefly before becoming a stay-at-home mom.

Encouraged by Cathy to participate in sports, the girls all became Petaluma Junior High cheerleaders and played team sports at PHS.

When she was 49, still athletic and competitive, Cathy joined a women’s soccer league where, over the next 11 years, she was teammates with each of her girls. Her most indelible memory came in a game where Lucy was awarded a penalty kick and asked if her mother could come in for the attempt.

“I came in and kicked it as close as I could and I made it. The only goal of my life,” Cathy said, smiling. “I was just a sub, but it was so much fun to play alongside my girls.”

She returned to teaching fourth grade at Two Rock Elementary, a rural school where the student body is a mix of ranchers’, farmworkers’ and Coast Guard children.

When the Two Rock Training Center was threatened with closure, students and teachers rallied to save it, once by holding hands and forming a huge circle around the base and another time by marching behind Vern Piccinotti’s horse-drawn wagon in the Butter and Egg Days parade.

“Our little school helped save the base about three times,” she said. She retired from teaching, after 14 years at Two Rock.

Two years ago, she, Margaret Gambonini and Carol Siebe traveled to Garzino, Italy, to visit the hometown of their grandmothers.

“Margaret was related to about half the town and Carol was related to about half the town,” said Giovando, pausing for a moment. “And I knew one person.”

She might have had better luck finding relatives of her husband in Borgiallo, Italy, where the Giovandos own a home built in 1619 that’s been in his family since 1906.

