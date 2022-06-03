Subscribe

‘Unbound’ takes flight

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
June 3, 2022, 6:30AM

There’s nothing quite like the satisfying final, nerve-jangling moments of a massive creative project that’s finally reaching the end after years of dreaming, planning and hard work. For Petaluma artist Tracy Ferron — the founder of Life on Earth Art and the creative mind behind numerous large-scale art installations designed to make people gasp, reflect, think and feel — these last several hours, as she and her team push toward the conclusion of an ambitious project dubbed Unbound, have been everything such a moment should be: rewarding, exciting and full of emotion.

And it’s not quite over yet.

“I like that! I really like what’s going on here!” declares Ferron, gazing upwards at a large, winged, nine-foot-wide papier maché heart, rocking gently over her head as it slowly rises up into place, suspended in the air by near-invisible filament.

Ferron steps beneath it and crosses to the other side, then looks back at the heart from this new angle. The large, red and white object has been lifted seven or eight feet above the floor, where its suspension lines are now being tied off by technical production artist Josh Livingston, one of half-a-dozen workers on site for the installation.

“I think it looks very happy, like it’s beginning to get excited the further it flies and the closer it gets,” Ferron says, adding the observation that the heart might appear even happier if its “tail” were lifted just a bit. From where Ferron stands inside the massive, 100-foot-long multi-purpose room at Napa State Hospital, the flying heart in question does indeed look excited, cocked ever-so-slightly at an angle, as if it were preparing to bank suddenly to the right and fly outside and straight up to the sky. Ferron nods as the tail adjustment is made. With a somewhat giddy, slightly exhausted laugh, Ferron adds, “I think I know how it feels.”

Once the installation is completed, that big, happy heart will be one of 759, collectively forming a massive swarm of airborne organs that start at the other end of the hall. There, an antique bird cage, seeming floating above the floor as a dark flood of sludge, representing trauma, pain and grief, pours out, and a tornado of little escaping hearts, uniform in size and color, arranged in a cyclone-like swirl, rise up and across the room, growing in size and decor as they fly toward the door. It is a powerful expression of hope and freedom, far more powerful and moving to witness in person than can be adequately captured in pictures.

Ferron glances down at the gray-and-white, square-patterned floor, where at her feet are a number of other hearts, each waiting for its own chance to fly.

“Five more to go!” she announces. “Five more, and we’re done.”

Over the course of Unbound’s lengthy six-month-long installation process here at DHS-Napa (as its know to staff), Ferron and her team have conducted seven separate installation events at the hospital, for a total of 12 days working on location. It’s easily one of the most impressive complex projects she has ever attempted, all the more remarkable for the fact that the only people who will ever see this incarnation of Unbound are the patients and staff of the hospital.

As with Unbound, Ferron’s projects generally focus on issues of social injustice and self-empowerment. Whether used in public protests or for private reflection, her works are a visually rich and potent blend of art, activism and personal empowerment,

The mission statement of Life on Earth Art — until now operating under the fiscal sponsorship of Petaluma People Services Center. soon to be an official non-profit — says it all.

"Life on Earth Art unites people from diverse communities to co-create handmade large-scale interactive art as a platform for global healing.“

The first of Ferron’s installations to employ the image of a winged heart was called “Los Olvidados Liberados: The Forgotten Ones Set Free,” a 2018 piece created for the Museum of Sonoma County. Carried out in collaboration with Oakland artist Ruben Guzman, the piece was designed to highlight the forgotten history of medical experimentation on children with cerebral palsy in the 1950s at Sonoma State Hospital.

In an interview she gave to the Argus-Courier last fall — shortly after opening a downtown Petaluma studio where hundreds of hearts have since been readied for Unbound — Ferron described the idea for the Liberados project as being deeply personal.

“It overlapped with my interest in mental health and hospitals, given my own family’s struggles with mental illness, with both of my brothers living with severe mental illness, and my eldest brother having been in most of the public mental institutions in California for most of his life,” she said. “The idea was to create a sculpture of liberation, of witnessing this historical sadness, symbolically setting those children free by building a 15-foot high cage and having dozens of winged hearts flying to freedom through the gallery.”

That project, timed to appear as part of the museum’s Dia de los Muertos exhibit, inspired Ferron to continue using the imagery of escaping winged hearts in many of her installations ever since.

The Unbound project, initially proposed in 2020, was officially approved by DHS-Napa on Feb 4, 2021. Ferron soon began designing and building the central sculpture and the mold forms, and started meeting with the hospital’s therapists in July of that year. A large number of those therapists visited the Petaluma gallery last September, engaging in a group heart-making session. All of the hearts used in the project were either built and painted by the DHS-Napa patients and staff, or by supporting community members at the Petaluma studio, between September of 2021 and May 2022.

“It taken us many, many months, and the effort of so many talented and dedicated people, and the wonderful staff here at Napa,” says Ferron. “The rehabilitation therapy program here is so innovative and progressive and creative. This is the perfect place for this project to be brought to life.”

Camille Gentry, Head of the Rehabilitation Therapy Department at DSH-Napa, has been coordinating things on the hospital’s end from the beginning, acknowledging that Unbound was exactly the kind of project the facility welcomes.

“We definitely have a lot of capable staff who are motivated to help implement and structure this project for our patients,” says Gentry. “We knew we have a lot of patients and staff here that are very creative, and could really run with this idea. And with the multidisciplinary makeup of the rehabilitation therapy department here — our art therapists, our music, dance movement, recreation and occupational therapists — the numerous possible creative interventions are endless.”

Napa State Hospital, initially opened in 1875 to address overcrowding at the state asylum in Stockton, is currently the oldest State Hospital still in operation. Much has changed since then, from the size of the facility itself, which once included an operating farm and orchards, to the methods of treatment used to meet the needs of the patients who are living with mental illness.

According to Gentry, over the course of the last several months — as Unbound has sprung to life there in the multi-purpose room — many of the patients have been so inspired by what they’ve seen that they’ve responded with their own art. In addition to helping create more hearts — with an estimated 500 patients and 60 to 70 therapists participating — some have written songs and poems, or choreographed dances, all incorporating the imagery of hearts in flight.

“We’ve done some really incredible creative projects here before,” acknowledges Gentry. “We’ve done a patient-written musical, with a full set, music, choreography, everything. There is so much potential. The sky’s the limit, actually. There’s so much support here for doing whatever is going to meaningful and beneficial for the treatment of our patients. With this project, with Unbound, Tracy has provided such a beautiful vehicle for us. She has truly given our hospital a gift.”

Unbound will remain in place at DHS-Napa for the next few months. Eventually, once Ferron has found the appropriate location for a public exhibition, all 759 hearts — plus any new heart to be created between now and then — will be given a new home, which could be anything from another large meeting space to an airport passenger waiting area.

“All right guys, we’re hanging number 759!”

There is just one heart left to be installed, a rainbow-adorned pride-themed heart, painted by one of the patients at the hospital.

“I didn’t plan it this way, but it’s rather appropriate,” Ferron says, acknowledging that her brother, who died of lung cancer, struggled with severe mental health and also proudly identified as LGBT.

“People who struggle with severe mental illness are people, with beating hearts and dreams and loves and hopes,” she says, watching as the heart takes its place alongside the others. “They don’t ask for that challenge. No one asks for it, and the population is so vilified and misunderstood. I love that there are therapists in the world, like the ones here, to make them feel seen and supported and given a sense of hope.”

A few minutes later, Unbound is officially complete. There is a round of applause, the exchange of hugs, and some well-deserved tears.

“I’m feeling pretty emotional,” Ferron admits. “It’s been such a journey. From the beginning, the whole idea has been to create a sense of uplift, where the patients and staff could come into this room and feel this sensation their chest, this sense of lightness, before their brain had a chance to fully understand it. I want it to inspire an incredibly visceral sense of hope in everyone who sees it — and I’m really proud to say I think we’ve achieved that.”

Life on Earth At Gallery is at 8 4th St. in Petaluma. It is open Wednesday- Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more at LifeOnEarthArt.com.

