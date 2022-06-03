‘Unbound’ takes flight

There’s nothing quite like the satisfying final, nerve-jangling moments of a massive creative project that’s finally reaching the end after years of dreaming, planning and hard work. For Petaluma artist Tracy Ferron — the founder of Life on Earth Art and the creative mind behind numerous large-scale art installations designed to make people gasp, reflect, think and feel — these last several hours, as she and her team push toward the conclusion of an ambitious project dubbed Unbound, have been everything such a moment should be: rewarding, exciting and full of emotion.

And it’s not quite over yet.

“I like that! I really like what’s going on here!” declares Ferron, gazing upwards at a large, winged, nine-foot-wide papier maché heart, rocking gently over her head as it slowly rises up into place, suspended in the air by near-invisible filament.

Ferron steps beneath it and crosses to the other side, then looks back at the heart from this new angle. The large, red and white object has been lifted seven or eight feet above the floor, where its suspension lines are now being tied off by technical production artist Josh Livingston, one of half-a-dozen workers on site for the installation.

“I think it looks very happy, like it’s beginning to get excited the further it flies and the closer it gets,” Ferron says, adding the observation that the heart might appear even happier if its “tail” were lifted just a bit. From where Ferron stands inside the massive, 100-foot-long multi-purpose room at Napa State Hospital, the flying heart in question does indeed look excited, cocked ever-so-slightly at an angle, as if it were preparing to bank suddenly to the right and fly outside and straight up to the sky. Ferron nods as the tail adjustment is made. With a somewhat giddy, slightly exhausted laugh, Ferron adds, “I think I know how it feels.”

Once the installation is completed, that big, happy heart will be one of 759, collectively forming a massive swarm of airborne organs that start at the other end of the hall. There, an antique bird cage, seeming floating above the floor as a dark flood of sludge, representing trauma, pain and grief, pours out, and a tornado of little escaping hearts, uniform in size and color, arranged in a cyclone-like swirl, rise up and across the room, growing in size and decor as they fly toward the door. It is a powerful expression of hope and freedom, far more powerful and moving to witness in person than can be adequately captured in pictures.

Ferron glances down at the gray-and-white, square-patterned floor, where at her feet are a number of other hearts, each waiting for its own chance to fly.

“Five more to go!” she announces. “Five more, and we’re done.”

Over the course of Unbound’s lengthy six-month-long installation process here at DHS-Napa (as its know to staff), Ferron and her team have conducted seven separate installation events at the hospital, for a total of 12 days working on location. It’s easily one of the most impressive complex projects she has ever attempted, all the more remarkable for the fact that the only people who will ever see this incarnation of Unbound are the patients and staff of the hospital.

As with Unbound, Ferron’s projects generally focus on issues of social injustice and self-empowerment. Whether used in public protests or for private reflection, her works are a visually rich and potent blend of art, activism and personal empowerment,

The mission statement of Life on Earth Art — until now operating under the fiscal sponsorship of Petaluma People Services Center. soon to be an official non-profit — says it all.

"Life on Earth Art unites people from diverse communities to co-create handmade large-scale interactive art as a platform for global healing.“

The first of Ferron’s installations to employ the image of a winged heart was called “Los Olvidados Liberados: The Forgotten Ones Set Free,” a 2018 piece created for the Museum of Sonoma County. Carried out in collaboration with Oakland artist Ruben Guzman, the piece was designed to highlight the forgotten history of medical experimentation on children with cerebral palsy in the 1950s at Sonoma State Hospital.

In an interview she gave to the Argus-Courier last fall — shortly after opening a downtown Petaluma studio where hundreds of hearts have since been readied for Unbound — Ferron described the idea for the Liberados project as being deeply personal.

“It overlapped with my interest in mental health and hospitals, given my own family’s struggles with mental illness, with both of my brothers living with severe mental illness, and my eldest brother having been in most of the public mental institutions in California for most of his life,” she said. “The idea was to create a sculpture of liberation, of witnessing this historical sadness, symbolically setting those children free by building a 15-foot high cage and having dozens of winged hearts flying to freedom through the gallery.”