‘Unfinished Business’: 2022’s Grand Slam-winning stories

A surprise occupational discovery, a poorly-timed plumbing catastrophe and a honeymoon scooter ride gone terribly wrong.|
BEN BOURDON, SELENA POLSTON AND CARLOS GARBIRAS
TRANSCRIBED BY DAVID TEMPLETON
December 13, 2022, 9:03AM
West Side Stories Grand Slam

What: West Side Stories is a monthly story-slam competition hosted by Petaluma comedian Dave Pokorny. Every December, the previous year’s winners gather for the Grand Slam. The theme of this year’s Grand Slam, held on Dec. 7 at the Mystic Theatre, was “Unfinished Business.”

Next show: Beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, West Side Stories will take place the second Wednesday of every month at 7:30 p.m. at the Polly Klaas Community Theater, 417 Western Ave. The theme will be “Start From Scratch.”

Cost: $13, purchased in advance (this show sells out).

Information and tickets: All the details, including how to purchase tickets, can be found at WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com.

Third Place Winner

Carlos Garbiras

I have never ridden a scooter in my life.

Not particularly interested in them. I wouldn’t drive one here in the United States because as a driver, I don’t trust anyone else on the road. But that is exactly what I wanted to do when I visited Tulum, Mexico with my wife on our honeymoon. We didn’t plan to rent a scooter when we were planning our honeymoon. Everything we wanted to do was close to the hotel.

But the concierge told us about the abandoned lighthouse, and how it was one of the most beautiful views you could ever see. How could we miss that? He also suggested we rent a scooter since it was a short drive from the hotel to the lighthouse.

My wife wasn’t convinced. But I got her on board with an irrefutable, “How hard can it be? You accelerate with your right hand, you brake with your left.” We started towards Punta Allen. I knew it was going to be an off-road drive, but in my mind it was going to be a sandy road surrounded by beautiful, lush tropical jungle. Instead, it was an uneven, rough patch full of pre-colonial rocks. It was surrounded by jungle, but it wasn’t cute, and we were immediately hit by mosquitoes the size of Chihuahuas.

My wife told me, “We have to go back.” She would not be eaten alive as part of our honeymoon.

We headed back.

I told her, once we were back, that we’d rented the scooter for the whole day, so returning it then would feel like unfinished business. I told her we should go into town and go to the fish market. To get to town, we needed to get on the freeway.

I now had 30 minutes of extensive scooter-driving experience. I was confident I could drive as fast as all the cars, buses and 14-wheelers doing more than 100 miles per hour around us. We made it to the fish market, which was a shack, kitty-corner to the freeway, with traffic zooming by, like you would only have in a village of fisherman with a death wish.

The server came out. We ordered the ceviche. It took my wife one look to decide it looked fishy. She passed on it.

More for me, right?

It was a mountain of fish so big I barely made a dent on it.

When we headed back, I wasn’t paying as much attention as I was before. I was feeling tired and sleepy. I was full and the heat was terrible. We made it to a four-way stop and all the traffic lights were red. I wanted to turn right before the traffic across from me turned to their left.

So, I looked down to remind myself where my hands were, and I started going. And when I looked up, the traffic was coming at me faster than I expected, so I hit the brakes, so I could let them go by.

Only I didn’t hit the brakes.

Instead, I rolled on the accelerator, I rolled on it so hard I cut into the traffic in front of me, and every time I tried to brake, I accelerated instead.

In Mexico, dividers are a strip of grass six feet wide with a concrete curb around them. And that was good for me, because when I hot the curb, I flew over the scooter and I had enough runway to roll and stop.

I stopped rolling in front of a bus.

I imagine someone in the bus shouting to the rest of the passengers, “Hey, look at this pinche gringo rolling and doing gringo things!” Until I stopped rolling and he saw that the color of my skin was brown like his. “Ay, chingada! Este huey is one of us! This dumb-ass is raza!”

When I finally stopped rolling I started looking around for my wife. Two days before, she had said she would be with me for better or for worse, and this was definitely not my best. When I finally looked up, I saw her standing on the street, with her arms over her chest, just shaking her head at me, so angry. I could see from the look in her eyes that she was doing complicated math.

We got married two days ago. We will be in the U.S. in six days. Can I still get an annulment?

As it turns out, my wife never fully boarded the scooter, just so she could hop off in the case of an emergency. Just like this. So this is how the accident played out.

I brake. But I don’t. I hit the divider. I fly over the scooter. I drop, I tuck, I roll, I regret all of my life’s decisions and I fear for my wife’s life. But for my wife, when she saw that I had forgotten how to brake, she just extended her legs, and just like that she hopped off the scooter, and pretended we weren’t even together.

I dust off my bruises. I pick up the scooter, and I convinced my wife to get on it again by promising her that once we made it to the hotel, there will be no more driving around.

And I meant it.

When we got to the hotel, I saw that the fiberglass body of the scooter was scratched, dented, and had popped out of where it was supposed to be. I had exchanged a dangerous ride around a beach town in Mexico for my passport. And I didn’t get the insurance because I am Superman’s distant Latino cousin, la Superhueva – Super Dummy. I didn’t have any money to pay to fix this, and I was going to be in the next episode of Locked Up Abroad.

I talked to the cooks at the hotel and I convinced them to help me fix the bike. Which they did. The next day I returned the bike. I got my passport. I turned around and power-walked to the door and I ran to my hotel.

In my room, I was finally safe.

But Montezuma doesn’t leave any unfinished business. The Aztec god exacted his revenge by punishing me for my recklessness. Or maybe I shouldn’t have trusted the raw fish on the side of the road, as my new wife suggested.

I guess we’ll never know.

Carlos Garbiras was the August 2022 winner of West Side Stories, with a story about his mother and a pair of roller skates, based on that month’s theme “Cool Kids.”

Second Place Winner

Selena Polston

I am 19 and living in Mexico City for the summer, against my parents’ wishes, because I really want to grow up. But within one week of arriving there, I get sick. First, amoebas. And then, worms. and finally, typhoid.

I literally have one minute to get to a bathroom.

Eventually, I start to feel better, and things get more solid.

And that’s when I meet Jose Luis Urrusty.

He is 22, and amazingly smart, and so gorgeous. He’s got this thick, black hair, and full lips and crazy high cheekbones. And Jose, he is so sweet. On our first date, he takes me to his favorite bench, which under a cypress tree in Chapultepec Park, and we hold hands, and we talk about everything. And then we say goodbye. And he goes home to his mother, and I go back to my guest house.

We meet at this same bench every day for two weeks.

At first, we just kiss. But then, we start to make out. I mean, really make out. And it is so hot. But we are stuck on this bench. Until finally, Jose tells me that his mother is going out for the entire night, and he invites me back to his house.

Jose lived in Las Lomas, which is, like, the fanciest neighborhood in all of Mexico City. But as we walk up to his big stone house, I notice that there are weeds everywhere, and the fence is broken.

We’re both a little quiet as he opens up the gigantic, wooden front door.

We look at each other. And he takes my hand and he leads me down a long dark hallway toward his bedroom. And his bed. And he lays the length of his full body on top of me, and I can feel his lips and his tongue, right there.

[She gently demonstrates, pointing to a place on her neck]

“Te necesito!” he whispers in my ear.

And then I get the one-minute feeling.

Oh my god! I have got to find a bathroom!

I heave Jose off of me, jump out of bed, grab my purse and run out of his room. He calls after me, “Use the guest bathroom! It’s the nicest!”

I run down the hallway and up the stairs, taking two stairs at a time, I burst in the door, I rip off my pants, and ...

[A very long pause]

... totally solid.

Thank god! I flush, get up, and I wash my hands. But I hear this strange gurgling sound coming from the toilet, and when I look inside, there it is, my poop. It’s just ... there, floating in a slow circle around the bowl, like a log ride. So I flush again. This time I hold down the lever with more power until the water rushes in.

[Pantomimes watching the object going around and around]

“Please!”

[More pantomime, as the imaginary thing refuses to actually flush]

“S--t!”

[Much laughter from the audience]

And at that moment, Jose is at the bottom of the stairs, and he’s calling up to me, and he’s apologizing, he’s saying that sometimes the plumbing in the bathroom doesn’t work so well. And he’s coming up to help.

No. No-no-no-no-no-no-no! Jose Luis ... and my poop. The two cannot come together. They cannot meet! Not ever! I grab the toilet paper, and I make this huge, white mitt, and I grab my poop out of the toilet. And now I’m wrapping it like a mummy. I’m throwing it in the trash can.

“Thank god!”

And then, it occurs to me that nobody uses this bathroom, and it’s going to be Jose ... or his mother ... who finds my poop.

I grab my purse, I reach back into the trash can, and I place that little poop mummy right in there.

When I come out of the bathroom, Jose is right there. And he’s smiling at me. And he pulls me into a hug. I can feel his heart beating against mine. And I can feel his warm erection. I look up into his beautiful face, those kind brown eyes, the smooth skin, and that aristocratic nose –

[Stopping suddenly, she begins to wrinkle her nose]

His nostrils, they’re ... they’re twitching. And there’s this line forming between his eyebrows. Slowly, he steps away from me. And I can see that it’s my purse, not his warm erection, that’s been pressed between us.

I look at him.

And he looks at me.

And I know that I am never going to have sex with Jose Luis Urrusty.

Selena Polston was the February 2022 winner of West Side Stories, capturing the audience’s hearts with another brutally candid story inspired by that month’s theme “All’s Fair.”

First Place Winner

Ben Bordon

When I was seven years old I went to my first high school football game.

I was enamored with the lights and the crowd and the energy, and I decided then that I wanted to be a high school quarterback. Now, the problem was I only weighed 62 pounds. And I know s--t about football.

But I went out for Pop Warner Football, and they let me onto the team – because legally they have to. And they gave me my jersey and it was number 62. And I thought that’s how you got your number. I weigh 62 pounds, they give me a jersey with number 62, and that’s how much I know about playing ball.

So, I worked hard at football. I was terrible, but I kept working at it, and I practiced, and I tried really, really hard. I would practice before our team’s practice, and then I would practice after our team’s practice. And I kept working, and I kept learning, and eventually I became a quarterback.

And my coaches said to me, “You’re pretty good at this. And if you keep doing the work you’ve been doing, and if you keep trying as hard as you can, there’s a small chance that you can get into a small college.”

So I kept going, and eventually, in high school, I became a quarterback, and it was a big deal. My whole family came out. I was a starting freshman quarterback, and it was the first game of the season, and it was the third quarter and I rolled out right and I threw a pass to Danny Girard, and just as I saw him catch it the lights went out.

And when I came to I looked down and I saw that my leg was on backwards.

I’d broken my femur. Now, my dad came rushing out to the field and I said, “I just want to play football I just want to play football!” But the look in his eyes said that football was no longer an option.

So, I’d lost my path. I’d lost my purpose. And I began to spiral.

I got into drugs and alcohol. And I caught a couple of felonies, and I eventually became a ward of the court. A ward of the state of California. And I ended up in one of those places where you don’t get out until you’re 18.

So, on my 18th birthday I got released, I was okay with who I was as a person, thanks to the social workers, the counselors, the staff, the people who rally cared. They made me feel like I was okay being who I was.

But I was so ashamed of who I wasn’t.

I wasn’t a quarterback, I wasn’t an athlete, I wasn’t anything. I didn’t have a real high school education, I’d never taken SATs. My friends were going to all these exotic places to go to college, like Missoula, Montana, and Boulder, Colorado, and Sonoma State.

But I was nothing. I was lost. I was floundering.

I picked up a couple of jobs working at restaurants, serving fillets to tourists on the coast, I painted some houses, but I really wasn’t doing anything. I was completely lost. And it was at that time that my good friend convinced me to go to go down to Guatemala, and visit with this family that he’d stayed with for several months. And when I met these people, they were fishermen and coffee-pickers, and they ran a small tienda, and they were so proud of their work, and they were so happy.

And they were doing something that I envied.

So when I got back to the states, I wanted to do the same thing. I wanted to have some kind of purpose, some kind of job that I could lean into. So I went to the local adult day health center, that my grandfather went to before he ended up at the VA.

And I just said, “Hey, can I mop your floors and fix your doors? Can I be your maintenance guy?” And they said, “No, we have a maintenance man. But we do need a caregiver. Are you interested in that?”

And I said sure.

Now, I didn’t know how to take care of people or give care to people. I didn’t know anything about that. But they let me take the job, and I found out later that the nurses, they all bet on me, on how long they thought I would last. And the longest bet was three days.

But this place cool. They had all sorts of activities, like, um, they let me call Bingo. And Bingo was real serious in this place. And you would see the folks, before Bingo happened, they would take out their hearing aid and put in a new battery, like they were disassembling a weapon before war. Then they would check ....

[Makes an approximation of the hearing aid check sound]

You know that sound? Because if you won Bingo, you got a scratch off ticket, and that was a big deal. And then they let me deal cards. We played poker for Werther’s Originals and diabetic butterscotch candies. And I would deal off the bottom to make sure that somebody would win every time.

But it wasn’t just Bingo and cards. There were other duties I had. See, at this place, people would come in so they could do the things there that they couldn’t do at home, things like wash their laundry and take a shower. Because bathtubs are treacherous for the elderly, and everybody’s afraid of “the fall.” And these were war veterans. These were the toughest people you’ve ever met but they were so afraid of gravity.

‘Cause that s--t’s coming for all of us.

But, I met a lot of cool people. I met this guy named Bob. And Bob drove a Rascal. It had a big flag on it, and on the front of the Rascal it said “Bob’s Truck.” And he wore Ben Davis work wear, which I thought was pretty cool. And he taught me a lot of things.

And there was this woman, Mary, and Mary hated everybody. I mean, everybody. You couldn’t get close to her because she’d go, “Get away from me!” But for some reason, whenever Mary saw me she’d start doing this thing.

[Demonstrates a little flirtatious dance move with her hands, one that draws big laughter]

And it was really hard to get Mary on and off the bus to come to the program, or to leave the program, but because she’d taken a liking to me, when I needed to get her on or off the bus I would say, “Hey Mary, you wanna dance?” And she would ...

[More dancing]

... so we would dance our way onto the bus.

And so, I learned a lot of things in this program. I got to do the Bingo and play cards and whatnot, but I also got to do people’s laundry and I helped the older men shower. And there was a time I was working with Bob, and I was washing his feet. And Bob just looked down at me and he said, “You know, you’re pretty good at this.”

And something happened right then, and I felt like I was in the right place. I felt like I was on the right path, and for the first time since that day on the football field, I felt like I had purpose.

That was 18 years ago. And I’m a caregiver to this day.

Ben Bourdon was First Place Winner of the 2021 West Side Stories Grand Slam, winning for a story about his grandfather’s dementia and his relationship with his dad inspired by that month’s theme “Forgotten Memories.”

