‘Unfinished Business’: 2022’s Grand Slam-winning stories

Information and tickets : All the details, including how to purchase tickets, can be found at WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com .

Next show : Beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, West Side Stories will take place the second Wednesday of every month at 7:30 p.m. at the Polly Klaas Community Theater, 417 Western Ave. The theme will be “Start From Scratch.”

What : West Side Stories is a monthly story-slam competition hosted by Petaluma comedian Dave Pokorny. Every December, the previous year’s winners gather for the Grand Slam. The theme of this year’s Grand Slam, held on Dec. 7 at the Mystic Theatre, was “Unfinished Business.”

Third Place Winner

Carlos Garbiras

I have never ridden a scooter in my life.

Not particularly interested in them. I wouldn’t drive one here in the United States because as a driver, I don’t trust anyone else on the road. But that is exactly what I wanted to do when I visited Tulum, Mexico with my wife on our honeymoon. We didn’t plan to rent a scooter when we were planning our honeymoon. Everything we wanted to do was close to the hotel.

But the concierge told us about the abandoned lighthouse, and how it was one of the most beautiful views you could ever see. How could we miss that? He also suggested we rent a scooter since it was a short drive from the hotel to the lighthouse.

My wife wasn’t convinced. But I got her on board with an irrefutable, “How hard can it be? You accelerate with your right hand, you brake with your left.” We started towards Punta Allen. I knew it was going to be an off-road drive, but in my mind it was going to be a sandy road surrounded by beautiful, lush tropical jungle. Instead, it was an uneven, rough patch full of pre-colonial rocks. It was surrounded by jungle, but it wasn’t cute, and we were immediately hit by mosquitoes the size of Chihuahuas.

My wife told me, “We have to go back.” She would not be eaten alive as part of our honeymoon.

We headed back.

I told her, once we were back, that we’d rented the scooter for the whole day, so returning it then would feel like unfinished business. I told her we should go into town and go to the fish market. To get to town, we needed to get on the freeway.

I now had 30 minutes of extensive scooter-driving experience. I was confident I could drive as fast as all the cars, buses and 14-wheelers doing more than 100 miles per hour around us. We made it to the fish market, which was a shack, kitty-corner to the freeway, with traffic zooming by, like you would only have in a village of fisherman with a death wish.

The server came out. We ordered the ceviche. It took my wife one look to decide it looked fishy. She passed on it.

More for me, right?

It was a mountain of fish so big I barely made a dent on it.

When we headed back, I wasn’t paying as much attention as I was before. I was feeling tired and sleepy. I was full and the heat was terrible. We made it to a four-way stop and all the traffic lights were red. I wanted to turn right before the traffic across from me turned to their left.

So, I looked down to remind myself where my hands were, and I started going. And when I looked up, the traffic was coming at me faster than I expected, so I hit the brakes, so I could let them go by.

Only I didn’t hit the brakes.

Instead, I rolled on the accelerator, I rolled on it so hard I cut into the traffic in front of me, and every time I tried to brake, I accelerated instead.

In Mexico, dividers are a strip of grass six feet wide with a concrete curb around them. And that was good for me, because when I hot the curb, I flew over the scooter and I had enough runway to roll and stop.

I stopped rolling in front of a bus.

I imagine someone in the bus shouting to the rest of the passengers, “Hey, look at this pinche gringo rolling and doing gringo things!” Until I stopped rolling and he saw that the color of my skin was brown like his. “Ay, chingada! Este huey is one of us! This dumb-ass is raza!”

When I finally stopped rolling I started looking around for my wife. Two days before, she had said she would be with me for better or for worse, and this was definitely not my best. When I finally looked up, I saw her standing on the street, with her arms over her chest, just shaking her head at me, so angry. I could see from the look in her eyes that she was doing complicated math.

We got married two days ago. We will be in the U.S. in six days. Can I still get an annulment?

As it turns out, my wife never fully boarded the scooter, just so she could hop off in the case of an emergency. Just like this. So this is how the accident played out.

I brake. But I don’t. I hit the divider. I fly over the scooter. I drop, I tuck, I roll, I regret all of my life’s decisions and I fear for my wife’s life. But for my wife, when she saw that I had forgotten how to brake, she just extended her legs, and just like that she hopped off the scooter, and pretended we weren’t even together.

I dust off my bruises. I pick up the scooter, and I convinced my wife to get on it again by promising her that once we made it to the hotel, there will be no more driving around.

And I meant it.

When we got to the hotel, I saw that the fiberglass body of the scooter was scratched, dented, and had popped out of where it was supposed to be. I had exchanged a dangerous ride around a beach town in Mexico for my passport. And I didn’t get the insurance because I am Superman’s distant Latino cousin, la Superhueva – Super Dummy. I didn’t have any money to pay to fix this, and I was going to be in the next episode of Locked Up Abroad.