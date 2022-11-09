Unitarian Universalists mark 20 years in Petaluma

On October 23, the Unitarian Universalists of Petaluma celebrated their 20th anniversary with a special church service. Having recently purchased the historic 121-year-old building at the corner of Fifth and B Streets, the congregation of over 100 is in the midst of a major renovation of the church. with a new roof, fresh paint and restored stained-glass windows already completed, and an interior remodel still to come.

In a statement released to commemorate the anniversary, a brief history of the last two decades is presented. “In 2002, a number of local families who had been commuting to close-by but still somewhat distant congregations in San Rafael and Santa Rosa decided to take on the challenge of establishing a liberal religious home in Petaluma - a place where we could raise our families and build community within their Unitarian Universalist faith. Beginning with a service at a member’s home in January, the group began to grow, Sunday after Sunday, moving from monthly to weekly meetings by summer, then renting the first of a series of spaces to accommodate their growing numbers.”

After a short while at the Christian Science Reading Room, UUP relocated for a time to the Woman’s Club building for 12 years, then outgrew it and moved to the United Church of Christ building on Middlefield Drive. Now, at last, the group has a church of its own.

Says founding member David Dodd, “We’ve grown, we are active in the community and contribute to everything from Petaluma Pride to Petaluma Bounty to COTS to the North Bay Organizing project.”