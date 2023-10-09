Upcoming Una Vida fundraiser features a very special auction item

Una Vida – which according to its website “serves as a year-round resource for Petaluma community members, rallying resources and distributing donations to make sure local people are clothed, fed and connected” – is holding its big yearly fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Crooked Goat Brewing on Howard Street. And one of the many auction items up for bid this year is a dinner for four with yours truly at Don Pancho’s Mexican restaurant in the Plaza North Shopping Center.

I have never been to Don Pancho’s, but always hear great things, so look forward to trying the place out with four new friends, who will likely help me create an upcoming feature article.

Other auction items include gift certificates from Butcher Crown Roadhouse, Wild Goat Bistro, Juli Lederhaus’s bread baking class and a $500 gift card basket from Peg and Jeremy King. In the non-food categories there will be gift cards from Robindira Unsworth, Birkenstocks, and even plumbing services. You can also score an opportunity to join filmmaker (and Casa Grande grad) Ali Ashfar at his next red carpet event.

Besides the silent auction there will be door prizes, live music, and plenty of great local food from the likes of Preferred Sonoma Catering, Casa Grande’s culinary program, and desserts from Mad Batter Cakery, Crumbl Cookies and Maria Pilar Ice Creamery. For more on Una Vida, go to www.una-vida.org. Tickets to the event are $25 and available by searching online for “Una Vida's Community of Love Fundraiser.”

Eat while helping

Meanwhile, Sonoma Family Meal is taking signups for its Fall 2023 meal subscription, a 6-week chef-made meal subscription with the dual benefit of both being a great way to feed you and your family each Tuesday night and a fundraiser to help fight food insecurity in our community, as that is Sonoma Family Meal’s primary goal.

Each week is something different, from Yucatan Braised Pork to Beef Bourguignon to Stemple Creek Meatballs, and all meals are chef-created with locally sourced ingredients. Meals are said to feed four, although the two of us can make a single meal last for days. They are available vegetarian and gluten-free, and now are even available in combos of half of one and half of another. Sign-ups close this Friday, Oct. 13, with Tuesday night pick-ups here at SFM’s Petaluma headquarters starting next Tuesday, Oct. 17. For more go to www.sonomafamilymeal.org.