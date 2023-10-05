Upcoming Women in the Military exhibit seeking stories and photos

Petaluma Historical Library and Museum is asking local women who’ve served or are currently serving in the military to lend their stories and photographs for an upcoming exhibit titled “Women in the Military,” which will open in November of this year.

“While women have contributed much to our military, they are often not given the same recognition for their service as tehir male counterparts,” states a media released distributed in late September.

“In this exhibit, we hope to show some of the many different facets of how women have played a vital role in our military and themission of our armed services.”

The museum is looking for photos and short biographies of veterans and active military personnel, as well as any other artifacts to share with the community to highlight the contributions of women in the United States Military.

To contribute anything to this exhibit, contact Debbie Countouriotis at dcountouriotis@petalumamuseum.com.