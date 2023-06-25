One more reason to love your public library: The Sonoma County Library, in partnership with Redwood Empire Food Bank, is offering free lunches for children up to 18 years old (kids 8 and under must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or childcare provider). Along with the Petaluma branch, six other Sonoma County library branches are offering this much-needed service.

According to their website, www.sonomalibrary.org, “In 2023, library staff will visit 30 free summer lunch sites countywide, with books and family literacy materials to support reading and learning at home.” The program runs throughout June and July and ends Aug. 4. A calendar of daily menus can be found on the website.

Update on Jersey Mike’s

We have reported on the impending Jersey Mike’s sandwich shop debut in generalities over the past couple of months, but when the question was again posted to social media this past week, “Oliver Baron Von Chang” stated that the owners “are planning to open July 5th!” We do not know what the good Baron’s relationship to the new sandwich shop is, but I guess we’ll know for sure soon enough.

In the meantime, a quick check of their social media still turns up nothing, other than on their main website, which does have the Petaluma location with a “Scheduled to Open Soon” flag on it. A call to the list number turned up Wagner Management Corp, which according to their message, already manages the Santa Rosa and downtown Long Beach locations of Jersey Mike’s.

Tolay Happy Hour

Thanks to Keegan Griffin for letting us know that Tolay Restaurant (located in the Sheraton Hotel) has brought back their happy hour. Tolay has always offered good food for a fair price, is a nice and relaxed space, and rarely requires reservations because most people don’t even know it is there. They also often have nice specials for special days like Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.

We have not been recently, but this new happy hour menu sure does whet our appetites. From Umami Fries to Jumbo Wings to Fried Brussel Sprouts to Tolay Tacos, there appears to be a little something for everyone. However, it’s the seafood that has got my attention – Seaweed Salad, Tuna Tartar, Cocktail Shrimp and Fried Calamari are all on the menu. Drink specials include house red or white, draft beer, well drinks and Moscow Mules and Margaritas.

Easy Rider locals night

While on the topic of lesser-known local gems, Easy Rider is still running their “Monday night is locals night!” specials, with a special three-course prix fixe menu each Monday for $44. The menu changes every week, but thanks to Petaluma Foodies member Jessica Granger, we got a peak at one of the recent menus and it looks amazing, especially when superimposed over the memorable regular meals we have had at Easy Rider.

Again, the menu changes weekly, so this is just a sample, but it included Southern Arancini (jambalaya sauce, parm, parsley), Spaghetti with Prawns (marinara, basil, cream, garlic, shallots, lemon breadcrumbs), and Churros Mejicanos (cinnamon sugar, chocolate sauce, raspberry coulis, vanilla cream.) Another recent menu included local organic heirloom tomato salad (organic avocado, market cucumbers, arugula pesto, buffalo mozzarella, balsamic reduction), Crab Stuffed Maine Lobster (half lobster, blue crab, new potatoes, grilled corn, haricot verts, bearnaise) and Strawberry Shortcake Parfait (fresh market strawberries, vanilla custard, shortcake.)

You usually won’t find these menus posted in advance – sometimes they’re created on Monday afternoon for that night’s patrons – but if you like Easy Rider’s food, the Monday prix fixe won’t disappoint you.