Thanks to Penngrove writer and Good Egg Lyndi Brown, Petalumans (as well as us Penngrove transplants) can always stay up to date on what’s happening out in Lyndi’s neck of the woods.

Case in point: I posted recently about a rumored bakery coming to Penngrove, just up Main Street and across the tracks from Penngrove Market. I incorrectly assumed that the demolished building – next to the vacant lot at the corner of Main Street and Woodward Avenue – was where the new bakery was going.

Nope, not quite. Thanks to Lyndi, I learned the bakery will be going into the building that still stands on that side of the road, occupying the far right (southern) space of the three. Valkyrie Tattoo is in the middle spot, and the salon is on the left.

The owner of the Penngrove Pub owns all that property, and will be keeping the vacant lot open for employee parking. As for Penngrove Pub’s side of the street, the Pub is celebrating its two-year anniversary since its reopening, and Tip Top Tacos – which is also owned by the Penngrove Pub, and sits in Yanni’s Sausages old space – is going to expand ever so slightly to offer a walk-up window.

Wind & Rye stirrings

Penngrove’s Wind & Rye, creator of “community-driven culinary workshops,” not only has a new website but has filled it with all sorts of great events, starting with their first Farm Dinner of the season.

This will be a one-of-a-kind farm dinner as it is the first time that all five of Wind & Rye’s chef instructors will be together to create an incredible local farm-to-fork menu, relying directly on our area’s incredible bounty.

The event is Saturday, Oct. 28, with cocktail hour starting at 4 p.m., followed by a four-course family-style dinner on the patio paired with wines from Bush Crispo Vineyards, and with owners Audrey Bush and Chris Crispo on hand to share their story.

Featured produce will come from Penngrove’s Deep Roots Farm, and “owner and farmer Christopher Herrera will join us at the meal to share insights into his organic growing practices and what it takes to survive as a small farmer in Sonoma County.” Seating is limited, so buy tickets soon by going to www.windandrye.com.

A new list of classes also has been added at Wind & Rye, including “Homemade Pizza Like a Pro” on Nov. 4, “Hosting the Holiday Feast” later that month, and many more through the end of the year.

Email houston@avantlard.com with questions or comments.