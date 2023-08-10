Usher Syndrome benefit has a few tickets remaining

What: “Uncorking Miracles - Uniting to End Childhood Blindness,” a fundraiser for Save Sight Now featuring wine tasting, a charcuterie spread and silent auction.

“Uncorking Miracles - Uniting to End Childhood Blindness,” a fundraiser for Save Sight Now featuring wine tasting, takes place tonight, at Petaluma’s Brooks-Note Winery, offering a charcuterie spread and silent auction, along with presentation on Usher Syndrome, a rare illness that has affected the lives of two Petaluma grandparents.

Jeff and Carol England, founders of International Projects Fund, which helps make humanitarian projects possible, are the grandparents of Lia Porcano, of San Rafael, whose parents founded the nonprofit Save Sight Now after their daughter was diagnosed with Usher Syndrome. A rare genetic condition characterized by partial or total hearing loss and vision loss, Usher Syndrome also causes balance issues, which worsen over time.

“What we intend to accomplish is to end childhood blindness,” said Jeff England in an Argus-Courier article earlier this month. “We won’t stop till an effective intervention is found, not just for Lia, but for the entire worldwide community of 400,000 children with Usher Syndrome 1B.”

The Englands hope to sell out the fundraiser, which can accommodate 75 people.

“55 people have told me that they are coming,” said Carol England, earlier this week. “We say, the more the merrier. People can register on the Brooks Note Winery website as well as the Save Sight Now website.” In addition to purchasing last-minute tickets for the the event itself, visitors to the winery website can make donations to the cause, expanding the fundraiser’s impact far beyond this one single evening.