Very-last-minute Thanksgiving options

HOUSTON PORTER
ARGUS-COURIER COLUMNIST
November 23, 2020, 12:17PM
If you are reading this and haven’t yet planned out your Thanksgiving lunch or dinner, hats off to you for being an even bigger procrastinator than I am. However, as I have heard, “Today’s procrastinators are tomorrow’s leaders!” So you are in good company.

Since we published our Thanksgiving Guide a couple of weeks ago, most of Petaluma’s restaurants and caterers have sold out, which is great news for our local eateries. There are a few stragglers that recently popped up that are worth a mention, although you will need to check with them directly to see if they still have options. There are also a couple of dine-out options available, with the obvious caveat being that you will, in fact, be dining outside. As of this writing (Sunday), the weather looks sunny and in the mid-60s for Thanksgiving, so eating out is certainly an option. However, if you have yet to dine out in Petaluma during our chillier months, keep in mind that you’ll want to save the table conversation for between courses because if you don’t dig into your dish right as it hits the table, you cannot expect to enjoy it while it is still hot.

Often forgotten, tucked away in the Sheraton Hotel at the Marina, Tolay Restaurant (283-2900) is offering a prix fixe menu for $50 per person for pick-up between noon and 7 p.m. so you still may be able to sneak in on this one. Call for details and availability.

The Washoe House (795-4544) announced it will offer a Thanksgiving menu alongside its regular menu. They are also offering both pick-up and on-site dining. The hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Risibisi (766-7600) posted a Thanksgiving menu to its Facebook page, along with limited outdoor seating from noon to 2:45 p.m., by reservation. Takeout is available from noon to 3 p.m. It’s a longshot but so are a lot things this holiday season.

And last, but certainly not least, especially for some great down-home holiday cooking, McNear’s Saloon (765-2121) will be open from 11 a.m. to 5(ish) for patio dining and take-out. For those looking for a spot to eat without missing the football games, this is the place. Along with a turkey dinner, as well as a ham dinner option, expect a ribeye dinner, polenta and braised brisket beef stew, a couple of salads, a couple of soups and a couple of desserts.

Speaking of soups, McNear’s always has some great options on ladle. But now that we are heading into the chilly season, they are offering a minimum of two fresh soups daily, available by the cup, the bowl or even a 32-ounce container. The menu will change regularly but this week alone saw some great cold weather/warm hearth choices like butternut squash, chicken tortilla, bacon and corn, clam chowder, chicken tortilla and my favorite soup of all time – chili.

Christmas dinner

For those who are feeling remorseful about not planning your Thanksgiving earlier or for those that always plan early, April Pantry is offering a tasty incentive for those looking to order Christmas Eve and/or Christmas day dinner. Orders placed between now and Dec. 1 will receive a bonus of a holiday cheese and charcuterie board and you will get to keep the board. In addition, you will receive a special bottle of, which you will get to choose from a list ahead of time. Or, you can choose a custom house-made craft cocktail mixer, some for boozy drinks and others perfectly mixed for a non-alcoholic cocktail. Veggie and gluten-free options available. Visit aprilpantry.com/order for more details.

Tent is up

Alfredo’s has announced that they now have tents up and according to the Facebook page, is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day with a break from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. We have not dined at Alfredo’s in quite a long time but when we did, we were impressed with their quality and service and continue to hear nothing but rave reviews.

Bombs away

I had no idea what it was when some first posted to Petaluma Foodies asking for recommendations on where they could find “hot chocolate bombs.” As luck would have it, Crumbs to Sprinkles (you can find them on Facebook) is offering just such a treat from now until January. Check out the YouTube video titled “Hot Chocolate Bombs - a.k.a. HCBs” from Baking Savvy for a memorizing 50-second video for a visual explanation. Basically, it’s a hollow chocolate ball filled with marshmallows that you add to an empty mug and then pour hot milk over. At a certain key point, the milk melts away enough of the bomb’s structural integrity that the mini-marshmallows force their way out and into your steaming cup of hot chocolate. Everyone commented how much their kids would enjoy it.

However, I kid you not that this treat that will surely bring out the kid in all of us, no matter what our age or maturity level. Crumbs to Sprinkles is currently offering several flavors, with more to come. Current flavors include milk chocolate, peppermint, confetti (strawberry) and Grinch themed. As a reminder, the less milk one uses, the more intense the flavor will be.

Italian holiday sweets

As is often the case, one food idea leads to another and so while on the topic of holiday sweets, Petaluma Market has their fresh holiday order of panforte in stock. Contrary to what I thought, this is not panettone, which is also Italian but is more of a fruitcake. Although it too contains fruits and nuts, panforte is denser and brownie-like.

We were lucky enough to be standing in front of Marie Schmittroth’s cheese counter as she was processing the order, cutting and wrapping the panforte into manageable pieces. Every time Marie explains a food item to us, we can’t help but want to try it and yet again, were glad we did. Although it is available in a few flavors, we went home with was a piece of the Cherry Chocolate Chile Panforte, which starts out richly chocolate, with a nice nut crunch texture, with a very manageable kick of heat coming on towards the end, and then disappearing again with each fresh bite. I haven't had a lot of panforte but might start trying exploring a bit more. Then again, I don't know if this flavor combo can be beat.

Limited edition

Special for the holiday season, Butcher Crown Roadhouse has limited edition t-shirts available for order on their website. Although I don’t know if they are limited editions or not, food social media is all abuzz about a few new and returning menu items around town so figured they deserved a mention. As with everything during COVID-19, don’t get your hearts set on anything until you have checked with the restaurant regarding availability.

The first up is the lasagna at Brixx. This one really got people excited and for good reason. It is certainly one of our favorites in town, when it’s available. Brixx also has some great pizzas, with combos you won’t find anywhere else, but surprisingly, the big discussion that popped up out of this were all the people raving about their salads. From the William Tell (plus beets) to the Caesar to the wedge, everyone seems to have a favorite salad and pizza combo at Brixx.

Another special to keep an eye out for is McNear’s Korean boa buns as well as Sax’s Joint’s corned beef hash grilled cheese sandwich. By the way, Sax’s has joined forced with Petaluma Food Taxi for easy home delivery. (McNear’s has been with PFT since COVID-19 started.)

Giving thanks

With the isolation of coronavirus, it can be easy to forget that the world is still turning and here in Petaluma, people are still giving where they can to help those in need. Not looking for credit, these folks are simply trying to help out where they can, but it is still nice when someone like Lynne Gordon Moquette of Una-Vida posts a big thank you and highlights some of the incredible acts of kindness going on all around us. In her recent social media post, we learn of a true act of kindness from a complete stranger – Rawan Zalatimo purchased and delivered to Lynne’s pantry 65 containers of potato salad and 10 pecan pies for this past Tuesday’s free food pick-up. Other unsung heroes include Mary Stewart (150 boxes of homemade holiday cookies), Samantha Mahan (owner and donor of Baskin-Robbins), Jeremy and Peg King (80 servings of homemade hot meals) and Amber and Jim Balshaw of Preferred Sonoma Caterers (for 100 pies, which is just the most recent of the regular donations they have made). She also thanked two dozen of her volunteers. Without these people working in their off hours, both day and night, none of Una-Vida’s mission could be accomplished.

She then continued with this week’s big thanks going to Diestel Turkey of Sonora for donating 2-tons of turkey roasts to the holiday food pantry. (Petaluma Poultry is also a regular large-scale donor.) As mentioned in last week’s column, the main logistical issue was how to get the two pallets of roasts from Sonora to Petaluma, a six hour round trip. Fishman Supply stepped up and not only volunteered a truck, but is covering the fuel costs too. And who will be driving that truck? As if this community leader didn’t already have enough on his plate (he just finished up an inspiring year as commodore for the Petaluma Yacht Club and is readying himself for his second stint as president of Petaluma Sunrise Rotary), Leland Fishman himself will be piloting the turkey’s home from Sonora.

However, transportation was only one issue relating to the task of getting these birds to good homes. They also needed to be stored overnight, which is where Bennie Tiapon, owner of Petaluma Grocery Outlet, stepped up, as he always does. He said he wasn’t sure exactly where they would go in his cold storage, but without hesitating he said, “I’ll find a way.” I make special mention of this because our local Grocery Outlet is no ordinary franchise. Ever since taking over, Bennie has been at the ready for anything the community has asked him for. On more than one occasion I have turned to Bennie on behalf of a local organization, and without any red tape, he simply gives. This, along with a great organic and wine section, has us always shopping with Bennie first before moving on to complete our shopping list at our other favorite grocer and community contributor, Petaluma Market.

