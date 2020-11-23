Very-last-minute Thanksgiving options

If you are reading this and haven’t yet planned out your Thanksgiving lunch or dinner, hats off to you for being an even bigger procrastinator than I am. However, as I have heard, “Today’s procrastinators are tomorrow’s leaders!” So you are in good company.

Since we published our Thanksgiving Guide a couple of weeks ago, most of Petaluma’s restaurants and caterers have sold out, which is great news for our local eateries. There are a few stragglers that recently popped up that are worth a mention, although you will need to check with them directly to see if they still have options. There are also a couple of dine-out options available, with the obvious caveat being that you will, in fact, be dining outside. As of this writing (Sunday), the weather looks sunny and in the mid-60s for Thanksgiving, so eating out is certainly an option. However, if you have yet to dine out in Petaluma during our chillier months, keep in mind that you’ll want to save the table conversation for between courses because if you don’t dig into your dish right as it hits the table, you cannot expect to enjoy it while it is still hot.

Often forgotten, tucked away in the Sheraton Hotel at the Marina, Tolay Restaurant (283-2900) is offering a prix fixe menu for $50 per person for pick-up between noon and 7 p.m. so you still may be able to sneak in on this one. Call for details and availability.

The Washoe House (795-4544) announced it will offer a Thanksgiving menu alongside its regular menu. They are also offering both pick-up and on-site dining. The hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Risibisi (766-7600) posted a Thanksgiving menu to its Facebook page, along with limited outdoor seating from noon to 2:45 p.m., by reservation. Takeout is available from noon to 3 p.m. It’s a longshot but so are a lot things this holiday season.

And last, but certainly not least, especially for some great down-home holiday cooking, McNear’s Saloon (765-2121) will be open from 11 a.m. to 5(ish) for patio dining and take-out. For those looking for a spot to eat without missing the football games, this is the place. Along with a turkey dinner, as well as a ham dinner option, expect a ribeye dinner, polenta and braised brisket beef stew, a couple of salads, a couple of soups and a couple of desserts.

Speaking of soups, McNear’s always has some great options on ladle. But now that we are heading into the chilly season, they are offering a minimum of two fresh soups daily, available by the cup, the bowl or even a 32-ounce container. The menu will change regularly but this week alone saw some great cold weather/warm hearth choices like butternut squash, chicken tortilla, bacon and corn, clam chowder, chicken tortilla and my favorite soup of all time – chili.

Christmas dinner

For those who are feeling remorseful about not planning your Thanksgiving earlier or for those that always plan early, April Pantry is offering a tasty incentive for those looking to order Christmas Eve and/or Christmas day dinner. Orders placed between now and Dec. 1 will receive a bonus of a holiday cheese and charcuterie board and you will get to keep the board. In addition, you will receive a special bottle of, which you will get to choose from a list ahead of time. Or, you can choose a custom house-made craft cocktail mixer, some for boozy drinks and others perfectly mixed for a non-alcoholic cocktail. Veggie and gluten-free options available. Visit aprilpantry.com/order for more details.

Tent is up

Alfredo’s has announced that they now have tents up and according to the Facebook page, is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day with a break from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. We have not dined at Alfredo’s in quite a long time but when we did, we were impressed with their quality and service and continue to hear nothing but rave reviews.

Bombs away

I had no idea what it was when some first posted to Petaluma Foodies asking for recommendations on where they could find “hot chocolate bombs.” As luck would have it, Crumbs to Sprinkles (you can find them on Facebook) is offering just such a treat from now until January. Check out the YouTube video titled “Hot Chocolate Bombs - a.k.a. HCBs” from Baking Savvy for a memorizing 50-second video for a visual explanation. Basically, it’s a hollow chocolate ball filled with marshmallows that you add to an empty mug and then pour hot milk over. At a certain key point, the milk melts away enough of the bomb’s structural integrity that the mini-marshmallows force their way out and into your steaming cup of hot chocolate. Everyone commented how much their kids would enjoy it.