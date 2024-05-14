For the second year, Petaluma’s Luma Fitness (800 Petaluma Boulevard S.) will be hosting a fundraiser called “Sweat with a Vet.” During the benefit event, participants will be doing the “Murphy Challenge,” aka “The Murph.”

Described by Luma Fitness owner Connor Waggoner as “a fun and energizing workout session” and “a great opportunity to break a sweat and show your support for our amazing veterans,” the event takes place on Saturday, May 25 beginning at 8 a.m.

“The specific workout being done is named after Michael Murphy, a Navy Seal who made the ultimate sacrifice,” explains Waggoner, adding that the workout session is two hours and costs $30. Since Murphy’s death in Afghanistan in 2005, during a daring but disastrous operation known as Redwing ‒ the story of which is related in the 2013 film “Lone Survivor” ‒ it has become a tradition at many military bases, Navy ships and gyms to do the workout on Memorial Day, in Murphy’s honor. It was he who developed the CrossFit-style workout, though he called it “Body Armour,” since he did the workout while wearing a full suit of heavy armor.

The Murph, in most cases, consists of a mile-long run, followed by 100 pull-ups, 200 pushups and 300 squats, then another one mile run. Participants at Luma FItness will have the option of wearing a weighted vest while performing the workout.

“All of the proceeds go directly to the Seal Future Foundation, an organization that helps veteran Navy Seals transition into civilian career fields by coordinating leading professional mentors to work with Ex-Seals in specific industries,” Waggoner said.

To sign up, go to EventBrite.