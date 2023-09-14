When Aaron Webb enlisted in the United States Navy in 2004, he’d already devoted much of his life pursuing creative urges, including the formal study of creative writing and fashion design. Throughout his seven years of active duty, including participation in combat operations in Iraq, the Petaluma-based artist says he found that his passion for creating art was being gradually deepened. Eventually, taking up the practice of abstract painting, he discovered powerful new ways of understanding and expressing the feelings and thoughts he brought home from his long wartime experience.

One of his pieces, titled “To Feel Finality,” was displayed in 2021 at the National Veterans Art Museum in Chicago Illinois, as part of the exhibition “Scene/Unseen.” The painting ‒ praised for its “dark existential quality” by the Chicago arts magazine Third Coast Review ‒ directly expresses Webb’s grief following the suicide of another veteran.

The striking work of art will be on display in Petaluma on Saturday, Sept. 23, as part of the inaugural Sonoma County Veterans Art Day exhibition sponsored by Life on Earth Art, a Petaluma-based nonprofit that uses art as a platform for social action and healing.

“Veteran suicide is an all too prevalent reality in the lives of the veteran community,” Webb wrote in a statement that accompanied the painting at the Veterans Art Museum. “The inner struggle to navigate through war time experiences is never easy and, for many, overwhelming. ‘To Feel Finality’ was the result of my own emotional struggle of processing through the death of one of my shipmates. With words, scratches and scrapes alluding to their struggle, I aimed to find beauty in the chaos with the hope that they finally found peace on the other side.”

There is an equally impressive light side to Webb’s work as well. In a statement accompanying his painting “Joy; None Greater,” Webb writes, “Few things leave me as awestruck as stars seen from sea and the strength of the women in my life. Joy is a name that has been passed down through the generations of women in my family, and is a nod to the support and sacrifices made by those left at home awaiting our return.”

Webb will be one of approximately 20 veterans whose works will be on display at the Veterans Art Day event. Along with close to 60 pieces of art, the daylong show will include hands-on art experiences, food and drink for sale, veteran resource information tables, live music from the Doc Kraft Dance Band, and a group participation drum circle.

The event is a collaboration with the Veterans Art Project, based in San Diego, and founded by Steven Dilley, who discovered Life On Earth Art and met founder Tracy Ferron while visiting Petaluma. At the time, Ferron was preparing for an enormous art installation titled Unbound, featuring hundreds of winged arts, now in place at the Napa State Hospital. Through that chance meeting, a collaboration began to be dreamed up by Dilley and Ferron.

The Veterans Art Project is described by Dilley as “a community based arts organization serving veterans, active duty, spouses, dependents, their caregivers and the community through process-driven, Deep Arts Engagement, D.A.E.(c) and art therapy.”

One of the Veterans Art Project’s most visible events in San Diego is its own Veterans Art Day and similar pop-up art happenings. Using those events as a model, the upcoming Petaluma event was put in motion. A number of veteran artists from Southern California will be participating in the Sonoma County event.

“The artists who will be displaying from San Diego are part of the Veterans Art Project’s established troops, who’ve been doing these kinds of events for a while,” explained Esaia González, Life on Earth Art’s Community Engagement/Veteran Liaison and founder of the Petaluma chapter of Veterans Walk and Talk. “They will be exhibiting alongside veteran artists from Sonoma County and a few other places.”

In preparation for the Sept. 23 meet-up, González said, local artists have been engaging in Zoom meetings with some of the San Diego artists.

“This isn’t just about displaying art, which is certainly important ‒ it gives the veterans a sense of purpose, it helps them get exposure for their art work ‒ but the really key part of that is that it gives the veterans a voice,” said González, who served in the Marine Corps as a flight equipment technician from 2015-2020. “It gives them a platform to discuss why art is so important, why artistic expression is needed and why programs like these get community funding. It’s also really important for veterans of different generations, and different conflicts, to have a chance to come together and share their stories along with their art.”