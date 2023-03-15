Information : For details on the show and the gallery, visit VibeGalleryPeraluma.com . To learn more about Mark Jaeger, visit MarkJaegerStudio.com .

Artist Reception : A closing reception for Mark Jaeger will take place on Saturday, April 1 from 5-8 p.m, at the gallery. Refreshments and live music by Jethro Jerimiah will be included.

As a child, Mark Jaeger often immersed himself in nature, concocting his own creations out of leaves and sticks. He eventually evolved from building creatures made of mud to magnificent clay ceramics, finding his calling as a sculptor and teacher, happily sharing his singular imagination with others.

“Clay is such a fantastic material,” said Jaeger, reached at his studio in San Rafael, in Marin County. “It’s so wild we get to take this squishy mud and create something that's permanent and will be on the planet for thousands and thousands of years. Or it won't — or it'll get smashed to bits and returned to the Earth to become Earth again.”

Jaeger’s latest exhibition of works is titled “Deeper Moments,” running through Sunday, April 2 at Petaluma’s Vibe Gallery. The show is a collection of several years of work based on a range of concepts and ideas, together representing where Jaeger currently stands in his career. As such, the exhibit demonstrates the influence a background in traveling has brought to Jaeger’s work and his thoughts about the connection between human nature and animals.

“I'm not much of a mixed-media artist,” Jaeger said, admitting he generally employs just ceramics and glaze, adding, “I'm sort of a ceramics purist.”

One piece on display at Vibe, titled “Connection,” depicts a bearded face with two birds on each side. The texture of the sculpture could be described as kindled ‒ as if the face had come from ashes, compiled of charred wood following flames. Another piece, “Balance,” may evoke images of the Green Man, the legendary being of Celtic myth who represents new growth. The figure’s beard is carefully crafted with intricate curls, like those of the Green Man, often depicted traveling into roots or leaves of a tree. Other pieces portray animals such as a giraffe, a buffalo and a gorilla. Several of the sculptures portray human faces, which slowly transition into animal subjects.

The Vibe show also includes pottery with layerings of colors, signaling a sense of constant creative self-discovery in the sculptor. Visitors to the show will instantly recognize Jaeger’s passion for color, and a tendency to put bright and bold hues together, something that is prominent in both his sculptures and his pottery pieces.

Jaeger says he is fascinated by functional artwork, and feels it is a great way to intimately connect with materials. The Vibe display includes a number of mugs and vases, reflecting the artist’s belief in the importance of creating and using hand-crafted items.

“If you can get your hands on a really great mug and fall in love with it,” he said, “it'll change the way you experience your day, the way you experience that beverage. People that aren’t experiencing handmade functional artwork, or don't have it integrated into their daily rituals, are really missing an opportunity to enjoy deeper moments.”

It was just such an experience with “functional art” that led indirectly to Jaeger’s current exhibition at Vibe Gallery, which is owned and operated by Maude Bradley, Margo Gallagher, Rachel Usher and Jessica Jacobsen. While visiting Jaeger’s studio, Jacobsen spontaneously purchased one of his bowls.

“I never do that, like I just bought something, I had to have it,” she said. “I fell in love with his work. I literally use it almost everyday.”

The gallery has been regularly carrying Jaeger’s pottery ever since, but has not featured his hanging art pieces and sculptures in their own exhibit until now.

“I think the fact that it’s made in ceramic,” says Jacobsen, a visual artist and painter, describing what she likes about Jaeger’s work. “I could never do ceramics. To me it’s like this marvel.”

According to co-owner Usher, the public response to Jaeger’s “Deeper Moments” show has been incredibly positive.

“People are very intrigued by the whimsical nature of his work,” she said.

Jaeger first fell in love with ceramics while experimenting on a pottery wheel back in high school. His art teacher allowed him the freedom to create, explore and fail, which opened his eyes to the potential of the arts, and allowed him to imagine a path in which he could practice art and teach others as well. He was fortunate enough to frequently travel as an adolescent. His father immigrated from Switzerland and worked in the airline industry, bringing many opportunities for excursions. These travels changed the way Jaeger saw the world, opening him up to many different cultures and art forms.

“I was passionate about African and tribal art as a young person, Asian art,” he said. “I wanted to immerse myself in different cultures, and I got the opportunity to do that. So, I feel like I've been absorbing influences from sculptures, artists and museums from around the world for a long time.”

After high school, Jaeger studied ceramics at UC Davis, all while teaching ceramics on the side, and is now a full-time instructor at Marin Catholic High School, where he often creates his own works right there alongside his students, many of whom call him Mr. J.

“Being able to create work as I teach, it's my teaching philosophy,” Jaeger said. “My model is to allow students as much freedom to express themselves in this environment as possible.” In addition to the many powerful discoveries that are possible through artistic self-expression, Jaeger understands how the physical aspect of sculpting can also be an important outlet for young people. “I see it every day,” he acknowledged. “Young people are slammed in the mind. They're slammed in the heart too. They're emotionally and mentally dealing with so much that they need a physical outlet during the day.”

Asked what his advice would be for young artists, like those he teaches ‒ extending to all of those who are inspired by the work on display at Vibe Gallery ‒ Jaeger suggests that once a person has figured out what they love, they should never be afraid to do it.

“Let what you love be what you do,” he said. “Art is not easy. It’s incredibly challenging. It’s frustrating, it's difficult, and so are all the things that you will love in your life. So are relationships, jobs, families, children ‒ and yet these are all the best things in life.”

To learn more about the artist visit his website, https://www.markjaegerstudio.com.