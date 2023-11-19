Video: A river of leaves and angels in the rain

Two short videos shot during Friday’s downfall in Petaluma.|
DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 18, 2023, 8:45PM
Updated 4 hours ago

These two short videos were taken by Petaluma Argus-Courier’s Community Editor David Templeton. During a powerful afternoon downpour on Friday, Nov. 17, as the gutters ran heavy with rain and fallen leaves, gentle rumblings of thunder and faint pulses of lightning - and a soft rain falling over the tombstones as sirens can be heard in distance - turned Cypress Hill Memorial Park into a truly impressive spot to watch the fading storm.

