Villains are served their just desserts in magical ‘Matilda’

Cost : Tickets are $12-$36 and are available by calling the box office at 707-588-3400. Box office hours are 12-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The box office is also open one hour before each show.

When : Weekends through May 22. Shows are Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Roald Dahl is one of the most interesting, creative, and subversive writers who ever worked in the English language. Though he wrote more than 60 short stories (known for their dark subject matter and plot twists), he is best-known for his works for children, including “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “James and the Giant Peach,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” “The BFG” and “Matilda,” which has been adapted one (so far) into a film (1996, directed by and starring Danny DeVito) and twice into a musical. A 1996 version toured the UK, receiving a very tepid response; while the 2010 production (with book by Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin) was commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company, made its Broadway debut in 2013, and won five Tony Awards.

It’s this version that has made its way to Sonoma County in a production that opened last week at the Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park. Director Sheri Lee Miller has assembled a cast of enthusiastic youngsters, paired them with local theater veterans, and collaborated with choreographer Michella Moerbeek to fill the Spreckels stage with color and movement.

Like much of Dahl’s work, “Matilda the Musical” tells the story of a resourceful child who must overcome villainous adults and the strictures of societal expectations to find her own place in the world. Matilda, played here with great charm and verve by Anja Kao Nielsen (alternating in the role with Gigi Bruce Low), is beyond precocious — she reads voraciously, even learning Russian in order to enjoy Tolstoy’s works in the original language.

And that’s before she even starts school.

Her parents, the blowhard Wormwoods (played by Garet Waterhouse and Shannon Rider), are a pair of sneering simpletons obsessed with money, television and physical beauty. They verbally abuse Matilda, mocking her love of books and generally ignoring her in favor of her couch potato older brother, Michael (Nico Alva). In fact, when Matilda is born, Mr. Wormwood is so obsessed with having another son, he never acknowledges that Matilda is actually a girl. During the opening musical number, pulling aside the newborn’s diaper, he shrieks at the hospital staff that his new son has no “thingy.”

“I can’t find his frank and beans!” he cries.

Despite her parents’ cruelty and dismissiveness, Matilda isn’t out of the woods when she starts school, either. It’s there she will run afoul of the headmistress, one of Dahl’s greatest villains, the horrific Miss Trunchbull (played with great relish by the marvelous Tim Setzer), a great block of a woman, a former national champion in the hammer throw. Vicious and vindictive, Trunchbull keeps the children strictly under her thumb, reminding them (during her performance of the number “The Hammer”) that to be successful, one must “stay inside the circle all the time.”

Fortunately for Matilda, her classroom teacher is the polar opposite of Miss Trunchbull, the gentle, delightful, loving Miss Honey (Madison Scarbrough). Miss Honey sees potential in Matilda that Miss Trunchbull and the Wormwoods do not.

With her help, Matilda will have much nastiness to overcome.

Along the way, audiences will be treated to more than a dozen songs by Tim Minchin, previously best known for his snarky and satirical pop songs (search for him on YouTube). He’s the perfect choice to set Dahl’s work to music, for Minchin takes the same subversive, speaking-truth-to-power aesthetic as Dahl himself.

Music Director (and Petaluma resident) Lucas Sherman leads a 10-piece orchestra that does a terrific job with Minchin’s (and orchestrator Chris Nightingale’s) score. Unfortunately, we’re let down by a chorus that had a hard time staying in unison with each other, so many of Minchin’s best lines are stepped on, and therefore nearly impossible to make out.

Despite a few less than stellar voices among the cast, the show is (mostly) saved by fine, over the top (in the best way) performances from the villainous troika inhabited by Setzer, Waterhouse and Rider. They ladle out every bit of treachery with the relish of a Michelin three-star chef. The appetizer is haughty, ignorant dismissiveness, and the entrée a plate full of callousness and brutality – but with the help of some well-timed magic, Matilda and Miss Honey will, in the end, serve them their just desserts.