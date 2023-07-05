Join Keller Estate photographer Paulina Sanchez Navarro for a Zen photography walking tour of beautiful Keller Estate this Saturday, July 8, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Space is limited to 20 people and tickets can be purchased at www.kellerestate.com for $50 per person (21 and older) and include a bottle of rosé to take home. And as long as you’re going to be up there anyway, I highly recommend booking a tasting for after your walk. Their tasting room and cave offer a pleasant retreat on a warm summer afternoon.

Brunch behavior

The Block continues their second Sunday of the month brunch and music party this Sunday, July 9, from 1 to 6 p.m. That may not sound like brunch hours, but it comes with all sorts of great drink specials, food from both Zimi Pizza and visiting food trucks, and music from the likes of DJ CAL, a Sonoma County DJ, along with some of his friends from Los Angeles (DJ Luigi) and Seattle (DJ Shan Da Don). For more go to www.theblockpetaluma.com.

Jersey Mike’s opens

After much anticipation by local East Coast transplants, Jersey Mike’s Subs opened its doors on Wednesday, July 5 at 201 S. McDowell Blvd. Their grand opening is from that day through to Sunday, July 9, and for those who received a “special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening,” customers making a minimum $2 donation to the Polly Klaas Foundation will get a regular sub for free. (You must have the coupon in order to be eligible.)

Jersey Mike’s is no stranger to fundraising, which will surely help them fit in well to their new home here in Petaluma. Says their press release: “Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $110 million for local charities. In 2023, the company’s 13th Annual Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving in March raised $21 million for more than 200 local charities.”

For those who missed our earlier piece in these pages, Jersey Mike’s Subs started in Point Pleasant, New Jersey and now has over 2,500 locations nationwide. They pride themselves in serving fresh sliced and fresh grilled subs, each handmade, and have been doing so since 1956. They are well known for their “juice,” a red wine vinegar and olive oil sandwich topper sauce, and their cheesesteaks.

New Jersey sits directly across the Delaware River from Philly, home of the famous Philly Cheesesteak, and Point Pleasant is only about seventy miles away, so this might be the most authentic cheesesteak we’ll find west of Gino’s, Pat’s, Jim’s or Carmen’s. For more information visit www.jerseymikes.com.

Wilmar fundraiser

Tickets for the Wilmar Volunteer Fire Department’s famous chicken barbecue fundraiser went live on July 1, so grab yours while you can as they tend to sell quickly. The fundraiser is Sunday, July 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Petaluma Holy Ghost Society (Portuguese Hall, at the corner of Bodega and Eucalyptus/Skillman) with both to-go and dine-in options available at the picnic tables on site.

The barbecue lunch box includes their famous chicken, beans, salad and milk or water, all for just $16, with beer and wine sales available for picnic dining only. Smaller meals are available for the kids for $10. I recommend pre-ordering at www.wilmarfire.com.

Livestock auction

Also at Portuguese Hall, but on Saturday, July 15, the Lusitania Band of the North Bay will be holding their annual livestock auction, with the Bodo do Leite starting at noon, followed by lunch at 1 p.m. and the livestock auction at 2 p.m. “Lusitania” was the Roman name for Portugal and a part of Spain, based on the prior inhabitants, who were known as Lusitanians.

The Azores are a group of islands west of Portugal and are where most of our local Portuguese come from. And “Bodo do Leite” is an Azorean celebration that often involves a parade and party, for which the Portuguese are well known. According to which website you believe, the term means anything from “blessing of the cows” to “banquet of milk” to “blessing of the milk.”

Papa’s Taverna is…

Now that I have your attention, eagle-eyed Sherri Vella Hewitt posted a few days ago to the Petaluma Foodies page on Facebook, “Hi foodies, we just drove by the spot where Papa’s Taverna used to be out on Lakeville. Someone is building on the same foundation. Does anyone know what? House, restaurant?”

A relative of the owners responded that although she didn’t yet know much, she had been told the place is being rebuilt in the hopes of eventually opening up a new restaurant there. For those who are new to Petaluma, Papa’s Taverna was a great roadside restaurant tucked in along Lakeville Highway, just north of Keller Estate, offering waterfront dining with all the festivities that come along with a family-run Greek restaurant, from singing to dancing to great Greek food and drink. However, the beloved restaurant closed a decade ago.

Two more tips

Redboy in Petaluma is currently offering a free milkshake with every pizza order. The social media post didn’t mention how long this will go for, but the secret code is “Chef Deb” is you want to give it a try.

Petalumans are always looking for good private event space, and Crooked Goat Brewing, at 110 Howard Street, has added another to our list. For pricing and availability, contact Sasha at sasha@crookedgoatbrewing.com.

Email houston@avantlard.com with questions or comments.