Visions of democracy

Alone in the foreground of the photo, a young woman with her back to the camera faces a line of twenty helmeted police, each holding a baton. There are two large words on the photo, “Listen” at the top and “Vote” at the bottom.

The image is one of eight works commissioned by the Petaluma Arts Council for its “Get Out And Vote” campaign.

The photographer, Salvador “Pocho” Sanchez-Strawbridge, captured the moment as part of his ongoing effort to document civil protest. He chose the word “Listen” because he feels it is the key to rebuilding a sense of community.

“I didn’t want a ‘soft’ artistic statement,” he said, preferring a forceful image that would urge those of privilege — whether of race, gender or education — to listen to those who are oppressed or care about oppression. “The photo is symbolic of the courage of young activists. I wanted to capture their vibrancy and to show that sometimes it just takes one person to make a powerful statement.”

Sanchez-Strawbridge believes that resistance among the young can be either self-defeating or transformative, depending on how they go about it. He is a professional multimedia consultant who helps clients with social media. He serves as creative director of Gaugr.com, which offers a way to rate or survey something quickly.

The painting by Amanda Lynn and Lady Mags — who as “Alynn + Mags” jointly create murals and other artworks — is not only “soft” but radiantly beautiful. A Black woman surrounded by lush flowers gazes at the viewer. The only text is the word “Vote” on her blouse.

“We chose an image that conveys positivity rather than fear,” Lynn said. “Fear doesn’t always get the best result. We want to bring joy through our work. Any moment I can uplift someone’s day makes me happy. I wanted to honor the beauty of being strong.”

For Lynn, what is at stake in the coming election is hope for the future.

“It’s an unbelievable time in our lives,” she said. “I want to do whatever I can to help.”

Lynn is a muralist, fine artist, and art director based in the North Bay. To date, most of her activism has focused on environmental issues. She is a board member of the Pangeaseed Foundation, an international organization working at the intersection of culture and environmentalism to conserve the oceans.

Lady Mags is based in Petaluma and has been a graffiti writer since the early 2000s, when she started painting track-sides in Chicago. She has traveled extensively, painting graffiti and large-scale murals around the world. This month, Alynn + Mags released a children’s book, “How to Know You Are a Fairy,” with story by Jill Mary.

Midway between the “hard” of Sanchez-Strawbridge and the “soft” of Alynn + Mags is a powerful collage-painting by Kathryn St. Clair. In the foreground, the weeping face of the Statue of Liberty. In the background a raging forest fire.

“As an artist, I do landscapes mostly,” St. Clair said. “I’m interested in the interconnectedness of all things, the volatility and flux that goes on. So, I wanted a background that involved the environment. For the main symbol, I chose the face on the Statue of Liberty for all it represents.”

St. Clair added, “I want a candidate to win who believes the science and is really committed to taking action now. Also, I feel like we’re in a battle for the nation’s soul, especially around issues dealing with inequity and freedom of choice for women. What’s at stake goes far beyond our lifetimes.”

To create the image, St. Clair used collage, painting each of the elements of the image separately and then pasting them together. For example, the weeping face is acrylic on canvas, as are the scroll (“I am counting on you!”) and “Vote,” while the forest fire is watercolor on heavy paper.

Two of the artists involved in the Arts Center’s project won’t be voting in November. Julia and Kendelle, co-founders of the Kindness Committee, are too young to vote but not too young to care. They are spreading messages of kindness, compassion and hope through highly visible messages woven into chain link fences around town. Their painting, a heart festooned in a riot of crayon colors, reminds us that, “Your vote matters.”

Bud Snow is a street and public artist based in Petaluma, whose work revolves around socio-political folklore and universal magic. The artist’s whimsical piece for the project is simply a leaping rabbit whose body spells “Vote.”

Petaluma photographer Scott Hess and his son Lukas created a simple black-and-white image of a heart and the word “Vote.” Hess is the co-author of “On a River Winding Home: Stories and Visions of the Petaluma River Watershed.”