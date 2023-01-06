And, in New York City, the infamous Harry Thaw was undergoing an examination for his sanity, in regards to his recent murder of Stanford White. Thaw claimed, “The jury would acquit him of the murder charge, on account of their belief that Stanford White deserved his fate.” You see, Mr. Thaw’s wife, the beautiful actress Evelyn Nesbitt, was having an affair with Mr. White, the architect who designed Madison Square Garden. Mr. Thaw, who had knocked-off Mr. White with three perfect shots to the chest, was subsequently committed to an insane asylum. The case had made international news for months.

Meanwhile, it was said that, for the first time, “Oil production actually outstrips gold production in California!” Also, the Bank of Santa Clara Valley was robbed at gunpoint of $7,000 in gold that year, and the robbers, “escaped in an auto-machine at full speed, down the road.” (“full speed” being about 20 mph at the time).

In wider focus, the first oyster beds were planted in Tomales Bay by C. Idleman of San Francisco and novelist Jack London had just returned to Glen Ellen after two years of travel. It was noted that, “He has abandoned ideas of a round-the-world-trip on such a vessel as The Snark,” a 45-foot boat, of dubious dependability on the high seas.

Examining a pivotal year for the local medical profession

In the year 1909, a mere 114 years ago, the average life expectancy for men was 47 years. Only 14% of homes had a bathtub (no showers), and the average U.S. wage was just .22 cents an hour. Interestingly, 90% of doctors had no college education and they made, at best, about $4,000 bucks per year.

In Petaluma, the three leading causes of death were as follows.

No. 1. Pneumonia.

No. 2. Tuberculosis.

No. 3. Diarrhea.

In 1909, canned beer had not yet been invented – but marijuana, heroin and morphine were all available over the counter from your local pharmacist. In fact, one Petaluma pharmacy advertised, “Heroin clears the complexion, gives buoyancy to the mind and regulates the bowels.” At that time, 95% of local births occurred at home, but our Petaluma General Hospital (phone number: Main #102) provided “a first class operating room” and actual “licensed physician care for maternity at $25. Per week.”

One newspaper ad proclaimed, “Dr. H. Ehrlick, the eminent eye, ear and throat surgeon, will visit Petaluma July 14th at the Continental Hotel. Deafness positively cured!”

And our Petaluma Daily Courier carried an ad for Lydia Pinkham’s Vegetable Compound which (they said), would “absolutely cure female trouble and make a well-woman of you.” (I’m guessing that the fact it was 82% alcohol had something to do with that “well-woman” feeling).

Here are a few more examples of quick cures of the day.

1. Doan’s Kidney Pills, available at Clark's Drug Store (phone number: Main #1), used for “dull back pain, headaches, dizzy spells or a tired, worn-out feeling.”

2. Hall’s Catarrh Cure, offering a “$100 reward for any case of catarrh that cannot be cured,” catarrh being a term used widely then of inflamed mucous membranes, basically the common cold.

3. Burdick’s Blood Bitters, which, according to ads of the time, “makes the blood rich, thick, red and pure.” (“Thick” blood?)

In Sonoma County of 1909, doctors and dentists had no ethics problems in advertising their services extravagantly. Dr. H. Lorentzen, on Kentucky Street, claimed “Special attention given to diseases of women and children, including thermal light ray.” And Dr. R E. Perking was both a “Veterinary Surgeon and Dentist.”

One would hope he cleaned his instruments well between patients.

1909 was a pivotal year for the medical profession, as it was slowly moving to the automobile from the horse-and-buggy. For decades, our practicing physicians and dentists made their many house calls by horse-and-buggy and, to facilitate that, they often had to maintain stables at their offices, as well as at their residences. Once the horseless carriage came along, many of our local first auto-owners were, in fact, doctors. Therefore, those early auto-drivers also had to be good mechanics. Often, the cry of: “Get a horse!” was heard from anxious patients, in response to a car-driving doctor’s no-show.

Meanwhile, the rest of the City of Petaluma was quite busy in 1909.

Examples include the following.

1. The Steamer Resolute ran from here to San Francisco and back daily.

2. The Pacific Gas Company was laying a gas line on English Street “with a large force of men.”

3. Our Daily Courier newspaper was conducting a “Petaluma Popularity Contest,” the grand prize being “an REO Automobile with genuine acetylene lamps … a $750 value.” After a spirited seven weeks of judging, the grand prize was ultimately awarded to Mrs. W.F. Bachelor and the runner-up was Mrs. E.W. Young. Interesting that there were only eight automobiles in our town then – and no women drivers (until then).

Meanwhile, L.H. Stone, who, according to local newspaper reports, “for many years has been filling a position at the McGuire Pharmacy, left for Berkeley, to enter a course for medicine.” And, “P. Sweed, the local capitalist, contracted with Brainerd Jones, the local architect, for the creation of a modern brick building at Main and 4th, for the Rex Mercantile Co.”

Meanwhile, “Twelve loaded lumber schooners are laying in wait in the stream, to berth at Camm & Hedges yard.” I can’t imagine 12 of these schooners in our narrow, shallow Petaluma Creek, at the same time. Those craft had beams of more than 25-feet and there was no Turning Basin in 1909. Any backing up had to be done by throwing lines to the shore for help.

And in January of ‘09, “the worst storm of many years” hit California, causing flooding everywhere. The Russian River was 24-feet over flood stage and the Sacramento was 30-feet over. Bridges, train tracks, levees and farmland were wiped out, Stockton and Healdsburg were underwater, as was some of Petaluma.

It was said that 57 inches of rain fell in just 20 days.

And lastly, this local, medicine-related tidbit from 1909.

“Dr. Smith McMullin is moving his furniture from 418 Washington to 28 Main Street, where he is fixing himself up very cozily. He likes to have things right.”

One hopes that some of the things the doctor had “right” were his medical skills.