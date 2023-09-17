Wacky whodunit opens theater season at SRJC

April 19 - May 5: “As You Like It — The Musical,” Burbank Main

When: Sept. 29 - Oct. 8. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 - 30 and Oct. 4 - 7; 2 p.m. Oct. 1 and Oct. 7 - 8.

When Santa Rosa Junior College opens its new theater season later this month, something big will have changed, although it might not be obvious the moment the stage lights go up.

The college’s popular theater program is entering a new phase under James Newman, SRJC’s new theater arts and fashion department chairman and artistic director for the regular fall and spring theater seasons.

“I’ll be directing both of the musicals this year, ‘A Christmas Carol’ and ‘As You Like It’ — two musicals that nobody thinks of as musicals,” Newman said.

“I love ‘A Christmas Carol.’ I’ve always wanted to do it,” he added. “This version gives you everything you’ve ever wanted from ‘A Christmas Carol,’ with something new — music.”

Charles Dickens’ classic story about mean, miserly Ebenezer Scrooge and his life-changing encounters with the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future remains the same, the director said.

“It’s a nice, family-friendly show,” said Newman, adding a famous quote from the script: “God bless us, everyone.”

“As You Like It — The Musical” is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic comedy with original pop and folk-style music added, Newman explained.

“It encourages us to love each other in a hippie kind of way,” he said.

“A Christmas Carol” opens in November, and Shakespeare’s “As You Like It — The Musical,” running from mid-April to mid-May 2024, closes the season.

The Santa Rosa Junior College season opens Sept. 29 with “Clue: On Stage,” based on the 1985 Paramount movie, which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game. Unlike the movie version, the production will not offer multiple endings, Newman said.

“I was surprised how many young people know and love Clue. I grew up with the board game, but I think younger people grew up with the Tim Curry movie,” Newman said.

The show will be directed by Reed Martin of Sonoma, a frequent guest director and teacher at the junior college. Martin cofounded the internationally known Reduced Shakespeare Company, which condenses the Bard’s plays and other classics into fast-paced and funny shows.

“‘Clue’ is a farce and a mystery and whodunit,” Newman said. “It’s perfect for Reed Martin.”

While he’s new to this job, Newman is no newcomer to the campus theater scene. Newman served as director of the college’s Summer Repertory Theater program from 2006 until the program was suspended last year.

His predecessor as department head, Leslie McCauley, remains on staff as a faculty member.

“I’m thoroughly enjoying being back in the classroom full-time,” she said.

Another teacher in the department, Laura Downing-Lee, will direct “Orlando,” adapted by Sarah Ruhl from a Virginia Woolf novel. Woolf’s satiric fantasy follows the 300-year life of Orlando, who transforms from an aristocratic man in the time of Queen Elizabeth to a woman living in the Victorian era. “Orlando” opens in March in the college’s smaller Studio Theatre next to its Burbank Main Theatre on campus.

At Summer Repertory Theatre, Newman succeeded Frank Zwolinski, who not only founded the popular summer theater program in 1972 but served as its sole artistic director for its first 34 years.

In 2019, Summer Repertory Theatre (SRT) actors performed in an outdoor pavilion on campus while renovations continued for longer than anticipated at the college’s Burbank Auditorium building. The season was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to construction delays and coronavirus concerns. A four-show season was presented in 2022.

Producing a summer season of five or six plays each year, featuring student actors and technicians from all over the U.S., Summer Repertory Theatre once drew as many as 30,000 playgoers yearly.

The cancellation of the 2023 summer season was announced in January. The college administration cited rising housing costs, inflation and a lack of long-term sustainable funding.

There’s no update so far on the college’s ultimate decision on whether to offer a summer theater program, said Sarah Laggos, the college’s interim director of strategic communications, government and public relations.

“In 2023-2024, SRT will go through an institutional process for program review and evaluation,” she said. “This process can take up to a year to make a final determination on the outcome for the program.”