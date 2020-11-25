Wakanda Forever!

What should Disney do with “Black Panther?”

It was utterly tragic to lose Chadwick Boseman. We let him into our lives as an Avenger. And now he’s gone.

I, like many people, very much enjoy superhero movies. We all assumed we'd see Boseman in many “Black Panther” movies, and in “Avengers 5,” and figured that maybe he'd show up in “Spider-man” or “Ant-man,” who knows? That was all part of the fun, after seeing him portray Black Panther in four movies.

He made us want more.

Now, we are left with this hole, and what do you do with that? I've seen people speculate on what the right path is, in terms of future “Black Panther” films.. Do we recast him? Do we have the character die? Have his sister take over?

Use digital technology to keep him around?

I know some people may say it's insensitive to even talk about this. You're allowed to feel however you want. This always was a one-way connection. He was in our lives, we were not in his.

But, collectively, we were fans and all contributed to this energy.

I want to say, personally, I want to see them recast the role.

I want to see T'Challa live on and give that opportunity to another actor. I think the character transcends any one performance, even a great one. Black Panther existed before any actor took the role. It is important character, in a very social way. Look at the most iconic characters in our media. Many in public domain like Tarzan, Sherlock Holmes and Robin Hood get used over and over, played by a long list of different actors, each bringing their own special ideas.

On the other hand, then you have the corporate-controlled characters ... like superheroes. Most of them are white. If Christopher Reeve had his accident while still playing Superman, there's no way they would have stopped making Superman movies.

And Black Panther is way more important, culturally, than Superman.

The “Black Panther” movie wasn't an underground independent film, it was a big studio-backed blockbuster-style movie. It wasn't like a Will Smith movie where the lead is black and everyone around him is white. It stepped fully into its world and representation. It was a big step for progress.

Hollywood doesn't like to take risks and Disney did something that was looked at by other studios as a risk. And the audiences — us, the fans — we showed them it's not a risk. The movie’s success proved there is a demand for such art, that audiences of all walks of life want to see stories representing all walks of life.

Which is why I think they should recast T'Challa,

Dumbledore passed away — well ... Richard Harris, the actor who played him in the first two Harry Potter films passed away — but you got to have Dumbledore in the movies, so he was recast. But when Black Panther passes away — sorry, Black super heroes aren't immortal, so the character has to die in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

Really?

Sure Dumbledore is important to the Harry Potter story.

But isn't Black Panther?

I know it'll be hard for another actor to take Chadwick Boseman’s place. But I truly believe it shows no disrespect to Boseman's performance to pass the role to another actor. Boseman cracked Black Panther. Now it’s time to see what someone else can do with it. It happens in performing all the time. I've heard comedians talk about ihow people don't do George Bush impressions anymore, so much as they do Dana Carvey's George Bush impression.

Carvey figured out a way to make that character work, and now people are actually copying the comedian, not the original source.

Black Panther was always destined to become as iconic as Superman or Robin Hood, or at least to be given that chance. The character has already outlived its originally comic book creators, and I think the character should be allowed to outlive its actors, too.

It's tragic to to have lost Chadwick Boseman so soon. But I think the world needs, wants and deserves to have a Black character who stands the test of time. And if this character isn't that, then who is, and when will that happen? If not right now?

(Oliver Graves is a stand-up comic and “internet celebrity” — not his words, but hey, it’s true — who can be followed on Instagram and Facebook, or through this website OliverGraves.com. ’Oliver’s World,’ which debuted two weeks ago, now runs every-other-week in the Argus-Courier.)